TEXT- Moody's cuts 2 Cypriot banks

All three rated Cypriot banks on review for downgrade June 12 - Moody's Investors Service has today taken actions on three Cypriot banks to reflect the increased risk of a Greek exit from the euro area. Moody's says that the banks' extensive operations in Greece render their capital positions vulnerable to such an event. Moody's has taken the following rating actions: - Bank of Cyprus (BoC): The deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings were downgraded by one notch to B2 from B1, and the standalone credit assessment lowered to b3 from b2 (within the E+ bank financial strength rating). The bank's ratings were placed on review for downgrade. -Hellenic Bank Ltd (Hellenic): The deposit ratings were downgraded by one notch to B1 from Ba3 and the standalone credit assessment lowered to b2 from b1 (within the E+ BFSR range). The bank's ratings were placed on review for downgrade. -Cyprus Popular Bank (CPB): The bank's B3 senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings were placed on review for downgrade. Moody's will also re-assess the bank's standalone credit assessment of caa1 (mapped from its E BFSR) during the review period. A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of the press release. RATINGS RATIONALE Today's actions on the Cypriot banks primarily reflect Moody's view, as expressed on 1 June 2012, of the increased risk of Greece exiting the euro area. Although a Greek exit is not Moody's central scenario, the rating agency says that it considers the risk of a euro exit by Greeceas substantial and recognises that the probability of such an outcome may increase further following the Greek parliamentary elections on 17 June. For further information please see Moody's special comment, entitled 'Greek Country Ceiling Reflects Heightened Risk of Euro Area Exit -- Implications for Greek Domiciled Ratings', published 1 June 2012. The rated Cypriot banks maintain extensive branch operations in Greece, with exposures to Greek borrowers amounting to 42% of net loans for CPB, to 34% of gross loans for BoC, and 17% of gross loans for Hellenic. As such, their capital positions remain susceptible to the direct and indirect consequences of a Greek exit. The heightened risk of a euro exit could lead to an acceleration in deposit outflows from Cypriot banks' Greek branches, pressuring liquidity, whilst a euro area exit -- triggering currency redenomination, a likely sovereign default and widespread economic stresses -- would materially weaken the banks' solvency. Today's downgrades incorporate the impact of the increased risk of a Greek exit in the Cypriot banks' ratings and reflect, on a relative basis, BoC's sizable and Hellenic's moderate exposures to the Greek operating environment. CPB's ratings incorporate the severe solvency and liquidity risks that the bank faces. RISK OF A GREEK EXIT FROM THE EURO AREA Over the last 15 months, aggregate deposit outflows from rated Cypriot banks' Greek branches amounted to 27%, roughly in line with the decline in the Greek banking system's deposits. As a result of the outflows, Moody's notes that the banks' Greek operations are increasingly funded by the Cypriot banks' headquarters. The increased risk of a euro exit byGreece augments the potential for an acceleration in deposit outflows that would erode the banks' liquidity cushions and expose the banks' capital to sizable losses in the event of an exit. In an exit scenario, the banks' already weakened capital buffers would be further eroded by (i) the redenomination/devaluation loss on the difference between banks' Greek assets and Greek liabilities (the 'funding gap'); (ii) losses on the banks' holdings of post debt-exchange Greek government bonds (GGBs) from a likely sovereign default; and (iii) the accelerated provisioning needs generated by a sharp deterioration in asset quality. Impact of the funding gap As of March 2012, the funding gap from the banks' branch operations inGreece amounted to 125% of CPB's core Tier 1 capital -- pro forma figures for core Tier 1, incorporating the EUR1.8 billion capital increase that the government of Cyprus has fully underwritten -- 67% of BoC's core Tier 1 capital--excluding the bank's Convertible Enhanced Capital Securities (CECS)-- and 21% of Hellenic's. The corresponding loss from redenomination/devaluation in an exit scenario would be significant, leading to reductions in the banks' capital positions. Impact on the banks' GGB holdings An exit would also result in losses on the banks' holdings of post debt-exchange Greek government debt. As of March, these securities accounted for 19% of CPB's pro forma core Tier 1, 15% of BoC's and 2% of Hellenic's. Impact on asset quality The acute dislocations in the real economy in Greece following an exit, including a potential standstill in the Greek payment system, would likely accelerate losses on the banks' Greek loan books. In addition, the negative knock-on effects for the Cypriot operating environment would also lead to deterioration in Cypriot loan books beyond Moody's current expectations. CYPRUS POPULAR BANK (CPB) CBP has the largest exposure to the Greek operating environment and the weakest liquidity position amongst the rated Cypriot banks. However, Moody's notes that the bank's stand-alone ratings incorporate the severe solvency and liquidity risks that the bank faces, which are partially mitigated by the government's commitment to restore the bank's solvency. SYSTEMIC SUPPORT EMBEDDED IN DEBT AND DEPOSIT RATINGS The three rated Cypriot banks' debt and deposit ratings all continue to benefit from one notch of uplift, reflecting Moody's view of the balance between (i) the constrained domestic capacity of the Cypriot government to provide support to the banking system, if needed; and (ii) the additional resources that could potentially be made available to Cyprusin the context of its membership in the European Monetary Union. FACTORS TO BE CONSIDERED DURING THE REVIEW The review will primarily focus on developments in Greece and how these developments may translate into heightened risks for Cypriot banks' solvency and liquidity, as well as contingency measures that the banks and the government of Cyprus are considering to mitigate these risks. The political situation in Greece remains very fluid and Moody's considers that following the Greek parliamentary elections on 17 June, the risk of euro exit by Greece may increase further. As part of the review, Moody's will also assess the implementation of the banks' current recapitalisation plans and efforts by the government to seek external funding from the euro area to provide capital support to the banking sector. WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS DOWN/UP An increase in the likelihood of an exit by Greece from the euro area would exert downward pressure on the ratings of the three banks. Mounting asset-quality deterioration or rapidly deteriorating funding and liquidity positions would also exert downward pressure on the ratings. Lack of credible contingency plans to inject capital into the banking system would also exert downward pressure on the ratings. As indicated by the review for downgrade, upward rating pressure is unlikely in the near term unless the operating environments in the banks' key markets of Cyprus and Greece improve materially or their capital bases are strengthened materially to levels sufficient to withstand a potential Greek exit. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS Bank of Cyprus Public Co Ltd: - Deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings downgraded to B2/Not-Prime from B1/Not-Prime - Subordinated debt rating downgraded to (P)Caa1 from (P)B3 - Junior subordinated notes rating downgraded to (P)Caa2 from (P)Caa1 - Standalone BFSR affirmed at E+ (now mapping to b3 from b2) - All ratings are on review for downgrade Cyprus Popular Bank Public Co Ltd: - B3/Not-Prime deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings are placed on review for downgrade - Subordinated debt rating is affirmed at Ca with developing outlook - Standalone BFSR affirmed at E/caa1; No outlook is assigned on the E BFSR Egnatia Finance plc (the funding subsidiary of Cyprus Popular Bank): - Senior unsecured debt ratings of (P)B3 are placed on review for downgrade - Subordinated debt rating of (P)Ca is affirmed with developing outlook Hellenic Bank Public Co Ltd: - Deposit ratings downgraded to B1/Not-Prime from Ba3/Not-Prime - Greek branch ratings downgraded to Caa2/Not-Prime from B1/Not-Prime - Standalone BFSR affirmed at E+ (now mapping to b2 from b1) - Caa2 Greek branch deposit ratings carry a negative outlook; All ratings except the Not Prime short term ratings are on review for downgrade The methodologies used in these ratings were Bank Financial Strength Ratings: Global Methodology published in February 2007, and Incorporation of Joint-Default Analysis into Moody's Bank Ratings: Global Methodology published in March 2012. Please see the Credit Policy page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.. As of March 2012, Bank of Cyprus had total assets of EUR38.6 billion,Cyprus Popular BankEUR31.8 billion and Hellenic BankEUR8.6 billion. All three banks are headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.