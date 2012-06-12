FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT- Moody's cuts 2 Cypriot banks
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 7:33 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT- Moody's cuts 2 Cypriot banks

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

All three rated Cypriot banks on review for downgrade	
	
June 12 - Moody's Investors Service has today taken actions on three Cypriot
banks to reflect the increased risk of a Greek exit from the euro area. Moody's
says that the banks' extensive operations in Greece render their capital
positions vulnerable to such an event.	
	
Moody's has taken the following rating actions:	
	
    	
- Bank of Cyprus (BoC): The deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings were	
downgraded by one notch to B2 from B1, and the standalone credit assessment	
lowered to b3 from b2 (within the E+ bank financial strength rating). The	
bank's ratings were placed on review for downgrade.	
	
	
-Hellenic Bank Ltd (Hellenic): The deposit ratings were downgraded by one	
notch to B1 from Ba3 and the standalone credit assessment lowered to b2 from	
b1 (within the E+ BFSR range). The bank's ratings were placed on review for	
downgrade.	
	
	
-Cyprus Popular Bank (CPB): The bank's B3 senior unsecured debt and deposit	
ratings were placed on review for downgrade. Moody's will also re-assess the	
bank's standalone credit assessment of caa1 (mapped from its E BFSR) during	
the review period.	
	
A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of the press release.	
	
RATINGS RATIONALE	
	
	
Today's actions on the Cypriot banks primarily reflect Moody's view, as	
expressed on 1 June 2012, of the increased risk of Greece exiting the euro	
area. Although a Greek exit is not Moody's central scenario, the rating agency	
says that it considers the risk of a euro exit by Greeceas substantial and	
recognises that the probability of such an outcome may increase further	
following the Greek parliamentary elections on 17 June. For further	
information please see Moody's special comment, entitled 'Greek Country	
Ceiling Reflects Heightened Risk of Euro Area Exit -- Implications for Greek	
Domiciled Ratings', published 1 June	
2012.	
	
	
The rated Cypriot banks maintain extensive branch operations in Greece, with	
exposures to Greek borrowers amounting to 42% of net loans for CPB, to 34% of	
gross loans for BoC, and 17% of gross loans for Hellenic. As such, their	
capital positions remain susceptible to the direct and indirect consequences	
of a Greek exit. The heightened risk of a euro exit could lead to an	
acceleration in deposit outflows from Cypriot banks' Greek branches,	
pressuring liquidity, whilst a euro area exit -- triggering currency	
redenomination, a likely sovereign default and widespread economic stresses --	
would materially weaken the banks' solvency.	
	
	
Today's downgrades incorporate the impact of the increased risk of a Greek	
exit in the Cypriot banks' ratings and reflect, on a relative basis, BoC's	
sizable and Hellenic's moderate exposures to the Greek operating environment.	
CPB's ratings incorporate the severe solvency and liquidity risks that the	
bank faces.	
	
RISK OF A GREEK EXIT FROM THE EURO AREA	
	
 	
Over the last 15 months, aggregate deposit outflows from rated Cypriot banks'	
Greek branches amounted to 27%, roughly in line with the decline in the Greek	
banking system's deposits. As a result of the outflows, Moody's notes that the	
banks' Greek operations are increasingly funded by the Cypriot banks'	
headquarters. The increased risk of a euro exit byGreece augments the	
potential for an acceleration in deposit outflows that would erode the banks'	
liquidity cushions and expose the banks' capital to sizable losses in the	
event of an exit. In an exit scenario, the banks' already weakened capital	
buffers would be further eroded by (i) the redenomination/devaluation loss on	
the difference between banks' Greek assets and Greek liabilities (the 'funding	
gap'); (ii) losses on the banks' holdings of post debt-exchange Greek	
government bonds (GGBs) from a likely sovereign default; and (iii) the	
accelerated provisioning needs generated by a sharp deterioration in asset	
quality.	
	
Impact of the funding gap	
	
	
As of March 2012, the funding gap from the banks' branch operations inGreece	
amounted to 125% of CPB's core Tier 1 capital -- pro forma figures for core	
Tier 1, incorporating the EUR1.8 billion capital increase that the government	
of Cyprus has fully underwritten -- 67% of BoC's core Tier 1	
capital--excluding the bank's Convertible Enhanced	
Capital Securities (CECS)-- and 21% of Hellenic's. The corresponding loss from	
redenomination/devaluation in an exit scenario would be significant, leading	
to reductions in the banks' capital positions.	
	
Impact on the banks' GGB holdings	
	
	
An exit would also result in losses on the banks' holdings of post	
debt-exchange Greek government debt. As of March, these securities accounted	
for 19% of CPB's pro forma core Tier 1, 15% of BoC's and 2% of Hellenic's.	
	
Impact on asset quality	
	
	
The acute dislocations in the real economy in Greece following an exit,	
including a potential standstill in the Greek payment system, would likely	
accelerate losses on the banks' Greek loan books. In addition, the negative	
knock-on effects for the Cypriot operating environment would also lead to	
deterioration in Cypriot loan books beyond Moody's current expectations.	
	
CYPRUS POPULAR BANK (CPB)	
	
	
CBP has the largest exposure to the Greek operating environment and the	
weakest liquidity position amongst the rated Cypriot banks. However, Moody's	
notes that the bank's stand-alone ratings incorporate the severe solvency and	
liquidity risks that the bank faces, which are partially mitigated by the	
government's commitment to restore the bank's solvency.	
	
SYSTEMIC SUPPORT EMBEDDED IN DEBT AND DEPOSIT RATINGS	
	
The three rated Cypriot banks' debt and deposit ratings all continue to	
benefit from one notch of uplift, reflecting Moody's view of the balance	
between (i) the constrained domestic capacity of the Cypriot government to	
provide support to the banking system, if needed; and (ii) the additional	
resources that could potentially be made available to Cyprusin the context of	
its membership in the European Monetary Union.	
	
FACTORS TO BE CONSIDERED DURING THE REVIEW	
	
The review will primarily focus on developments in Greece and how these	
developments may translate into heightened risks for Cypriot banks' solvency	
and liquidity, as well as contingency measures that the banks and the	
government of Cyprus are considering to mitigate these risks. The political	
situation in Greece remains very fluid and Moody's considers that following	
the Greek parliamentary elections on 17 June, the risk of euro exit by Greece	
may increase further.	
	
As part of the review, Moody's will also assess the implementation of the	
banks' current recapitalisation plans and efforts by the government to seek	
external funding from the euro area to provide capital support to the banking	
sector.	
	
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS DOWN/UP	
	
An increase in the likelihood of an exit by Greece from the euro area would	
exert downward pressure on the ratings of the three banks. Mounting	
asset-quality deterioration or rapidly deteriorating funding and liquidity	
positions would also exert downward pressure on the ratings. Lack of credible	
contingency plans to inject capital into the banking system would also exert	
downward pressure on the ratings.	
	
As indicated by the review for downgrade, upward rating pressure is unlikely	
in the near term unless the operating environments in the banks' key markets	
of Cyprus and Greece improve materially or their capital bases are	
strengthened materially to levels sufficient to withstand a potential Greek	
exit.	
	
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS	
	
Bank of Cyprus Public Co Ltd:	
- Deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings downgraded to B2/Not-Prime from	
B1/Not-Prime	
- Subordinated debt rating downgraded to (P)Caa1 from (P)B3	
- Junior subordinated notes rating downgraded to (P)Caa2 from (P)Caa1	
- Standalone BFSR affirmed at E+ (now mapping to b3 from b2)	
- All ratings are on review for downgrade	
	
Cyprus Popular Bank Public Co Ltd:	
- B3/Not-Prime deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings are placed on review	
for downgrade	
- Subordinated debt rating is affirmed at Ca with developing outlook	
- Standalone BFSR affirmed at E/caa1; No outlook is assigned on the E BFSR	
	
Egnatia Finance plc (the funding subsidiary of Cyprus Popular Bank):	
- Senior unsecured debt ratings of (P)B3 are placed on review for downgrade	
- Subordinated debt rating of (P)Ca is affirmed with developing outlook	
	
Hellenic Bank Public Co Ltd:	
- Deposit ratings downgraded to B1/Not-Prime from Ba3/Not-Prime	
- Greek branch ratings downgraded to Caa2/Not-Prime from B1/Not-Prime	
- Standalone BFSR affirmed at E+ (now mapping to b2 from b1)	
- Caa2 Greek branch deposit ratings carry a negative outlook; All ratings	
except the Not Prime short term ratings are on review for downgrade	
	
The methodologies used in these ratings were Bank Financial Strength Ratings:	
Global Methodology published in February 2007, and Incorporation of	
Joint-Default Analysis into Moody's Bank Ratings: Global Methodology published	
in March 2012. Please see the Credit Policy page on www.moodys.com for a copy	
of these methodologies..	
	
As of March 2012, Bank of Cyprus had total assets of EUR38.6 billion,Cyprus	
Popular BankEUR31.8 billion and Hellenic BankEUR8.6 billion. All three banks	
are headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

