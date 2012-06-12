FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates GATX Corp snr unsecured notes
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 7:37 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates GATX Corp snr unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a ‘BBB’ long-term credit rating to GATX Corporation’s (GATX) recently announced $250 million, 4.75% senior unsecured debt issuance due June 15, 2022.

The proceeds of the debt issuance will be primarily used to refinance GATX’s existing commercial paper maturing in July 2012 and for general corporate purposes, including working capital and capital expenditures. GATX’s long- and short-term Issuer Default Ratings are unaffected by the issuance of these debt securities, as the company’s overall capitalization and leverage metrics were not materially impacted.

