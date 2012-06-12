FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts 4 from WAVE SPC 2007-1 ratings to 'D (sf)'
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 7:37 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts 4 from WAVE SPC 2007-1 ratings to 'D (sf)'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

June 12 - OVERVIEW 	
     -- We lowered our ratings to 'D (sf)' on four classes from WAVE SPC's 	
series 2007-1, a CRE CDO transaction.	
     -- We affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' rating on one other class from the same 	
transaction.	
     -- We removed all ratings from CreditWatch negative.	
     -- The rating actions reflect our analysis of the transaction following 	
interest shortfalls to nondeferrable classes, which caused an event of 	
default, as well as our analysis of the transactions' liability structures and 	
the underlying credit characteristics of the collateral, using our global CDOs 	
of pooled structured finance assets criteria.	
    	
     June 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on
four classes to 'D (sf)' from WAVE SPC's series 2007-1 (WAVE 2007-1), a
commercial real estate collateralized debt obligation (CRE CDO) transaction. At
the same time, we affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' rating on class A-1 from the same
transaction. We also removed all ratings from CreditWatch negative (see list).	
	
The rating actions on classes A-2 and B reflect our analysis of the 	
transaction following interest shortfalls to nondeferrable classes, which 	
caused an event of default (EOD). Classes A-2 and B experienced interest 	
shortfalls according to the May 22, 2012, trustee remittance report, and we 	
subsequently lowered our ratings on these classes to 'D (sf)'. For details on 	
our surveillance methodology for transactions that have experienced an EOD, 	
see "Surveillance Methodology For Global Cash Flow And Hybrid CDOs Subject To 	
Acceleration Or Liquidation After An EOD," published Sept. 2, 2009. 	
	
We lowered our ratings on classes C and D to 'D (sf)' because we determined 	
that the classes are unlikely to be repaid in full.	
	
We affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' rating on class A-1 based on our analysis of the 	
transaction's liability structure and the credit characteristics of the 	
underlying collateral using our criteria in "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured 	
Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published Feb. 21, 2012. Our 	
criteria include revisions to our assumptions on correlations, recovery rates, 	
and default patterns and timings of the collateral. The criteria also includes 	
supplemental stress tests (largest obligor default test and largest industry 	
default test), which we considered in our analysis. 	
	
The trustee, Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas, delivered an EOD notice on May 	
29, 2012, which noted that WAVE 2007-1 had experienced an EOD under section 	
5.1 (a) of its indenture. The notice indicates that there was a default in the 	
payment of interest accrued on the class A-2 and B notes. This default in 	
payment continued for a period of three business days, which resulted in an 	
EOD. 	
	
The liquidity interruption resulted from the failure of the underlying 	
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) for WAVE 2007-1 to produce 	
sufficient interest proceeds to pay the full interest amount due to the 	
nondeferrable interest classes. 	
	
According to the most recent trustee report, WAVE 2007-1 was collateralized by 	
31 classes of CMBS ($952.0 million, 100%) from 31 distinct transactions issued 	
between 2006 and 2007.  All the securities are class A-J tranches from their 	
respective CMBS transactions.	
 	
 	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
 	
     -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And 	
Assumptions, published Feb. 21, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Surveillance Methodology For Global Cash Flow and Hybrid CDOs Subject 	
to Acceleration or Liquidation After an EOD, published Sept. 2, 2009.	
     -- General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO Securitizations, published Aug. 	
25, 2004.	
 	
 	
RATINGS LOWERED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE	
 	
WAVE SPC	
Series 2007-1	
Collateralized debt obligations	
                  Rating	
Class    To                   From	
A-2      D (sf)               CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg	
B        D (sf)               CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg	
C        D (sf)               CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg	
D        D (sf)               CCC- (sf) / Watch Neg	
	
RATING AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE	
 	
WAVE SPC	
Series 2007-1	
Collateralized debt obligations	
                  Rating	
Class    To                   From	
A-1      CCC- (sf)            CCC- (sf)/Watch Neg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.