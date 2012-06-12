TEXT-Fitch affirms TIAA's IFS at 'AAA'

June 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAA' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) and its wholly owned subsidiary, TIAA-CREF Life Insurance Company (TIAA-CREF Life). At the same time, Fitch has affirmed TIAA's 'AA+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'AA' surplus note rating. A complete list of ratings is provided at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. TIAA's ratings are based on its extremely strong balance sheet fundamentals, strong and predictable operating earnings, and very strong competitive position in the U.S. pension market. TIAA's balance sheet fundamentals are consistent with 'AAA' ratings expectations. Financial leverage (surplus notes in relation to TAC) was 6% at March 31, 2012, and year-end 2011 compared to a Fitch maximum guideline of 15%. That is down from 7% at the end of 2010 due to growth in capital driven by operating earnings and improved investment performance. Operating leverage is very low at 6x. The total financing and commitments (TFC) ratio, which includes TIAA Global Markets, Inc. (TGM), is among the lowest in the Fitch universe. TIAA's reported risk-based capital (RBC) ratio was 558% at year-end 2011 and was estimated at 576% as of March 31, 2012. TIAA's investment losses continued to decline over the past year consistent with rating expectations and industry peers. Total impairments for the full year 2011 were $755 million compared to $2.4 billion in 2010. The decrease is primarily attributed to the company's CMBS portfolio, which had $365 million of OTTI in 2011 compared to about 1.4 billion in 2010. CMBS impairments were up modestly in the first quarter due in part to the company's intent to sell. Fitch views TIAA's exposure to eurozone debt as manageable. Investments are concentrated in France, Germany and the Netherlands, which account for about $5 billion, or 2% of total invested assets, on a combined basis. Exposure to peripheral eurozone countries, including Greece and Spain, is $1.1 billion or 0.5%, and includes no sovereign debt exposure. The total portfolio of about $208 billion in invested assets was in a net unrealized gain position of over $17 billion as of March 31, 2012. Pre-tax operating earnings were in line with expectations at about $2.7 billion for the full-year 2011 compared to $2.8 billion in 2010. Fitch expects earnings for the full year 2012 to be somewhat lower due to a lower earned rate on the investment portfolio and continuation of a modest increase of the crediting rate in 2011. TIAA's interest coverage ratio based on 2011 statutory earnings was 20x, which is in line with Fitch's rating expectations. Interest margins in the core pension segment account for over 80% of TIAA's operating earnings. In the current low interest rate environment, the company's ability to adjust the crediting rate on its pension liabilities has supported strong earnings. Fitch's primary concern is the impact of the prolonged low interest rate environment on TIAA, given the average 3% minimum rate guarantee on most of its in-force pension contracts in the accumulation phase. Fitch believes this is a longer-term issue and that TIAA has flexibility to adjust crediting rates lower if needed over the medium term. The slow economic recovery, financial market volatility and potential contagion from the eurozone debt crisis are ongoing concerns. Fitch expects these factors to constrain earnings growth for TIAA and the industry as a whole over the near term. Fitch believes, however, that TIAA is somewhat insulated from equity market volatility and disintermediation risk given the lack of living and death benefit guarantees in its pension annuities and its very stable liability structure. Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include: --Reported RBC below 425% on a sustained basis; --Investment losses develop significantly higher than expected; --A significant drop in operating earnings resulting in an after-tax operating return on TAC below 5% for 18 months or longer; a --A regulatory change that would have a negative impact on TIAA's core pension market; and --A change in TIAA's ownership structure. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America --IFS at 'AAA'; --IDR at 'AA+'; --Surplus note at 'AA'. TIAA-CREF Life Insurance Company --IFS at 'AAA'. TIAA Global Markets, Inc. (Guaranteed by TIAA) --$1 billion 5.125% senior notes due Oct. 10, 2012 at 'AA+'; --$500 million 4.95% senior notes due July 15, 2013 at 'AA+'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology