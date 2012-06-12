FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises Sunstate Equipment outlook to positive
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 8:22 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Sunstate Equipment outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based Sunstate Equipment Co. LLC's credit ratios are recovering 	
robustly as the construction equipment rental industry continues to improve.	
     -- We are revising our long-term rating outlook on Sunstate to positive 	
from stable.	
     -- We could raise the 'B-' corporate credit rating by one notch if 	
improvement sustains over the next six to nine months.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its long-term 	
rating outlook on Phoenix, Ariz.-based Sunstate Equipment Co. LLC to positive 	
from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the company, 	
including the 'B-' corporate credit rating.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects improvement in Sunstate's credit metrics, which 	
exceed ratios comparable for the current rating. Conditions in the equipment 	
rental sector continue to improve, though construction spending remains low, 	
and we expect Sunstate's operating performance to improve gradually.	
	
The ratings on Sunstate reflect our assessment of the company's "weak" 	
business risk profile. The company is a regional operator in the highly 	
fragmented and competitive construction equipment rental industry. The ratings 	
also reflect its limited diversity, capital-intensive equipment purchases, 	
high leverage, and somewhat limited financial flexibility. Sunstate's good 	
regional presence in the southwestern U.S., focus on customer service, and 	
good EBITDA margin temper its weaknesses. 	
	
The equipment rental industry is cyclical. Conditions in the industry have 	
been weak but are showing improvement given strong preference for renting 	
equipment in the stable industrial markets and in the tough construction 	
markets. Sunstate and other equipment rental companies have seen an increase 	
in volumes, which we attribute to contractors and industrial customers relying 	
more on rentals (rather than purchasing their own equipment) because of the 	
limited number of projects and uncertainty on future projects. Although our 	
economists expect that real, private, nonresidential construction spending 	
will be flat in 2012, we expect that rental markets will continue to outpace 	
nonresidential construction spending.	
	
We expect consolidation within this fragmented industry to continue. Sunstate 	
is among a smaller second tier of regional and specialized construction 	
equipment rental companies (Nos. 10 to 20 of the largest rental companies in 	
the U.S.). In its key markets, competition stems mainly from large national 	
rental companies such as Sunbelt Rentals (owned by Ashtead Group PLC) and 	
United Rentals Inc., which recently combined with RSC Equipment Rental Inc. to 	
form a stalwart operation.	
	
Sunstate has grown mainly organically since its inception in 1977. The company 	
has 54 locations in nine states, although its operations are concentrated 	
mainly in the Southwest. Arizona, California, and Texas account for about 75% 	
of total revenues. Sunstate depends on construction-related end markets for 	
much of its business but has no customer concentration. About 95% of sales are 	
for rental, with new- and used-equipment sales accounting for the remainder.	
	
We don't expect Sunstate to deviate from its strategy of organic expansion 	
into new markets gradually, and the rating does not incorporate any 	
acquisitions. The company's strategy has been to diversify and broaden its 	
regional presence by selectively entering new markets and adding branches in 	
existing markets. For the near term (next six to 12 months), the key challenge 	
is to grow revenue as the market environment remains tentative. Although the 	
company is reducing operating costs and investing in equipment, still-moderate 	
construction spending continues to present challenges.	
	
Sunstate has modest revenues of about $190 million through the 12 months ended 	
March 31, 2012, but sales increased by 25% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA 	
margins have stabilized through the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, at more 	
than 35%--relatively good among the industry. We expect margins to 	
stabilize/improve modestly due to the higher utilization and rental rates in 	
the near term. Sunstate's debt-to-EBITDA ratio (adjusted for operating leases) 	
improved to 4.5x as of March 31, 2012, from more than 6x at the end of 2010. 	
We expect the ratio to improve gradually through 2012, as the company is 	
operating at what may be the bottom of the construction cycle. Our ratings on 	
Sunstate incorporate risks associated with its ownership by a majority 	
stockholder, who is both the chairman and founder, but the recent conversion 	
of the preferred investment by minority holder SMS International Corp. 	
(Sumitomo Corp.) to common ownership mitigates these risks.	
	
Liquidity	
We consider liquidity "adequate" and believe Sunstate will be able to meet its 	
near-term needs. The company refinanced its capital structure in 2011. It used 	
the proceeds from an (unrated) asset-based loan (ABL) credit facility and note 	
offering to repay balances outstanding under its revolver. The refinancing 	
provides adequate liquidity and flexibility and pushes out maturities 	
comfortably over several years.	
	
Liquidity primarily results from currently good availability on the company's 	
$190 million ABL facility, which matures in 2016. The ABL borrowing base 	
consists mainly of accounts receivable and rental equipment that governs the 	
availability of the credit facility. The borrowing base may shrink if 	
equipment values deteriorate, however values have been increasing steadily. 	
Covenants would only apply if liquidity fell below a minimum requirement, 	
which Sunstate currently exceeds amply.	
	
We expect the ABL facility to fund the only major use of cash: capital 	
expenditures net of asset sales, which we expect to be up considerably in 2012 	
and will vary depending on the recovery in end markets. Given the 2011 	
refinancing, we believe Sunstate has good access to credit markets and has 	
displayed generally prudent financial risk management. We do not expect the 	
company to pay any distributions to its owners.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis on Sunstate, please see our recovery report 	
published May 29, 2012, on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is positive. In line with recent rental market improvement, 	
Sunstate's operating performance has demonstrated much-improved credit metrics 	
and is outperforming expectations at the current rating. We could raise the 	
ratings by one notch if we see continued improvement in the next six to nine 	
months and discipline on capital spending. Although conditions in the 	
equipment rental sector could weaken, they would need to deteriorate 	
precipitously to cause us to lower the ratings. We expect liquidity to remain 	
adequate in the near term amid economic uncertainty.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Sunstate Equipment Co. LLC	
 Corporate credit rating                B-/Positive/--     B-/Stable/--	
 Senior secured                         CCC+	
  Recovery rating                       5	
	
Sunstate Equipment Co. Inc.	
 Senior secured                         CCC+	
  Recovery rating                       5	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.