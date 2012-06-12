FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Aon plc ratings
June 12, 2012

TEXT-Fitch affirms Aon plc ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

June 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all of Aon plc's (Aon) 	
related ratings, including Aon Corporation's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 	
existing senior debt ratings at 'BBB+', and its commercial paper rating at 'F2'.	
The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of 	
this release.	
	
The affirmation reflects Aon's strong competitive position, balance sheet and 	
cash flow generation, very good financial flexibility, and financial leverage 	
that is within guidelines for the rating category. 	
	
At March 31, 2012, financial leverage as measured by debt to total capital, 	
equity credit adjusted, was 32.1%, and annualized debt-to-EBITDA was roughly 	
2.0x, which is higher than historical levels due to the inclusion of additional 	
debt related to the Hewitt Associates (Hewitt) acquisition. In 2011, Aon 	
partially refinanced the related bank debt with longer term senior debt, which 	
Fitch viewed favorably.	
	
Fitch believes Aon's liquidity profile is solid with unrestricted cash and 	
short-term investments of roughly $620 million. Cash flow remains strong with 	
earnings-based interest coverage of roughly 9.6x as of March 31, 2012. The 	
company generated $1 billion of cash flow from operations in 2011.	
	
The ratings continue to reflect Aon's favorable competitive position among the 	
top three global brokers, with major operations in insurance brokerage, 	
reinsurance brokerage and human capital consulting/outsourcing. The company 	
continues to demonstrate its ability to retain clients and grow new business 	
while improving profitability. 	
	
Partially offsetting these positive factors is the fact that Aon's earnings have	
been pressured by ongoing restructuring expenses, competitive insurance market 	
conditions, and the global economic downturn. Organic growth in the brokerage 	
segment was on par with the peer average in 2011. Favorably, the company 	
reported increased organic revenue growth in both its Risk Solutions (insurance 	
brokerage) and HR Solutions (consulting/outsourcing) business through the first 	
quarter of 2012. 	
	
Fitch believes that in the long term, Aon's acquisition of Hewitt will result in	
positive business and operational synergies, with reasonable integration risk. 	
Aon expects cumulative annual expense savings of $355 million to be fully 	
realized by the end of 2013. Fitch also believes that the current management 	
team has a very good track record related to the execution of strategic plans 	
and expense cutting, and therefore Fitch expects any remaining integration risk 	
will be manageable. As of March 31, 2012, Aon was on track to meet its stated 	
expectations.	
	
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include a sustained 	
strong improvement in operating performance on an absolute basis and relative to	
peers with operating EBIT consistently over $1 billion and an operating EBIT 	
margin near 15%, a run-rate debt-to-EBITDA ratio less than 1.5x, and interest 	
coverage as measured by an EBITDA-to-interest ratio more than 12x. 	
	
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include a sustained 	
increase in the debt-to-EBITDA ratio to more than 2.25x, a deterioration of the 	
company's average EBITDA-to-interest expense ratio to lower-single digits, and 	
any impairment to goodwill that would materially impact the balance sheet and 	
related ratios.  	
	
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:	
	
Aon Corporation	
--IDR at 'BBB+';	
--$225 million 7.375% senior debt due Dec. 14, 2012 at 'BBB+';	
--$600 million 3.5% senior debt due Sept. 30, 2015 at 'BBB+';	
--$500 million 3.125% senior debt due May 27, 2016 at 'BBB+';	
--$600 million 5% senior debt due Sept. 30, 2020 at 'BBB+';	
--$687 million 8.205% junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures due 	
Jan. 1, 2027 at 'BBB-'; 	
--$300 million 6.25% senior debt due Sept. 30, 2040 at 'BBB+';	
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';	
--Commercial paper at 'F2'. 	
	
Aon Services Luxembourg & Co S.C.A.	
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';	
--Eur500 million 6.25% senior debt due July 1, 2014 at 'BBB+'.	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable.

