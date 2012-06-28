FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: market volatility could rattle French insurers
June 28, 2012 / 3:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: market volatility could rattle French insurers

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it
believes that uncertain economic conditions, constrained operating performance,
increasing credit risk, low interest rates as well as equity market volatility
continue to weigh on its ratings on French insurance companies. 

In particular, risk-adjusted capital adequacy, one of the sector's weaknesses 
relative to the average rating, further weakened during 2011 to reach a 
five-year low, according to our risk-based insurance capital model. 

These factors largely explain our mainly negative rating actions over the past 
year on French insurers.

A sizable number of our ratings continue to carry negative outlooks (56%) or 
are on CreditWatch with negative implications (12%). 

The French insurers we rate have exposure to equities of 11% on average, but 
also rising credit risk following several downgrades--particularly of Italy, 
Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Greece, and their related local financial 
institutions.

"Owing to rated French insurers' substantial exposure to these counterparties, 
in particular to Italian and Spanish government bonds--representing an 5% and 
3% of their mathematical reserves, according to our estimates--we believe that 
a further weakening of these economies could be a drag on the ratings," said 
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Virginie Crepy, in a report published today, 
"Investment Market Volatility Could Trigger Further Downgrades For French 
Insurers In 2012-2013."

The average rating on French insurers is in the 'A' range, which denotes 
"strong" financial strength, as our criteria define the term. This average 
rating includes uplift. Many of the French insurers we rate are subsidiaries 
of large international groups, and for that reason, notches of uplift are 
included in their ratings based on their "core" or "strategic" importance to, 
or guarantee from, their parent groups, according to Standard & Poor's 
criteria. Excluding this uplift, the average stand-alone credit profile of the 
French insurers we rate would be at the low end of the 'A' range. 

Factors we generally consider as relative credit strengths for our ratings on 
French insurers are their strong competitive positions. This is underpinned by 
our view of limited sector risk and good long-term growth prospects in the 
pension business due to retirement needs, as well as strong liquidity 
positions, with sometimes a substantial increase of investments in cash during 
2011.

Factors we generally consider as credit weaknesses are risk-adjusted capital 
adequacy and dampened earnings prospects in life. Most of our negative 
outlooks reflect our belief that the insurers we rate may face obstacles to 
rebuilding capital adequacy to levels commensurate with their ratings in the 
coming 12-24 months as economic and financial conditions remain uncertain.


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

