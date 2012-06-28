TEXT-Fitch affirms Bass Master Issuer NV

June 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bass Master Issuer N.V. - S.A. Series 0-2008-1, a prime RMBS master trust programme comprising Belgian real estate loans originated by Fortis Bank N.V.-S.A. The rating actions are as follows: --Class A (ISIN BE0002364363) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class B (ISIN BE0002365378) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --Class C (ISIN BE0002366384) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --Class D (ISIN BE0002367390) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable. The rating action follows the one year maturity extension of the step-up (from July 2012 to July 2013) and final maturity date of the notes (from July 2054 to July 2055). The affirmations also reflect the stable asset performance in the past year, with relatively stable arrears levels (levels of three months plus arrears remaining below 0.9%), as well as the sufficient level of credit support that is available to the notes. Fitch based its analysis on a worst-case pro forma portfolio, relying on the conditions for the purchase of new mortgage receivables. The analysis showed that the current level of credit support available continues to be sufficient for the class A, B, C and D notes to withstand Fitch's stresses. The EUR26.2bn transaction is part of a EUR30bn programme involving the securitisation of Belgian prime real estate loans originated by Fortis Bank N.V.-S.A. ('A'/Stable/'F1'). Credit enhancement for the Series 0-2008-I, the sole series of the programme, is provided by subordination and a reserve fund and totals 11% for the class A notes, 8% for the class B notes, 5% for the class C notes and 1% for the class D notes. In this transaction, Fortis Bank acts, among others, as interest rate swap counterparty. This swap provides some liquidity and support to the transaction, such as a guaranteed excess margin and payment of servicing fees. Furthermore, the risk of liquidity outage in case of servicing disruption is mitigated by the provision to set-up an adequately sized cash reserve if, upon a downgrade of Fortis Bank below 'A'/'F1', the borrowers have not been notified to directly pay into the issuer account. At present, all the notes in the Bass Master Series 0-2008-1 are 'soft bullet', and are thus due for redemption on the step-up date in July 2013. If the notes are not redeemed on that date, they will become pass-through and will amortise pro rata subject to triggers. Fitch notes that as the transaction is a master trust programme, further tap issuances may take place. This could result in changes in the underlying asset performance and/or changes in the transaction structure, thereby prompting a change in appropriate ratings. For further information, see the 16 December 2008 issue report, entitled, 'Bass Master Issuer N.V.-S.A. Series 0-2008-1' available at, www.fitchratings.com Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings, in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, were investor and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012 and 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - Belgium' dated 11 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Prepayment Assumptions