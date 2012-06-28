FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: Italy labour reform approval is positive

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 28 - The Italian parliament's approval of labour market reform will
help make the labour market more flexible and less segmented, Fitch Ratings
says. In partially addressing a long-standing structural weakness, it is
positive for Italy, although the eurozone debt crisis remains a key driver of
Italy's rating. 

The aims of the reforms include giving employers greater flexibility to dismiss 
employees for economic reasons, and narrowing the distinction between permanent 
and temporary workers.  

In a country where labour productivity has been at best stagnant, and the labour
market characterised by low participation and employment rates, successful 
reform is significant. How quickly and fully the impact of the reform, approved 
in the Chamber of Deputies Wednesday by 393 votes to 74, will be felt, may 
depend on judicial interpretation, as judges can still order the reinstatement 
of an employee if a court rules that they were unfairly dismissed. 

Labour reform needs to be part of a programme of reform to boost 
competitiveness, increase economic growth, and underpin confidence in the 
long-run sustainability of public finances. The government has proposed measures
to reform public administration and improve the business environment, but 
opportunities to enact these may be limited as the general election, due in 
April 2013, approaches. 

We downgraded Italy to 'A-' on 27 January in our review of six sovereigns most 
vulnerable to the monetary and financing shocks of the eurozone sovereign debt 
crisis. The Outlook on the rating is Negative. As we noted at the time, 
fundamental fiscal and structural reforms would strengthen confidence that a 
large primary surplus could be sustained over several years, as well as 
enhancing the productivity and growth potential of the Italian economy. 


The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market 
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. 
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

