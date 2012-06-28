FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Co-op Group rtgs unaffected by Lloyds transaction
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 3:47 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Co-op Group rtgs unaffected by Lloyds transaction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on U.K. retailer Co-operative Group Ltd. (the Co-operative or the group;
BBB-/Negative/--) remain unchanged following its announcement earlier today that
it has made good progress in the potential acquisition of some of the Lloyds
Banking Group PLC (Lloyds) branch assets.

We note that although the group has been granted exclusivity in its talks with 
Lloyds, and there is now an understanding on the commercial terms of the 
transaction, there is still no certainty that a transaction will be completed. 
Furthermore, we understand that any transaction is subject to further 
discussions, as well as board and various regulatory approvals.

Our ratings and outlook on the Co-operative do not reflect the impact of any 
potential transaction with Lloyds because of the various uncertainties 
involved. We will, however, continue to monitor the discussions.

If the Co-operative's bid to acquire some of Lloyds branch assets is 
successful, we could reassess the relationship between the group's retail and 
financial services businesses.

