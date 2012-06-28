TEXT-Fitch rates Danville, Va. GOs 'AA-'

June 28 - Fitch Ratings assigns an ‘AA-’ rating to the following general obligation (GO) bonds for the city of Danville, Virginia (the city): --$6.4 million GO public improvement refunding bonds, series 2012A (Taxable); --$7.4 million GO ublic improvement and refunding bonds, series 2012B. The proceeds of the 2012A bonds will be used to refund a portion of the 2009B bonds. Proceeds of the 2012B bonds will be used to refund a portion of the 2011 bonds. Proceeds will also be used to provide $5.6 million of new money for electric utility system improvements. The bonds will be sold via negotiated sale on July 11. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings for the city: --$62.75 million in outstanding GO bonds at ‘AA-'. The Rating Outlook is stable. SECURITY The bonds are direct and general obligations of the city for which the full faith and credit of the city will be pledged. KEY RATING DRIVERS MANUFACTURING BASED ECONOMY: The economic profile remains susceptible to a large and declining manufacturing sector. This employment sector endured a significant recessionary impact, contributing to an elevated unemployment rate which totaled 10.9% as of April 2012. BELOW AVERAGE WEALTH INDICATORS: Wealth and income levels, along with their rate of growth, remain well below state and national averages. SOLID FINANCIAL PROFILE: The city’s financial position is strong. That said, it remains reliant on transfers from the city’s utility funds, reflecting payments in lieu of taxes and a return on investment. The continued strength of the utility funds is paramount to the maintenance of the current rating. AFFORABLE DEBT RATIOS: Fitch expects the debt burden to remain low due to limited capital needs, coupled with significant pay-as-you-go and self-supporting enterprise financing. CREDIT PROFILE NARROW ECONOMY The city of Danville is located adjacent to the Virginia-North Carolina border, about 45 minutes from Greensboro, NC. The 2011 population of 43,055 has steadily declined from 53,000 in 1990 according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This reflects the erosion of the city’s manufacturing base. Manufacturing is led by Goodyear, with a still substantial presence (17% of employment) at double the national average. As such, the sector remains susceptible in the current economic climate. Retail trade is the third largest employment sector at 17% of the employment. While retail sales declined in 2009 due to recessionary pressures, sales have shown some recovery, increasing 1.1% and 3.2% in 2010 and 2011 respectively. The city’s economic development efforts focus on attracting high-end manufacturing, including nanotechnology firms, and positioning itself as a regional retail center. Between 2004 and 2011, the city has invested over $17 million in economic development. This has contributed to the development of several industrial and technology parks as well as the redevelopment of the tobacco warehouse district and river district. As a result, in the last fiscal year, new and expanding businesses added 477 jobs and $39.6 million in capital investment. A new business to the city is US Green Energy which manufactures photovoltaic building materials and added 372 new jobs with an investment of $30 million. The April 2012 unemployment rate of 10.9% has improved from a high of 13.7% in 2009. However, the rate still remains well above the state’s 5.4% rate. Wealth levels are weak at approximately 50%-70% of the state. Additionally, national averages and are also growing slower than both measures. DIVERSE AND STABLE TAXBASE The city’s taxbase is diverse with the top ten taxpayers accounting for just 8.5% of total taxable assessed value (TAV). Except for a modest 1% decline between fiscal years 2010 and 2011, the city’s TAV has remained stable. TAV grew by a modest 1.6% in fiscal 2012 to $2.7 billion and fiscal 2013 projections show a modest 0.3% decline to $2.69 billion. SOLID FINANCIAL OPERATIONS BOLSTERED BY TRANSFERS FROM UTILITIES Positive general fund financial operations have been attributable to transfers from the utility funds, primarily the electric fund. This has permitted the accumulation of an undesignated fund balance that consistently exceeds Danville’s goal of 20% of general fund revenues. Fiscal 2011 ended with a $2 million net operating surplus, after transfers, inclusive of a $13.7 million transfer from the utility funds, increasing the unrestricted balance (the sum of assigned, unassigned and committed fund balance under GASB 54) to $37.67 million. This figure represents an ample 36.6% of spending. Transfers from the utility funds have remained stable at around $13.7 million and represents a significant 14% of general fund revenue. The City of Danville utilities department delivers water, wastewater, gas, electric and telecommunications services. Utility rates are regionally competitive and are reviewed every year through a biennial rate study. After several rate increases and a loan from the electric fund, thewastewater fund’s unrestricted fund balance remains negative at $469,219 but is self-supporting. The city expects to erase the negative fund balance by fiscal 2017. The aggregate system has consistently generated coverage ratios in excess of 5x. Days cash on hand has increased from 179 at fiscal year-end 2008 to 237 at fiscal year-end 2011. Given the substantial support the utility funds provide to the general fund, the continued strength of these funds is paramount to the maintenance of the current rating. FISCAL 2012 YEAR-END PROJECTIONS The fiscal 2012 budget included a $2.3 million general fund balance draw down. Year-to-date results show a net reduction in revenue of $192,000 and expenditures under budget by $660,000. The positive expenditure variance is mainly due to $2 million in staffing cuts made during the year. As a part of the fiscal 2012 budget process, the city council authorized creation of a budget stabilization fund as part of the general fund’s assigned fund balance. The fund was established with $3 million for the unassigned general fund balance. Management is projecting a $500,000 operating surplus at year-end increasing the unrestricted balance to $38.17 million or 37.3% of spending. FISCAL 2013 BUDGET The fiscal 2013 budget was adopted without property tax or utility rate increases and includes a $2.2 million use of fund balance in order to fund a $2.1 million loan to the school district to be repaid over four years. The loan was requested from the Danville Public Schools to avoid closure of a second school during the 2012-2013 academic year. The fiscal 2013 budget also increased the transfer from the utility funds for the first time since 2008, raising it by $1.25 million. Property tax receipts are the city’s largest revenue source at 30% of general fund revenues. The property tax rate is low compared to neighboring communities. Additionally, the rate has remained unchanged for over a decade providing additional financial flexibility. LOW DEBT RATIOS Overall debt levels are low at $1,019 per capita and 1.6% of TAV. This excludes GO debt of the city’s self-supporting utility system, which includes the 2012 bonds being issued for such purposes. Amortization of principal is above average at 69% within 10 years. The city’s affordable fiscal year 2013-2018 $158 million capital improvement plan primarily funds utility system projects (64%) and economic development projects (20%). As such, it is mainly funded with GO bonds ($54.8 million) and utility revenues. A portion of the bond proceeds will be restructure debt at a present value cost of less than $1 million through maturity. The restructuring will provide cash-flow savings of $1 million to $1.3 million through fiscal 2016 to support of the City’s vital investments in economic development. PENSION AND OPEB FUNDING The city’s pension and OPEB liabilities do not pose any financial stress. The city contributes to its single-employer defined benefit pension plan and the Virginia Retirement System. Funded ratios are strong at 89.7% for the city plan and 86% (83.8% after adjusting the IRR to 7% from 8%) for the city’s portion of VRS. For fiscal 2012, the city funded 92% of the ARC for budget relief as the city continues its sluggish recovery from the recession. The 2013 budget includes full funding of the ARC. These general fund obligations consumed an affordable portion of the budget at approximately 4.4% ($4.3 million) of fiscal 2011 general fund spending. The county created an irrevocable trust February 2010 to fund its other post-employment benefits (OPEB). The trust’s initial funding of $1 million was made September 2010 from accumulated appropriations of $250,000 (less than 1% of spending) made annually in fiscals 2008 to 2011. The current balance is $1.2 million.