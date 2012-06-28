FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms AIG notes 'A-' rating
June 28, 2012 / 4:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms AIG notes 'A-' rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed
its 'A-' rating on American International Group Inc.'s ( AIG) 4.875%
senior unsecured notes due 2022 following AIG's announcement that the company
has increased the size of the issue to $1.5 billion from the $750 million
originally issued on May 24, 2012, through a $750 million add-on offering. These
notes are part of a single series of senior debt securities and have identical
terms. AIG intends to use the proceeds from the notes for general corporate
purposes, including the repayment of debt maturing in 2013.

AIG's debt and financial leverage as of March 31, 2012, pro forma for the 
current issue, were about 14% and 21%, respectively. Its fixed-charge coverage 
ratio for 2011 was a relatively low 3.0x, but we expect it to improve 
significantly in 2012, reflecting better earnings from both its Chartis and 
SunAmerica operating units. Through the first three months of 2012 
fixed-charge coverage was about 6x.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- American International Group Inc. $750 Million Senior Unsecured Notes 
Rated 'A-', May 23, 2012
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

RATINGS LIST

American International Group Inc.
 Counterparty Credit Rating                    A-/Stable/A-2

Ratings Affirmed

American International Group Inc.
 $1.5 bil 4.875% Sr Unsec Notes due 2022       A-

 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

