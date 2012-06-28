FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Advanstar to 'CCC+'
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 4:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Advanstar to 'CCC+'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S. tradeshow operator and publisher Advanstar amended its credit 
agreement in December 2011 to allow it the flexibility to repurchase its term 
loan at prices below face value.
     -- We believe the risk of meaningful subpar buybacks has decreased since 
we changed the rating to 'CC', based in part on trading levels of Advanstar's 
debt and its other liquidity needs.
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Advanstar to 'CCC+' from 
'CC'. We are also raising our issue-level rating on the first-lien term loan 
to 'CCC+' from 'CC'. 
     -- The outlook remains negative, reflecting our view that Advanstar could 
buy back its debt at prices below par value.

Rating Action
On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 
credit rating on Santa Monica, Calif.-based Advanstar Inc. to 'CCC+' from 
'CC'. The outlook is negative.

We raised our issue-level rating on Advanstar Communications Inc.'s first-lien 
term loan due 2014 to 'CCC+' (the same as the corporate credit rating on 
parent Advanstar Inc.). The recovery rating on this debt remains '4', 
indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the 
event of a payment default.

Rationale
The rating actions reflect our view that the risk of meaningful subpar 
buybacks is not as high as it was. We believe Advanstar may have an economic 
incentive to buy back its debt at subpar prices because of its steep leverage, 
especially if the trading level of the debt dips further. However, we expect 
Advanstar to retain its available cash to support overall liquidity.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2012, revenue was up 2% and EBITDA was 
essentially flat as growth in the tradeshow segment revenue offset declines in 
publishing and increased production costs resulted in a slightly lower EBITDA 
margin. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, lease-adjusted leverage was 
extremely high at around 10x and lease-adjusted interest coverage was 2.5x. We 
expect leverage to remain high and interest coverage to remain in the mid-2x 
area over the mid-to-intermediate term. Based on Advanstar's current interest 
rate on its term debt, small EBITDA base, and modest discretionary cash flow, 
we believe it may be unable to absorb current market rates when the debt 
matures in 2014, and its leverage could pose a significant impediment to 
refinancing.

Outlook
The negative rating out look reflects our view that the company may still 
pursue buybacks of debt or other negotiated restructuring transactions at 
prices below par value, which would lead us to lower our rating on Advanstar 
to 'SD' (selective default) and the issue-level rating on the company's senior 
secured term loan to 'D'. 

Revision of the outlook to stable would likely require that the company make 
significant progress toward refinancing its debt. An upgrade, which we regard 
as a remote likelihood, would likely entail a refinancing that boosts equity 
and reduces leverage, together with stabilizing trends in revenue and EBITDA.

Related Criteria And Research
2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Upgraded
                                        To                 From
Advanstar Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                CCC+/Negative/--   CC/Negative/--

Upgraded
                                        To                 From
Advanstar Communications Inc.
 Senior Secured
  Local Currency                        CCC+               CC 
  Recovery Rating                       4                  4

