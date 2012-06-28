TEXT-Fitch rates Galena Park ISD, Texas bonds

June 28 - AUSTIN, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' rating to the following bonds for the Galena Park Independent School District, Texas (the district): --$8.985 million unlimited tax refunding bonds, series 2012 The 'AAA' long-term rating reflects the guarantee provided by the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF; IFS rated 'AAA' by Fitch). The bonds are expected to sell via negotiation as early as the week of July 9, 2012. Proceeds from the sale of the bonds will be used to refund certain outstanding obligations for debt service savings, as well as to pay issuance costs. Fitch has also assigned an underlying 'AA+' rating to the series 2012 bonds. Additionally, Fitch has affirmed the 'AA+' rating on the district's approximately $223 million of outstanding unlimited tax bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. While Fitch considered the following series in its previous analysis and commentaries, the rating history was not reflected on Fitch's web site. Therefore, Fitch explicitly affirms the 'AA+' rating to the ensuing parity as follows: --Unlimited tax school building & refunding bonds series 1996. The full rating history is now available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The Rating Outlook is also Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem tax pledge levied against all taxable property within the district. The bonds are further secured by a guaranty from the Texas Permanent School Fund. KEY RATING DRIVERS SOLID FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The district's consistently strong financial performance has resulted in solid reserve levels and ample liquidity. UNIQUE OPERATING FLEXIBILITY: The district benefits from an uncommon operating and maintenance (O&M) taxing margin (authorized by special statute and approved by voters in 1964). This enables the district to maintain a higher operating levy than most school districts in the state. This credit positive was further enhanced by voters' approval of a roll back election that increased the district's O&M tax levy by another $0.07 per $100 taxable assessed valuation (TAV) in 2007. LIMITED CAPITAL NEEDS: The district's tax base is approaching build-out, resulting in modest enrollment growth for which ample instructional space exists. As a result, future capital needs will center on the renovation of existing facilities rather than capacity expansion. HIGH DEBT LEVELS: Overall debt levels are high, even after adjusting for state support. Principal amortization is about average. TAX BASE CONCENTRATION: Due to its location along the Houston Ship Channel, moderate tax base concentration in oil and gas companies is evident. However, it has declined from past levels. BENEFITS FROM BROADER HOUSTON MSA: The district benefits from its location within the broad and diverse Houston metropolitan area. The area is experiencing a slow economic recovery that is partly aided by the recent rise in energy demand. CREDIT PROFILE: Located in southeastern Harris County and surrounded by Houston, the district serves six communities, including Galena Park, Jacinto City, and a portion of Houston, with an estimated 2012 total population of roughly 110,000. The district's current total enrollment for the 2011-2012 school year is roughly 21,900. This measure has grown by a modest average annual rate of less than 1% over the past five years. The district is approaching build-out, with peak enrollment projected to occur in 2020 at about 25,000 students. Prior to the economic slowdown, the district's taxable values had experienced steady growth averaging about 10% annually. However, they have slowed to a much more modest compound average annual growth rate of 3% over the past five years (2008-2012). Preliminary valuations for fiscal 2013 reflect a 4% decline in TAV, However, district management believes the final numbers will reflect flat TAV as the decline reflects a reduction due to all properties under appeal. SOLID RESERVE LEVELS WITH AMPLE FLEXIBILITY The district's financial position is favorable. This is evidenced by solid fund balance reserve levels and is further enhanced by additional tax levy authorization that is only available to a few other school districts in the state.U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria 