TEXT-Fitch rates Bermuda's $475 mln notes 'AA-'
June 28, 2012 / 5:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Bermuda's $475 mln notes 'AA-'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    June 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its
'AA-' foreign currency rating on the Government of Bermuda's $475 million
long-term 4.138% senior unsecured notes due on Jan. 3, 2023.

The issuer credit ratings on Bermuda (AA-/Stable/A-1+) reflect its effective 
and predictable policymaking and its stable political institutions. Other 
rating strengths include Bermuda's strong economy (with one of the highest per 
capita income levels in the world), as well as a leading position in the 
global reinsurance sector and moderately strong fiscal flexibility and 
performance. Bermuda offsets its high gross external financing needs with an 
extremely strong external creditor position, even excluding the nonfinancial 
private sector's external assets. Bermuda's use of a currency board precludes 
monetary policy flexibility, which is a credit constraint. For our full issuer 
credit rating rationale, see "Bermuda," published Dec. 29, 2011.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011

RATINGS LIST

Bermuda
 Sovereign Credit Rating               AA-/Stable/A-1+

New Rating

Bermuda
 Senior Unsecured
  $475 mil. 4.138% notes due 2023      AA-

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

