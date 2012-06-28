FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms MetLife Europe Ltd 'A+' rating
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms MetLife Europe Ltd 'A+' rating

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

June 28 - Overview
     -- MetLife Europe Ltd. (MEL) is a subsidiary of American Life Insurance 
Co. (ALICO), just transferred to ALICO from an affiliated company.
     -- We are affirming our 'A+' long-term financial strength and 
counterparty credit ratings on MEL.
     -- In our view, MEL's stand-alone credit profile and strategic importance 
to MetLife, Inc. support the rating.
Rating Action
On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+' 
long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on MetLife Europe 
Ltd. (MEL). The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The rating reflects our view of MEL's good stand-alone credit profile and its 
anticipated future role within MetLife Inc. (MET) and its Europe, Middle
East, and Africa business segment. Ownership of MEL was recently transferred to 
ALICO's indirect subsidiary and Solvency II entity, MetLife EU Holding Co. 
Ltd. from Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. of Connecticut (MICC). Based on its 
strategic importance within the consolidated organization, we apply the full 
category allowed under our group methodology to its stand-alone credit 
profile, yet cap our rating on MEL one notch below the financial strength 
rating on core MetLife entities.

Our stand-alone assessment of MEL is supported by the company's market share 
in the U.K. variable annuity market, its capitalization, and the quality and 
liquidity of the investment portfolio. The rating is constrained by the small 
size of the variable market in the U.K. and the limited business profile 
beyond this line of business. We also believe that industry and macroeconomic 
trends could place pressure on the realization of the company's growth plans.

We view MEL as strategically important to MET given our expectation that MEL 
will play a key role in MET's international growth strategy and that MEL will 
receive capital support as part of this strategy. The explicit support from 
former parent MICC is no longer the basis for viewing MEL as strategically 
important. Senior management's commitment to the integration of regional ALICO 
operations is clear in ALICO's overall size, geographic breadth, centralized 
and consolidated oversight in key areas such as investments and enterprise 
risk management, and progress toward assuming responsibility of former ALICO 
service agreements. MEL falls considerably short of being considered core to 
MET and, in our view, the relatively small size bears some concern. The 
capital represents slightly less than 5% of total ALICO generally accepted 
accounting principles (GAAP) capital but well less than 5% of total MetLife 
consolidated capital.

The MetLife and ALICO brands will both be marketed by MEL. MEL will operate in 
lines of business that are integral to MetLife's group-wide strategy. Hence, 
the combined operations will include sales of individual variable annuity, 
life, accident, and health products as well as the employee benefits.

We expect sales volumes of variable annuity products targeted to affluent 
markets to increase. We believe that MEL's sales of variable annuities will 
exceed 2011 volumes of GBP800 million, but remain small in absolute terms. 
Meanwhile, significant sales of pension and protection products will remain 
challenging given fierce market competition and regulatory change.

Outlook
The outlook is stable. We are not likely to raise the rating because, as a 
strategically important subsidiary of MetLife, MEL will remain rated one notch 
lower than the financial strength rating on the group. To remain strategically 
important we believe MEL's operating performance will need to improve 
alongside sales volumes during the next few years to a level consistent with 
senior management's expectations. That MEL continues to be a key vehicle for 
achieving the group's ambitions in Europe will also be significant to our 
assessment of strategic importance. If we believed that MEL's chances for 
future growth and profitability were to decline or diminish, or that MET might 
stop its capital support or consider selling MEL, we could lower the rating by 
two or three notches.

We expect MEL to maintain strong levels of capital with no significant changes 
in risk profile during the rating horizon thanks to support from the parent. 
This will position the company well for volume growth. We expect MEL to remain 
unprofitable in 2012 both on U.S. GAAP and Irish Solvency I accounting bases 
due to new business strain. We also expect new business strain to continue to 
pressure operating performance in 2013. Beyond this time we expect to see 
positive operating earnings as MEL matures. Our stand-alone assessment of 
MEL's credit profile and hence our published rating may decline if MEL does 
not meet these expectations.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital 
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

MetLife Europe Ltd.
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/--       



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.