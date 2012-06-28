FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P may now raise Viterra's ratings
June 28, 2012 / 6:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P may now raise Viterra's ratings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Overview
     -- We are revising our CreditWatch implications on grain handler Viterra 
Inc. to positive from developing as the company's acquisition by
Glencore International PLC, a subsidiary of Glencore International AG (BBB/Watch
Pos/A-2), proceeds. 
     -- We are also affirming our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on 
Viterra. 
     -- Viterra's acquisition by commodities trader Glencore has cleared 
several key hurdles, including Viterra shareholder approval and competition 
authority clearance in Canada, the U.S., and Australia, but the closing still 
requires review by various competition authorities in Europe and China.
     -- We will resolve this CreditWatch when we have a clear timeline on the 
transaction's completion. 

Rating Action
On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its CreditWatch 
implications on Viterra Inc. to positive from developing as the company's 
acquisition by Glencore International PLC, a subsidiary of Glencore 
International AG (BBB/Watch Pos/A-2), proceeds. At the same time, Standard & 
Poor's affirmed its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Viterra. 

Rationale
The acquisition of grain handler Viterra by commodities trader Glencore has 
cleared several key hurdles, including Viterra shareholder approval and 
competition authority clearance in Canada, the U.S., and Australia, but the 
closing still requires review by various competition authorities in Europe and 
China. The companies are working to complete the transaction by the end of 
July 2012.

Meanwhile, Viterra continues to generate solid financial performance for the 
'BBB-' rating, with last 12 months leverage of 2x, while maintaining strong 
liquidity amid record shipment volumes.

CreditWatch
We will resolve this CreditWatch when we have a clear timeline on the 
transaction's completion. Upon closing, we expect to equalize all our ratings 
on Viterra with those on its new parent, Glencore, given the importance of 
Viterra's operations to Glencore's strategy. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Viterra Inc.
CreditWatch Implications Revised To Positive From Developing
                        To                   From
Corporate credit rating BBB-/Watch Pos/--    BBB-/Watch Dev/--
Senior unsecured debt   BBB-Watch Pos        BBB-/Watch Dev

