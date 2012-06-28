TEXT-S&P rates Arctic Glacier Holdings 'B-' prelim

June 28 - Overview -- Newly formed Delaware-based Arctic Glacier Holdings, Inc. (Arctic Glacier), an affiliate of Miami-based H.I.G. Capital, expects to acquire substantially all of the assets of Winnipeg, Man.-based packaged ice manufacturer Arctic Glacier Income Fund (the fund) and its subsidiaries. The fund filed for creditor protection in Canada and the U.S. in February 2012. -- As a result, we are assigning our 'B-' preliminary long-term corporate credit rating and stable outlook to Arctic Glacier. -- We are assigning our preliminary 'B' issue-level rating to the company's proposed US$25 million first-lien senior secured revolving credit facility due 2017 and US$200 million first-lien senior secured term loan due 2018. The recovery rating on the debt is '2'. -- The corporate credit rating and issue-level ratings are subject to the completion of the acquisition in a timely manner and closing of the proposed financing in line with our expectations. -- The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's belief that Arctic Glacier's performance will meet our expectations in the next year, including maintaining its solid market position and generating positive free cash flow. Rating Action On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' preliminary long-term corporate credit rating to newly formed Delaware-based Arctic Glacier Holdings, Inc., an affiliate of Miami-based H.I.G. Capital. The outlook is stable. We assigned a preliminary 'B' issue-level rating (one notch above the corporate credit rating on the company) to Arctic Glacier's proposed US$25 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2017 and US$200 million senior secured term loan due 2018. The recovery rating is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for creditors in the event of default. The corporate credit rating and issue-level ratings are subject to the completion of the acquisition in a timely manner and closing of the proposed financing in line with our expectations. Rationale The ratings on Arctic Glacier reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's "vulnerable" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. We base our business risk assessment on the company's narrow product portfolio, seasonality of demand, and participation in the challenging packaged ice industry, which is highly competitive, commoditized, fragmented, and susceptible to unfavorable weather and economic conditions. Partially offsetting these factors is Arctic Glacier's solid market position in North America as the second-largest player in the fragmented industry. We base our financial risk assessment on an aggressive financial policy, including a highly leveraged capital structure. The company plans to use the proposed debt proceeds, along with mezzanine debt and an equity injection, to finance the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of the fund and its subsidiaries. The fund filed for creditor protection in Canada (under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act; CCAA) and in the U.S. (under Chapter 15) in February 2012. On June 22, 2012, the fund announced that it received court approval from the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench pursuant to CCAA for the sale of substantially all of the fund's assets to Arctic Glacier. Closing, which is expected within the next month, is subject to the U.S. bankruptcy court's approval, pre-merger clearance in the U.S., and the satisfaction of certain other closing conditions. The transaction is based on an asset purchase agreement signed by the parties on June 7, 2012. Despite Arctic Glacier's position as the second largest player in the fragmented North American packaged ice industry, it remains susceptible to performance volatility given its strong reliance on the third calendar quarter for revenue and EBITDA generation. With packaged ice generating the bulk of Arctic Glacier's sales, the business is highly seasonal, making it vulnerable to poor summer weather conditions in any particular year. Still, the company's good geographic footprint in both the U.S. and Canada help offset unfavorable weather conditions in any particular region, unless weather is poor across several regions, which has happened in the past. Revenue increased 14% (excluding foreign exchange) in the first quarter ended March 31, 2012, compared with the same quarter last year, due to higher volume from warmer weather in most markets and better economic conditions. The reported EBITDA loss improved over this period as well because of higher revenue, which allowed for better absorption of fixed costs. While the company's performance improved in first-quarter 2012, compared with the same period last year, it is a relatively unimportant quarter from both a revenue and EBITDA perspective. Therefore, our 2012 base case scenario for Arctic Glacier includes revenue growth in the low single-digit percent area due to increased volume and better pricing, with margin improvement expected because of higher revenue and lower commodity prices. While we expect credit protection measures (adjusted for operating leases) to be weak, they will be adequate for the ratings upon closing of the transaction, with adjusted debt to EBITDA to be about 6x. The company will likely reduce debt in the next year from principal payments and free cash flow. Given our expectation of debt reduction and higher EBITDA from cost savings, we believe credit measures will improve in the medium term. We believe the company's growth strategy will include acquisitions. Still, Standard & Poor's does not expect Arctic Glacier to make material debt-financed acquisitions or dividend payments in the medium term. Liquidity We believe Arctic Glacier will have adequate liquidity in the next 12 months, with sources exceeding uses by more than 1.2x. We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. Our view is based on the following information and assumptions: -- The company's sources of liquidity will be availability under the proposed US$25 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and likely positive free cash flow. We believe Arctic Glacier will generate sufficient cash flow in the next year to support capital expenditures and nominal term loan amortization. -- The term loan has modest amortization requirements over the term of the loan. We believe the credit agreement will include a cash flow sweep, resulting in higher-than-scheduled amortization of the term loan. -- While the financial covenants have not yet been set, we believe they will include a maximum debt to EBITDA ratio, a minimum interest coverage ratio, and maximum capital expenses per year. We believe that the company will maintain at least a 15% EBITDA cushion on its leverage and interest coverage covenants. -- We expect Arctic Glacier will have sound relationships with its banks and a generally satisfactory standing in credit markets. Recovery analysis We expect the debt to be issued in the name of Arctic Glacier U.S.A., Inc., the company's indirectly owned U.S. subsidiary. Standard & Poor's rates the proposed US$25 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2017 and US$200 million senior secured term loan due 2018 'B' (preliminary; one notch above the corporate credit rating on the company), with a recovery rating of '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of default. Outlook The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's belief that Arctic Glacier's performance will meet our expectations in the next year, including maintaining its solid market position and generating positive free cash flow. We could raise the ratings if Arctic Glacier demonstrates sustainable improvement in its operating performance while strengthening its credit metrics, resulting in leverage remaining below 4.5x on a sustainable basis and good covenant cushion. We could lower the ratings if there is deterioration in the company's operations or negative free cash flow or less than a 15% EBITDA cushion within the financial covenants. Standard & Poor's has provided the foregoing independent credit opinions based on the information that has been provided. In offering such opinions, Standard & Poor's is independent from the engaging company and any parties to the bankruptcy proceeding. We do not advise, advocate, or support any particular plan of reorganization and a rating opinion does not indicate whether the plan is fair, reasonable, or appropriate or likely to be confirmed as the basis for the company's emergence from bankruptcy. The issue ratings provided by Standard & Poor's to companies prior to exiting bankruptcy are preliminary, and subsequent developments or changes to the plan or information considered by us in our analysis could result in final conclusions that differ from the preliminary ratings. Issuer ratings provided by Standard & Poor's to companies prior to exiting bankruptcy are our current opinion of the ratings that we expect to assign at a future date and subsequent developments or changes to the plan or information considered by us in our analysis could result in rating conclusions that differ from the expected ratings. Rating opinions provided by Standard & Poor's to a company in bankruptcy are assumed to be used in accordance with all applicable laws. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Arctic Glacier Holdings, Inc. Ratings AssignedCorporate credit rating B-/Stable/-- (prelim) Arctic Glacier U.S.A., Inc. Proposed US$25 mil. secured revolver B (prelim) Recovery rating 2 Proposed US$200 mil. secured term loan B (prelim) Recovery rating 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.