TEXT-Fitch: N. America energy infrastructure outlook remains stable

June 28 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook Update: Energy InfrastructureJune 28 - The Outlook for North American energy infrastructure projects remains stable, according to Fitch Ratings, which is conducting a mid-year review of its sector outlooks. Approximately 80% of current North American energy project Rating Outlooks are Stable or Positive and reflect mostly contracted revenue streams mitigating price and volume risk. However, exposure to merchant market energy and fuel price risks increases cash flow uncertainty in some cases resulting in a few negative outlooks. Fitch views the thermal power sector more cautiously, though the rating agency still carries a Stable Outlook. Energy prices reflecting low demand and record-low natural gas prices have caused some merchant coal projects to default or restructure their debt due to weak margins. Stable Outlooks dominate the sector due to long-term sales contracts underpinning most of Fitch's rated thermal projects. The Outlook for the renewable energy sector remains Stable, reflecting mostly contracted revenues from strong utility counterparties. Similarly, the Outlook for the oil and gas sector remains Stable. The primary reason is strong demand for pipeline and refinery capacity and contracted cash flows at liquefied natural gas terminals. Outlooks could change if recent increases in natural gas pricing are a trend and not a temporary departure from recent levels. This could lead to increased power prices. Slower than expected economic recovery or failure to resolve European economic challenges may prolong currently weak demand. This in turn may further suppress gas and electricity prices. The impact of new and pending environmental laws remains uncertain. Outlooks on projects with merchant or refinancing risk are most likely to be affected. Fitch's new report, '2012 Midyear Outlook: Energy Infrastructure', is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.