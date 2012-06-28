TEXT-Fitch cuts Howell Township, Michigan

June 28 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following actions on the following limited tax general obligation (LTGO) bonds for Howell Township, Michigan (the township): --$2.85 million LTGO bonds series 2004, to ‘BB’ from ‘BBB’; --$16.48 million special assessment limited tax bonds, series 2005, 2006, and 2007, to ‘BB’ from ‘BBB’; --Implied unlimited tax general obligation bonds to ‘BB+’ from ‘BBB+'. Fitch has also placed the bonds on Rating Watch Negative. SECURITY The special assessment bonds are secured by special assessments associated with various special assessment districts. They are also secured, as are LTGO bonds, by ad valorem taxes levied on all taxable property in the township (subject to statutory and constitutional limitations). Debt service on LTGO bonds has historically been paid from revenues from the waste water treatment plant that the bonds were issued to construct. KEY RATING DRIVERS PASSAGE OF ADDITIONAL MILLAGE CRUCIAL TO OPERATIONS: The downgrades and Rating Watch Negative reflect Fitch’s concerns that without the passage of an additional millage, debt service payments for the special assessment bonds will deplete available reserves and significantly increase the probability of a default. GENERAL FUND LIQUIDITY ADEQUATE: A loan was made to the water/sewer (w/s) fund to pay debt service in 2011 and revenue raising opportunities have been limited. Nonetheless, the general fund has maintained an adequate level of liquidity due to expenditure reductions and careful cost containment practices. RATE INCREASES HAVE NOT RESTORED STABILITY: The township has raised utility rates and introduced a debt service fee for the w/s fund. However these increases have been insufficient to allow the w/s fund to fully support LTGO bonds, as was intended. Repayment is therefore reliant on general fund support. TAXABLE VALUES DECLINING: Past declines in taxable value (TV) combined with a limited tax base are a concern as property tax revenue is approximately 43% of general fund revenues. REVENUE RAISING OPTIONS LIMITED: While general fund liquidity is currently adequate, the one-notch distinction between the ULTGO-implied rating and the LTGO rating reflects the limited level of financial flexibility given that the township’s revenue raising options are restricted. TOWNSHIP OPERATIONS LIMITED: General fund reserves are adequate. However, the township’s small budget leaves little margin for unexpected revenue shortfalls or spending needs. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION: FAILURE TO APPROVE ADDITIONAL MILLAGE: Fitch believes passage of the 3.5 mill five-year tax levy is crucial to township operations and the failure of this millage will significantly increase the probability of a default. REDUCTION OF GENERAL FUND RESERVES: Drains on general fund and other reserves to fund debt service on special assessment bonds would apply significant pressure and could result in further rating action. CREDIT PROFILE W/S OPERATIONS REMAIN UNSTABLE The special assessment bonds provided financing for w/s infrastructure in anticipation of housing developments that did not occur due to the economic downturn. The general fund loaned the w/s fund approximately $1.1 million to cover debt service and expenditures in fiscal 2011 with no set repayment schedule. W/S rates have since been increased (sewer rate doubled while water rate increased 30%) and the township instated debt service fee. While the increases generate additional revenue, restoration of the w/s fund to self- supporting operations remains reliant on the passage of an additional 3.5 mill levy. This would also allow for debt repayment from the general fund. ADDITIONAL LEVY CURCIAL TO OPERATIONS On Aug. 7, township voters will be asked to approve a 3.5 mill, five-year tax levy to cover the debt service payments for the w/s special assessment bonds. The 3.5 mills would provide an additional $1 million in revenue, compared to average annual debt service of $2.2 million. Without the passage of this millage, the township will likely exhaust all available reserves including general fund reserves. Management has publicly stated that without the levy it would miss a bond payment within the next year. If not approved in August, the levy would be placed on the ballot again in November. Failure to pass the millage in either August or November would likely result in further rating action. Township management has stated that if the November ballot initiative fails they will continue to ask voters to approve additional millages (albeit at a lower rate). In addition to the millage, w/s rate increases and the sale of tax lien properties are being pursued. POSITIVE GENERAL FUND OPERATIONS The township has maintained large unreserved general fund balances relative to the very small budget in the past four years and produced similar results in fiscal 2011. Ending unrestricted general fund balance (the sum of assigned, unassigned, and committed under GASB 54) was $2.4 million or 326%of expenditures. Township management estimates that they have approximately $1 million cash on hand in the general fund. This provides a small cushion for any unexpected revenue shortfalls or spending needs. However, drastic expenditure reductions have left little room for further cuts and revenue raising opportunities are limited. INCREASES IN GENERAL FUND REVENUE UNCERTAIN Taxable values (TV) in the township saw sharp declines in recent years with the largest decline of 12% occurring in fiscal 2011. 2012 TV declined 1.5%, below the 5%-7% declines projected by the county assessor and well below the 15% decline budgeted for by the township. Declines in TV are a cause for concern as property tax revenue is the township’s largest revenue source, at approximately 43% of total general fund revenues. The township is already levying the maximum operating millage under the Headlee amendment. The township’s tax base is very small, magnifying concerns about the potential volatility of property tax revenue. The township’s other main revenue source is state funding which was approximately 43% of total general fund revenues is fiscal 2011. Declines in fiscal 2009 and 2010 were reversed with a large increase in 2011. As the state economy begins to recover it is likely that the township will see small increases in state aid as well. The township is not eligible for the Economic Incentive Vitality Program portion of state aid and is therefore less vulnerable to state aid reductions. LIMITED LOCAL ECONOMY SHOW SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENTS Howell Township is located between Lansing and Detroit where the majority of its residents commute to work, generally in the hi-tech, higher education, and health care sectors. Township employment data is unavailable. However, unemployment in Livingston County was 7.9% in March 2012, well below the state rate of 9% and the national rate of 8.4%. Unemployment in the county has declined over 25% from the same month last year, with minimal labor force declines indicating the possible beginnings of a recovery. Expansions at Magna (Food Services and Baking Equip.) and BD Electrical combined with the relocation of Automatic Turning (transmission shaft and gear manufacturer for off-highway equipment) formerly AA Gear (gear grind shop and research/development house) to the township will provide for additional job growth in the area. ELEVATED DEBT BURDEN, MANAGEABLE PENSION OBLIGATIONS The township’s overall debt burden is elevated at $4,319 per capita and 10% of market value (including the special assessment bonds). Principal amortization is above average, with 70% of the total outstanding retired within 10 years. Pensions for township employees are provided through a township run single employer defined contribution plan. The fiscal 2011 contribution was moderate at 7% of general fund expenditures and the township regularly contributes 100% of the required amount. Other post employment benefits are not provided.