TEXT-S&P affirms Kenan Advantage Group ratings

Overview -- U.S.-based fuel delivery company Kenan Advantage Group Inc. is refinancing its senior secured credit facility. The company is upsizing its term loan (to $450 million) as well as renewing and upsizing its delayed draw term loan (to $150 million) to fund additional acquisitions. -- We are affirming our ratings on the company, including the 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating. -- The outlook is stable. We expect Kenan Advantage's earnings to improve because of stable demand for liquid bulk transportation services and its completion of profitable strategic acquisitions. Rating Action On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on North Canton, Ohio-based Kenan Advantage Group Inc., including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' issue rating and '3' recovery rating on the company's senior secured credit facility, which it upsized to upsized $700 million. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal in a payment default scenario. Rationale The ratings affirmation reflects Kenan Advantage's strategy of debt-financed acquisitions, which have increased earnings over the past few quarters. However, we expect the company to continue to employ an aggressive financial policy as it relates to financial leverage. Currently, credit metrics are acceptable for the ratings; funds from operations to debt is about 20%, and debt to EBITDA is more than 4x. However, we expect credit metrics to fluctuate somewhat with the timing of acquisitions. We base our current ratings on the expectation that the company will continue to manage its acquisitions in a manner that will preserve ratings at the current level, maintaining FFO to total debt that averages about 20%. Kenan Advantage operates in a competitive and fragmented industry with relatively modest returns. However, the company maintains a leading market position in short-haul-truck fuel delivery and a diverse mix of customers, geographic regions, and end markets. We characterize the company's business risk profile as "fair," its financial risk profile as "aggressive," and its liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. Kenan Advantage serves 48 states in the U.S., as well as Canada and Mexico. The company operates approximately 162 terminals and 176 satellite locations and maintains a specialized fleet of approximately 4,400 tractors and more than 5,800 trailers. Over the past several years, Kenan Advantage has expanded by consolidating small private carriers and increasing its geographic footprint through midsize strategic acquisitions. The company generated total revenues of $1 billion and EBITDA of $113 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012 (which does not include earnings from the C. White & Son and Highland Environmental acquisitions). Kenan Advantage's four business segments are fuels delivery, specialty products, merchant gas, and KAG Logistics. In the near term, given its relatively stable end markets, we expect Kenan Advantage's core fuel delivery business to be less cyclical than its typical trucking peers. The company's customers include major oil companies, chemical companies, convenience stores, truck stops, and food processors. Kenan Advantage's market position benefits from long-standing contractual agreements with customers. The company's top 15 customers represent about 40% of total revenues. Kenan Advantage serves more than 150 customers, with the largest accounting for approximately 8% of total revenues. The company provides short-haul (average length of haul is less than 40 miles) "last mile" delivery of petroleum, chemical, and food-grade products. Given the relative stability of its end markets, Kenan Advantage's predictable schedules and consistent routes attract drivers, who are not unionized. Relative to its trucking peers, Kenan Advantage's scale and end markets provide competitive advantages. The fuel transport business is highly fragmented, and Kenan Advantage is more than 5x the size of the next largest competitor. Due to increasing capital and regulatory requirements, the industry has consolidated over the past several years, and we expect this to continue over the next few years. Given the gradually improving pricing in the trucking sector, we expect Kenan Advantage to continue to achieve percentage pricing gains in the low to mid-single digits. Like other freight companies, Kenan Advantage's fuel cost recovery mechanisms reduce the negative effect of volatile fuel prices; the company recoups a substantial portion of these costs, although its fuel recovery has a slight lag. Still, Kenan Advantage's operating margin (after depreciation and amortization), currently in the mid-single digits, is comparable with those of its trucking peers. Return on permanent capital, currently in the mid-single digits, is slightly weaker than its trucking peers', partly because of debt related to Kenan'sbuyout (completed in July 2010) as well as subsequent debt-financed acquisitions. We expect these measures to strengthen as the economy improves and pricing increases. We expect leverage to fluctuate, given Kenan Advantage's acquisitive debt-financed growth strategy. Following Kenan's buyout by Goldman Sachs Capital Partners and Centerbridge Partners, lease-adjusted credit metrics were above average for the ratings, with 2.8x debt to EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt at 25%. The ratings incorporate our assumption that total debt to EBITDA will be about 4x, and FFO to total debt will settle at about 20%. Given Kenan Advantage's debt-financed growth, we expect leverage to increase periodically. (As a private company, Kenan Advantage does not publicly disclose its financial information). Liquidity Kenan Advantage has "adequate" liquidity, with support from minimal debt maturities. In accordance with our liquidity criteria, the expectations and assumptions that support our assessment include the following: -- We expect the company's liquidity sources to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x, the minimum coverage for an adequate designation, over the next 12 months. -- In our analysis, we assumed liquidity sources of about $325 million to $400 million over the next 12 months, consisting of cash balances, FFO, and unused credit facility capacity. -- Our estimated uses for the next 12 months total $200 million and include capital spending, debt maturities, working capital needs, and potential acquisitions. -- Net sources would be positive even with an EBITDA decline of 15% or more, and the company would remain in compliance with key bank covenants. The company's proposed refinancing upsizes its term loan to $450 million due 2016. Following the proposed refinancing, maintenance financial covenants on the facility include minimum fixed charge coverage of 1.1x and maximum total leverage (net debt to EBITDA) of 4.25x, which tightens modestly over the duration of the agreement. Kenan Advantage is currently in compliance with its covenants, and we expect the company to remain so with adequate cushion. The senior secured credit facility also includes a $150 million delayed-draw term loan, also due in 2016, which we expect the company will use to fund acquisitions. The draw period under the delayed draw term loan expires 18 months from the closing date. Annual debt maturities are minimal, which includes 1% annual amortization under the delayed-draw term loan if funded. We expect that Kenan Advantage will continue to manage working capital, strategic acquisitions, and capital-investment programs in a way that will preserve its financial profile. Capital expenditure requirements will likely consume a significant portion of operating cash flow. For 2012, we expect capital expenditures to be about $60 million to $70 million. Recovery analysis Please see the recovery report on Kenan Advantage Group Inc., to be published following this report, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. Given stable demand for liquid bulk transportation services and disciplined acquisition spending, we expect modest improvement in earnings and cash flow over the next several quarters. However, in the next one to two years, we expect Kenan Advantage make acquisitions that likely will increase debt levels. We could lower the ratings if overpayment for acquisitions or earnings deterioration results in FFO to total debt consistently at about 15% or lower. Given the company's acquisitive growth strategy and financial sponsor ownership, an upgrade is unlikely in the next couple of years. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Kenan Advantage Group Inc. Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- Senior secured $450 mil. term loan due 2016 BB- Recovery rating 3 $150 mil. delayed-draw term loan due 2016 BB- Recovery rating 3 $100 mil. revolver due 2016 BB- Recovery rating 3 $75 mil. revolver due 2015 BB- Recovery rating 3 $125 mil. delayed-draw bank loan due 2016 BB- Recovery rating 3 $250 mil. term loan B due 2016 BB- Recovery rating 3