TEXT-S&P affirms FirstLight Hydro Generating 'BB-' rating
#Market News
June 29, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms FirstLight Hydro Generating 'BB-' rating

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- FirstLight Hydro's parent GDF Suez paid off the first- and
second-lien term loans at FirstLight Power Resources earlier this year.
     -- We are affirming our 'BB-' rating on FirstLight Hydro Generating.
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting the cash flows that the intercompany 
power purchase agreement provides.

Rating Action
On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' rating 
on FirstLight Hydro Generating Co.'s $320 million senior secured first 
mortgage bonds. The recovery rating on the first mortgage bonds remains '1', 
indicating our expectations of a very high (90% to 100%) recovery if a payment 
default occurs. The outlook on the bonds is stable.

Rationale
The affirmation reflects parent GDF Suez's pay-off of the first- and 
second-lien term loans at FirstLight Power Resources earlier this year.

Hartford, Conn.-based FirstLight Hydro owns, operates, and maintains a 
portfolio of 1,341 megawatts (MW) of electric generation assets in New 
England. FirstLight Hydro's assets consist of two pumped storage facilities 
(1,153 MW), 11 conventional hydro stations (165 MW), and a gas turbine peaking 
unit (22 MW).

FirstLight Hydro is not bankruptcy-remote. Earlier, we looked at FirstLight 
Hydro and FirstLight Power on a consolidated basis. Then, because of their 
superior collateral position, we notched up from the consolidated rating for 
the first mortgage bonds. In mid-March 2012, corporate parent GDF Suez S.A. 
repaid the entire outstanding amount of first- and second-lien term loan 
(about $430 million) at the project's parent, FirstLight Power Resources Inc. 
We view the paydown of the term loans and continued support from parent GDF 
Suez as positive for credit.

Balancing this positive factor is the risk posed by the project's potential 
exposure to merchant energy markets at the end of 2014. Currently, FirstLight 
Hydro benefits from an intercompany power purchase agreement (PPA) with 
counterparty FirstLight Power Resources Management that is above current 
market rates. That PPA expires in 2014. Under our base case power and gas 
price assumptions and the assumed floor capacity price for Independent System 
Operator-New England's (ISO-NE) forward capacity market price auction, the 
cash flows that the facility would earn if completely merchant are 
significantly lower than what it earns under the current PPA. If the parties 
do not renew the PPA, the project may have some difficulty supporting its debt 
service payments. While, GDF Suez's repayment of the first- and second-lien 
term loan suggests that it views this project as an important asset, there is 
still some uncertainty around the likelihood of renewal of the PPA on similar 
terms.

Taken together, the substantial debt paydown and the PPA renewal uncertainty 
result in our affirmation of the rating. As 2014 approaches, and GDF Suez 
provides more information regarding its plans for renewing the PPA, further 
rating actions may follow.  

The 'BB-' rating on FirstLight Hydro's $320 million senior secured bonds 
incorporates the following risks:
     -- A decline in natural gas prices has narrowed the peak/off-peak spread 
in power prices, adversely affecting the intrinsic value of the Northfield 
Mountain pumped-storage facility in the short term. 
     -- Depressed prices in the ISO-NE forward capacity market for the next 
two years. However, the auction prices for subsequent two years have settled 
at higher prices, with 2015-2016 prices comparable with those in 2011 and 2012.
     -- Regional concentration for the portfolio exists because all assets are 
in ISO-NE. Significant asset concentration also exists because Northfield 
contributes more than 50% of FirstLight Hydro's gross margins.
     -- The potential expiration of an above-market PPA that could expire in 
2014


The following strengths mitigate the risks:
     -- Minimal technology risk. The assets are all utility-grade, use 
commercially proven technology, and are well maintained.
     -- Increased Northfield Mountain capacity by about 22 MW at unit 3, as a 
result of an efficiency project funded by the parent, GDF Suez; Similar 
efficiency projects are also planned at other Northfield units. Unit 2 was 
received an upgrade in 2012. Apart from cash flow, these additions of capacity 
also can increase collateral for the lenders.
     -- The operator, FirstLight Power Resources Services LLC, is a wholly 
owned subsidiary of FirstLight Power that has demonstrated cost savings and 
improved operational performance for the portfolio since assuming management 
responsibilities in 2006.
     -- The bonds have a first-lien security position on FirstLight Hydro's 
real and tangible assets.

Liquidity
A fully funded six-month debt-service reserve in the form of three-month 
commercial paper from an issuer rated AA+/Stable/A-1+ supports liquidity.

Recovery analysis
The recovery rating on FirstLight Hydro's first mortgage bonds is '1', 
indicating expectations for a very high recovery (90% to 100%) if a payment 
default occurs. For more information on recovery, see the Transaction Update 
on FirstLight Hydro published Dec. 22, 2011.

Outlook
The outlook is stable due to the cash flows that the intercompany PPA 
provides. If the PPA is not renewed on terms similar those that currently 
exist, or if parent GDF Suez provides no support, then FirstLight Hydro may 
have difficulty covering debt service. If, by mid-2013, GDF Suez has not 
renewed the PPA or signaled its intention to otherwise support FirstLight 
Hydro, we will look to downgrade. Given the particular set of risks to the 
credit, an upgrade is unlikely in the near term.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil 
Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, April, 18, 2012
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

FirstLight Hydro Generating Co.
 Senior secured                  BB-/Stable
  Recovery rating                1



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
