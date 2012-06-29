TEXT-S&P affirms FirstLight Hydro Generating 'BB-' rating

Overview -- FirstLight Hydro's parent GDF Suez paid off the first- and second-lien term loans at FirstLight Power Resources earlier this year. -- We are affirming our 'BB-' rating on FirstLight Hydro Generating. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting the cash flows that the intercompany power purchase agreement provides. Rating Action On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' rating on FirstLight Hydro Generating Co.'s $320 million senior secured first mortgage bonds. The recovery rating on the first mortgage bonds remains '1', indicating our expectations of a very high (90% to 100%) recovery if a payment default occurs. The outlook on the bonds is stable. Rationale The affirmation reflects parent GDF Suez's pay-off of the first- and second-lien term loans at FirstLight Power Resources earlier this year. Hartford, Conn.-based FirstLight Hydro owns, operates, and maintains a portfolio of 1,341 megawatts (MW) of electric generation assets in New England. FirstLight Hydro's assets consist of two pumped storage facilities (1,153 MW), 11 conventional hydro stations (165 MW), and a gas turbine peaking unit (22 MW). FirstLight Hydro is not bankruptcy-remote. Earlier, we looked at FirstLight Hydro and FirstLight Power on a consolidated basis. Then, because of their superior collateral position, we notched up from the consolidated rating for the first mortgage bonds. In mid-March 2012, corporate parent GDF Suez S.A. repaid the entire outstanding amount of first- and second-lien term loan (about $430 million) at the project's parent, FirstLight Power Resources Inc. We view the paydown of the term loans and continued support from parent GDF Suez as positive for credit. Balancing this positive factor is the risk posed by the project's potential exposure to merchant energy markets at the end of 2014. Currently, FirstLight Hydro benefits from an intercompany power purchase agreement (PPA) with counterparty FirstLight Power Resources Management that is above current market rates. That PPA expires in 2014. Under our base case power and gas price assumptions and the assumed floor capacity price for Independent System Operator-New England's (ISO-NE) forward capacity market price auction, the cash flows that the facility would earn if completely merchant are significantly lower than what it earns under the current PPA. If the parties do not renew the PPA, the project may have some difficulty supporting its debt service payments. While, GDF Suez's repayment of the first- and second-lien term loan suggests that it views this project as an important asset, there is still some uncertainty around the likelihood of renewal of the PPA on similar terms. Taken together, the substantial debt paydown and the PPA renewal uncertainty result in our affirmation of the rating. As 2014 approaches, and GDF Suez provides more information regarding its plans for renewing the PPA, further rating actions may follow. The 'BB-' rating on FirstLight Hydro's $320 million senior secured bonds incorporates the following risks: -- A decline in natural gas prices has narrowed the peak/off-peak spread in power prices, adversely affecting the intrinsic value of the Northfield Mountain pumped-storage facility in the short term. -- Depressed prices in the ISO-NE forward capacity market for the next two years. However, the auction prices for subsequent two years have settled at higher prices, with 2015-2016 prices comparable with those in 2011 and 2012. -- Regional concentration for the portfolio exists because all assets are in ISO-NE. Significant asset concentration also exists because Northfield contributes more than 50% of FirstLight Hydro's gross margins. -- The potential expiration of an above-market PPA that could expire in 2014 The following strengths mitigate the risks: -- Minimal technology risk. The assets are all utility-grade, use commercially proven technology, and are well maintained. -- Increased Northfield Mountain capacity by about 22 MW at unit 3, as a result of an efficiency project funded by the parent, GDF Suez; Similar efficiency projects are also planned at other Northfield units. Unit 2 was received an upgrade in 2012. Apart from cash flow, these additions of capacity also can increase collateral for the lenders. -- The operator, FirstLight Power Resources Services LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of FirstLight Power that has demonstrated cost savings and improved operational performance for the portfolio since assuming management responsibilities in 2006. -- The bonds have a first-lien security position on FirstLight Hydro's real and tangible assets. Liquidity A fully funded six-month debt-service reserve in the form of three-month commercial paper from an issuer rated AA+/Stable/A-1+ supports liquidity. Recovery analysis The recovery rating on FirstLight Hydro's first mortgage bonds is '1', indicating expectations for a very high recovery (90% to 100%) if a payment default occurs. For more information on recovery, see the Transaction Update on FirstLight Hydro published Dec. 22, 2011. Outlook The outlook is stable due to the cash flows that the intercompany PPA provides. If the PPA is not renewed on terms similar those that currently exist, or if parent GDF Suez provides no support, then FirstLight Hydro may have difficulty covering debt service. If, by mid-2013, GDF Suez has not renewed the PPA or signaled its intention to otherwise support FirstLight Hydro, we will look to downgrade. Given the particular set of risks to the credit, an upgrade is unlikely in the near term. Related Criteria And Research -- Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, April, 18, 2012 -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed FirstLight Hydro Generating Co. Senior secured BB-/Stable Recovery rating 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. 