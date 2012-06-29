FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Chiquita Brands ratings unaffected by amendment
#Market News
June 29, 2012 / 2:16 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Chiquita Brands ratings unaffected by amendment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on Cincinnati, Ohio-based Chiquita Brands International Inc. 
(B/Negative/--) are unchanged following the company's announcement that it has
entered into an amendment of its credit agreement which will provide the company
with additional cushion on its fixed-charge and leverage financial covenants
through June and September 2013, respectively. After these dates, covenants will
revert back to originally set levels. The amendment also stipulates a $50
million liquidity requirement and a limit on capital spending through this
amendment period. 

While the amendment mitigates our prior concerns about limited covenant 
cushion, the negative outlook continues to reflect our uncertainty about 
future improvement in Chiquita's weakened operating performance. We expect 
credit measures will remain close to current levels over the near term, 
including rolling four-quarter average lease-adjusted leverage above 6.0x, and 
would still consider lowering the ratings if Chiquita's operating performance 
continues to decline, or credit protection measures meaningfully weaken and 
adjusted leverage is sustained significantly above 6.0x.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
