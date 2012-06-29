TEXT-S&P: Chiquita Brands ratings unaffected by amendment

June 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Cincinnati, Ohio-based Chiquita Brands International Inc. (B/Negative/--) are unchanged following the company's announcement that it has entered into an amendment of its credit agreement which will provide the company with additional cushion on its fixed-charge and leverage financial covenants through June and September 2013, respectively. After these dates, covenants will revert back to originally set levels. The amendment also stipulates a $50 million liquidity requirement and a limit on capital spending through this amendment period. While the amendment mitigates our prior concerns about limited covenant cushion, the negative outlook continues to reflect our uncertainty about future improvement in Chiquita's weakened operating performance. We expect credit measures will remain close to current levels over the near term, including rolling four-quarter average lease-adjusted leverage above 6.0x, and would still consider lowering the ratings if Chiquita's operating performance continues to decline, or credit protection measures meaningfully weaken and adjusted leverage is sustained significantly above 6.0x.