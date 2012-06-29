FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens
June 29, 2012

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 29 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 4
basis points (bps) to 224 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread widened by 4 bps to 693 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 4 bps
to 153 bps, and 'A' and 'BBB' widened by 5 bps each to 195 bps and 273 bps,
respectively. The 'BB' spread widened by 3 bps to 491 bps, 'B' widened by 5 bps
to 730 bps, and 'CCC' widened by 2 bps to 1,113 bps.

By industry, financial institutions widened by 4 bps to 314 bps, and banks and 
utilities widened by 5 bps each to 341 bps and 233 bps, respectively. 
Industrials widened by 4 bps to 319 bps, and telecommunications widened by 2 
bps to 346 bps.

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year 
moving average of 209 bps and below its five-year moving average of 243 bps. 
The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving 
average of 679 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 738 bps. We 
expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.



Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.

