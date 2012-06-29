FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: U.S. capital goods cos face greater risk from euro zone, China
June 29, 2012 / 2:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: U.S. capital goods cos face greater risk from euro zone, China

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook for credit quality in
the U.S. capital goods sector remains broadly stable for 2012 and 2013, despite
mixed economic indicators in the U.S. and the still-high probability of Europe
entering a recession, according to an industry report titled "Risks Increase For
U.S. Capital Goods Companies As The Eurozone Debt Crisis Drags On And China's
Growth Slows," published today on RatingsDirect.

"A number of factors remain at play, including the possibility of a recession 
in Europe, a hard landing in China, and the chance of a spike in oil prices," 
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Sarah Wyeth.

The larger operating environment for U.S. capital goods companies has been 
favorable for more than a year, and most recent rating actions reflect 
improving credit quality. Standard & Poor's expects the operating environment 
to be largely positive for the next 12 months.

However, the industrial-led U.S. recovery that has supported revenue growth, 
margin expansion, and deleveraging is softening. This likely will dampen the 
rate of growth for the remainder of the year, as companies face more difficult 
year-over-year comparisons. Notably, cooler credit markets could pose a risk 
for companies that pursue debt-funded acquisitions or companies that will need 
to refinance within the next 12 months.

"Our biggest concern for investment-grade issuers is still that financial 
policies may become increasingly risky, which could threaten credit quality if 
another economic downturn occurs," Ms. Wyeth said.

Europe represents a key swing factor; the potential for the sovereign debt 
crisis to stall the global economic recovery continues to temper expectations 
through 2013.


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 
representative provided.

