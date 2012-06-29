FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Panda Temple Power's preliminary 'B+'
#Market News
June 29, 2012 / 2:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Panda Temple Power's preliminary 'B+'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

June 29 - Overview
     -- Panda Temple Power LLC is issuing $305 million of senior secured debt 
to build a 758 megawatt natural gas-fired power plant in Temple, Texas.
     -- We are assigning our preliminary 'B+' issue rating and preliminary '2' 
recovery rating to the project's $214.84 million term loan A, $75 million term 
loan B, $10.16 million letter of credit facility, and $5 million working 
capital facility.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the project will be 
built on time and within budget, and that near-term hedges will provide 
adequate cash flow for debt service at the rated level.

Rating Action
On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 
'B+' rating and preliminary '2' recovery rating to Panda Temple Power LLC's 
(Temple) $214.84 million first-lien term loan A, $75 million term loan B, 
$10.16 million letter of credit facility and, $5 million working capital 
facility. The preliminary '2' recovery rating indicates substantial recovery 
(70% to 90%) of principal in a default scenario. Cross-default provisions 
exist between the term loan A and term loan B and all the debt is pari passu. 
The outlook is stable.

Rationale
Our rating reflects the project's construction risk, exposure to merchant 
energy prices, and a high degree of sensitivity to capacity factors and market 
heat rates.

The project will use loan proceeds to build the Panda Temple Power Plant, a 
nominal 758 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired facility located in Temple, Texas. 
The unit will dispatch into the North sub-region of the Electric Reliability 
Council of Texas (ERCOT) interconnect. The preliminary ratings are subject to 
final structure and document review.

Temple is a special-purpose, bankruptcy-remote operating entity. Panda Power 
Generation Infrastructure Funds and a consortium of other equity investors 
together own the equity in the project.

Temple will service its debt from merchant energy revenues, buttressed by 
near-term revenue put hedges. The main risk to the project is the exposure to 
merchant energy markets, in our opinion, and limited refinancing risk. The 
initial debt is about $400 per kilowatt (kW), which falls to about $360 per kW 
under our assumptions by 2020. 
The 'B+' rating results from greenfield construction risk, exposure to market 
prices, and high sensitivity to heat rate and spark spreads. Lack of diversity 
in cash flows also adds to cash flow volatility. 

Bechtel Power Corp. and Siemens Energy Inc. will build the project jointly and 
severally, under a fixed-price, date-certain turnkey engineering, procurement, 
and construction (EPC) contract. Given their long track record, market 
leadership in this industry, and the project's requirements, Standard & Poor's 
is comfortable that the creditworthiness of these counterparties will not 
limit the rating on Temple's debt. We view the fixed EPC arrangement as 
supportive of credit because it mitigates construction risk. 

Although the plant is completely exposed to merchant risk, it benefits from a 
revenue put option for 600 MW of generation capacity, which provides 
underlying supports for margins of $41 million per year between 2015 and 2018. 
The hedges provide a floor even as the project retains the upside should spark 
spreads widen or heat rates expand. Standard & Poor's believes this hedging 
strategy will improve the stability of margins during the initial hedged 
period. However, the hedges are financially settled and they may not be 
completely effective because gas is not perfectly correlated to on-peak 
electricity, and if gas is on the margin less frequently than expected, the 
ineffectiveness of the hedge would likely widen. In addition, the hedges do 
not cover for lower margins arising from weaker-than-expected operational 
performance.

Because there are no capacity markets in the ERCOT region, we expect plant 
cash flows to be highly volatile for the unhedged portion of the capacity, and 
starting in 2019 for the all the capacity once hedges roll off. However, we 
expect the realized margins will continue to strengthen due to declining 
reserve margins from increasing load and the planned retirement of coal units 
that is helping to improve market heat rates. We expect reserve margins in the 
ERCOT region to fall consistently below 5% after 2018, especially if current 
trends continue. 

In summary, the 'B+' debt rating reflects these risks:
     -- Greenfield construction.
     -- The project is exposed to merchant power prices for all of its 
capacity. In our sensitivities, power prices and capacity factors (which are 
partially influenced by reserve margins and the relative position of new 
builds in the ERCOT stack) have the most effect. The project has no power 
purchase agreements and there are no capacity markets in ERCOT.
     -- Lack of diversity and being a single asset that relies on natural gas 
to back all cash flows.
     -- Exposure to losses arising from operational underperformance. 
     -- Cash flow is highly sensitive to changes in operating heat rates and 
spark spreads. 
     -- High overall debt at origination of about $400/kW. In our stressed 
case, total debt declines to about $370/kW in 2019, which still constitutes 
considerable refinancing risk.
     -- Unhedged natural gas prices. 

The following strengths mitigate weaknesses at the 'B+' rating level:
     -- Merchant exposure is mitigated with counterparty hedges from 3M 
Employee Retirement Income Plan for roughly all the base capacity from 2015 to 
2018. 
     -- A 100% excess cash flow sweep reduces refinance risk.
     -- Low reserve margin expectations in the ERCOT region falling from 13.5% 
in 2012 to below 5% from 2018 onward. If this trend holds, there could be 
considerable support for higher prices, which in turn would likely promote 
development of new power plants. 
     -- The EPC contractors are market leaders with a strong track record of 
delivering on time and within budget
     -- The sponsors have considerable experience in the industry, with more 
than 9 gigawatts of large power generation projects. A subsidiary of the 
sponsor also will provide operating and maintenance services.

We use our current assumptions from our corporate natural gas price deck ($2 
per million Btu in 2012, $2.75 in 2013, $3.50 in 2014, and rising with 
inflation thereafter) in our financial forecast. Debt coverage service ratios 
in this case range from 1.25x in 2015 to 1.40x in 2020, on a consolidated debt 
basis. 

We also believe that the projected debt burden at maturity of about $360 per 
kW on a consolidated basis under our rated case assumptions, is likely 
refinanceable at reasonable terms. 

Liquidity
Liquidity is limited to a debt service reserve covering six months of 
principal and interest, funded from cash, or backed with a bank letter of 
credit from 2015 onward. The transaction also has a maintenance account ($10 
million), a working capital account ($4 million), and letter of credit funding 
($10.2 million). During the construction phase, contingency fees and EPC 
contractor credit-support deposits also add liquidity. 

Recovery analysis 
The preliminary '2' recovery rating on the debt indicates expectations of a 
substantial (70% to 90%) recovery if a default occurs. (For more information 
on recovery, see the presale report on Panda Temple to be published shortly.)

Outlook 
The stable outlook on the debt ratings reflects fairly steady cash flow 
through 2018 due to hedging positions and favorable cash flow prospects 
thereafter given asset efficiency and expected retirement of aged coal 
capacity. A downgrade is possible if our expectation of debt at maturity 
changes to greater than about $400 per kW and if debt service coverage ratios 
steadily decline below 1.1x. This would likely result from construction 
delays, lower-than-expected spark spreads or operational performance, or 
higher operating and maintenance costs. An upgrade would require a large and 
sustainable improvement in merchant market prices that would reduce refinance 
risk to below $100 per kW.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Project Finance Construction and Operations Counterparty Methodology, 
Dec. 20, 2011
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007

Ratings List
New Ratings

Panda Temple Power LLC
Senior secured debt:
$214.84 mil term loan A             B+(prelim)/Stable
Recovery rating                     2(prelim)                  
$75 mil term loan B                 B+(prelim)/Stable
Recovery rating                     2(prelim)                  
$10.16 mil LOC facility             B+(prelim)/Stable
Recovery rating                     2(prelim)                  
$5 mil working capital fac          B+(prelim)/Stable
Recovery rating                     2(prelim)                  


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

