TEXT-S&P revises Haldimand County outlook
June 29, 2012 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Haldimand County outlook

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- We are revising our outlook on Haldimand County to positive from 
stable.
     -- We are affirming our 'A' long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured 
debt ratings on Haldimand.
     -- The outlook revision reflects our expectations that the county will 
continue to generate adequate budgetary performances, keep its debt burden 
manageable, and maintain robust liquidity.
     -- The ratings reflect our view of the county's solid operating surpluses 
and near-balanced after-capital spending results, manageable debt burden, and 
healthy free cash and liquid assets.

Rating Action
On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Haldimand County, in the Province of Ontario (AA-/Negative/A-1+), to positive 
from stable. At that time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its ratings, including 
our 'A' long-term issuer credit rating, on Haldimand.

The outlook revision reflects our expectations that the county will continue 
to generate adequate budgetary performances, keep its debt burden manageable, 
and maintain robust liquidity.

Rationale
The ratings reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the following strengths:
     -- Adequate budgetary performance. Haldimand's operating surplus was 17% 
of operating revenues in 2010, which is above that of its peers. Historically, 
the county's after-capital balance has fluctuated; however, its five-year 
average is near-balanced. Due to exceptionally high capital expenditures in 
2010, the county posted an after-capital deficit of 7%. We expect Haldimand 
will continue to generate healthy operating and near-balanced or modest 
after-capital surpluses during our two-year outlook horizon; 
     -- Manageable debt. We estimate that, in the next two years, 
tax-supported debt (Standard & Poor's defined) will remain below 60% of 
operating revenues, owing to low reliance on debt for planned capital 
expenditures. At fiscal year-end 2010 (Dec. 31), tax-supported debt relative 
to consolidated operating revenues decreased for the forth consecutive year 
and represented 33.3% of operating revenues; and
     -- Robust liquidity. Strong operating balances have historically 
supported capital expenditures and contributed to Haldimand's solid, 
increasing free cash and liquid assets. We expect that the county will 
maintain robust levels of liquidity of more than 7x coverage of annual debt 
service in the next two years.

We believe the following factors constrain the ratings:
     -- Limited economic growth prospects. Haldimand's economy relies 
predominantly on farming, tourism and some heavy industry. Unemployment is 
typically higher and more volatile than the provincial average. The planned 
closure of the Nanticoke coal-fired generation facility in 2014 will also lead 
to job losses, although we expect considerable number of wind and solar 
projects in the area to absorb some employment. In addition, the ongoing 
Native land claim dispute continues to add some uncertainty to economic 
prospects; and 
     -- Constrained budgetary flexibility. We expect that Haldimand's 
budgetary flexibility will continue to remain adequate in the next two years, 
with capital expenditures that represent greater than 20% of total 
expenditures and modifiable revenues of more than 80%. Nevertheless, in our 
opinion, its limited ability to cut expenditures somewhat constrains its 
budgetary flexibility. More specifically, with a greater focus on maintaining 
a good of state repair and addressing its infrastructure deficit, we believe 
that the county has a limited ability to defer its capital program.

Outlook
The positive outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that, in the next 
two years, Haldimand will continue to deliver adequate budgetary performances, 
maintain fairly healthy liquidity levels, and keep its debt burden manageable. 
We also expect that the land dispute will not further weaken the local 
economy, and debt will remain below 60% of projected operating revenues. 
Resolution of the land dispute and an improved economy, as well as, sustained 
improvement in the county's after-capital balances, could result in an upward 
rating revision. Conversely, we could lower the ratings or revise the outlook 
to stable if the economy shows signs of protracted weakness, liquidity and 
operating performance deteriorates, or debt levels increase significantly 
beyond expected levels. 

Related Criteria And Research
Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 
2010

Ratings List
Haldimand County

Outlook Revised To Positive
                                      To                 From
 Issuer credit rating                 A/Positive/--      A/Stable/--

Rating Affirmed
 Senior unsecured debt                A

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
