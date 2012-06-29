FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P may still cut Israel Electric Corp rating
June 29, 2012 / 3:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P may still cut Israel Electric Corp rating

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    
Overview
     -- Israel's vertically integrated electricity monopoly Israel Electric 
Corp. Ltd. (IEC) continues to face severe liquidity pressures due to a lack of 
gas supply, which is forcing the company to procure more expensive fuels.
     -- The Israeli government has affirmed its commitment to secure funding 
for the additional fuel costs, but it has only guaranteed new Israeli shekel 
(NIS) 4.5 billion of new debt. 
     -- We are keeping IEC on CreditWatch negative due to the timing and 
magnitude of the company's funding requirements as early as July 2012.
     -- The ongoing CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility of us 
downgrading IEC if we assess that it has not implemented appropriate liquidity 
measures in a full or timely manner.

Rating Action
On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services kept its 'BB+' foreign 
currency long-term corporate credit rating on Israel's electricity monopoly 
Israel Electric Corp. Ltd. (IEC) on CreditWatch with negative implications, 
where we placed it on April 5, 2012.

Rationale
The ongoing CreditWatch placement reflects our view that recent statements by 
the State of Israel (foreign currency A+/Stable/A-1; local currency 
AA-/Stable/A-1+) of its commitment to provide funding to IEC have not yet 
translated into full and timely liquidity support. 

IEC continues to face pressure on its liquidity from the disruption of natural 
gas from Egypt and the unexpected and rapid depletion of reserves from the Yam 
Tethis field in Israel. This lack of gas is forcing the company to procure 
more expensive fuels.

The Israeli government has stated that it will support IEC in funding the 
additional fuel costs. The support measures that the government has confirmed 
so far include debt guarantees for up to new Israeli shekel (NIS) 4.5 billion. 
This covers a NIS1.5 billion domestic private bond that the company issued in 
April, and up to NIS3 billion under a new public bond planned for July. In 
addition, the government has confirmed that among other measures, it will 
provide additional tax breaks on fuel, the use of IEC's capital reserves, and 
relief of IEC's environmental obligations. We understand that the company's 
liquidity needs in the near term will be fully funded following the NIS3 
billion bond issue planned for July. However, until IEC has issued the bond 
and received the proceeds, we consider that there is a moderate degree of 
execution risk. 

The Public Utility Authority has approved significant tariff increases for 
2012-2014, valued at NIS 7.7 billion, which will recover the bulk of the fuel 
costs that IEC will need to incur in the short term. This should, in turn, 
result in a recovery in IEC's cash-flow based debt coverage ratios to levels 
more consistent with the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) over the 
medium term. However, we forecast that its ratios in 2012 will be weak, as it 
will need to fund negative cash flows from operations as a result of the fuel 
costs with debt in the immediate term. 

We view IEC as a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our 
criteria for GREs, we base the rating on IEC on the company's SACP, which we 
assess at 'b-', as well as on our opinion that there is a "very high" 
likelihood that the State of Israel would provide timely and sufficient 
extraordinary support to IEC in the event of financial distress. We base our 
assessment of a "very high" likelihood of support on IEC's:
     -- "Very important" role for Israel's economy, given its virtually 
unchallenged monopoly position and ownership of essentially all the 
strategically important electricity distribution, transmission, and generation 
assets in the country. We anticipate some new competition in generation by way 
of independent power producers but, in our view, IEC's market share in this 
segment is unlikely to fall to less than 80% of Israel's total capacity over 
the medium term; and
     -- "Very strong" link with the Israeli state, which owns 99.85% of IEC 
and is actively involved in defining IEC's strategy and approving its 
borrowing plans. Over the long term, we understand that Israel intends to 
partly privatize IEC, while remaining a major shareholder. 

IEC's SACP takes into account our view of IEC's "fair" business risk profile. 
This reflects the company's vertical integration and monopoly position, offset 
by high exposure to regulatory risk. The latter has resulted in disputes with 
the regulator in the past, although recent tariff increases indicate an 
improving relationship. The SACP also takes into account our view of IEC's 
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile. This reflects the company's 
aggressive liquidity management; large ongoing funding needs, especially 
during the current fuel crisis; and high financial leverage. 

Liquidity
We view IEC's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria. We base 
our assessment on what we view as IEC's "weak" stand-alone liquidity position, 
combined with our view that the Israeli government has the ability and 
willingness to provide sufficient liquidity support to IEC in a timely manner. 

We believe that the continued pressure on IEC's liquidity due to gas shortages 
poses a significant test of our assessment of the "very high" likelihood of 
extraordinary government support to the company. We consider that the imminent 
cash flow deficit requires full and timely funding support from the 
government, and IEC's ongoing good access to the local and global debt 
markets. The government's failure to provide timely and full support to IEC 
would lead to a multi-notch downgrade of IEC.

We base our view of IEC's "weak" stand-alone liquidity profile on the 
company's immediate cash flow deficit, negative free operating cash flow, and 
the absence of committed backup facilities. In addition, the company still has 
to refinance about NIS900 million of debt in the remainder of 2012, and an 
additional NIS4 billion in 2013, of which NIS0.7 billion will be repaid from 
internally generated funds. That said, the company raised about NIS1.8 billion 
in the international debt markets earlier this year, and NIS1.5 billion 
through the government-guaranteed private domestic bond that it issued on 
April 5, 2012.

Outlook
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next two weeks. During 
this period, we will monitor whether IEC completes the NIS3 billion, 
government-guaranteed bond issue. We will also assess how the government and 
IEC intend to fund any additional liquidity shortfall that may arise in the 
rest of 2012. 

We could affirm the rating and remove it from CreditWatch if IEC completes the 
planned NIS3 billion bond issuance in July and if, at the same time, we 
believe that we have clear visibility on how any amount needed over and above 
this guaranteed bond will be sourced. 

Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 

Ratings List
Ratings Remain On CreditWatch

Israel Electric Corp. Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating        BB+/Watch Neg/--
 Senior Secured Debt           BB+/Watch Neg/--

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

