TEXT-Fitch affirms OMV AG 'A-' rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed OMV AG’s Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at ‘A-', OMV’s EUR750m perpetual subordinated fixed to floating rate notes at ‘BBB’ and OMV’s subsidiary, OMV Finance Limited’s senior unsecured debt rating at ‘A-'. The Rating Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The rating affirmation reflects OMV’s strengthened balance sheet, prudent financial policy and the recovery of the Libyan production close to pre-crisis output levels. The company also entered into oil-price and foreign-currency hedging transactions for 2012 in order to protect cash flow. Oil price hedging relates to about a third of the company’s oil production volumes. OMV plans to focus more on its key business of exploration and production (E&P) at the expense of refining and marketing (R&M). About two thirds of planned capex to 2014 is earmarked for E&P, and OMV plans up to EUR1bn of divestments in R&M by 2014. Fitch believes the latter could allow OMV’s to engage in potential M&A activity in E&P without affecting the rating. In the period up to 2016, the company plans up to 4% upstream production growth a year (approximately 2% a year excluding acquisitions) compared with 2010 production. OMV reported a 9% decline in oil and gas production in 2011, mainly due to significantly lower production in Libya. The company stopped production in the country in February due to the political unrest. It has gradually increased production to 50% of the pre-war level in December 2011 and to about 85% in April 2012. Fitch views the alleviation of production and cash flow disruption in Libya as removing pressure on the ratings. Fitch does not incorporate into OMV’s ratings any direct support from the Austrian government (‘AAA’/Stable), which owns a 31.5% stake in the company, or Abu-Dhabi-based International Petroleum Investment Company PJSC (IPIC; ‘AA’/Stable), which owns a 24.9% stake. The ratings do incorporate OMV’s sufficient liquidity and balanced debt maturity profile. OMV’s liquidity was ample at end-March 2012 when short-term debt of EUR0.4bn was covered by EUR0.9bn of cash and EUR3.5bn of unused committed medium-term credit facilities. These credit lines are sufficient to cover debt maturities over the next several years. In addition, OMV has a good track record in accessing bank funding and international debt markets. Downward rating pressure would arise should the company fail to maintain its credit ratios at moderate levels, including funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage below 2.0 times (x) on a sustained basis (through the cycle). Other negative factors would be prolonged disruption to upstream oil and gas production or significant adverse changes in the taxation, licensing and regulatory environments in OMV’s main markets. Positive rating pressure is currently limited given OMV’s business profile and size. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)