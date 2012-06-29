FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Banco do Brasil ratings
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
June 29, 2012 / 3:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Banco do Brasil ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    June 29 Fitch Ratings has affirmed, today, the ratings of Banco Industrial
do Brasil S.A. (BIB) as shown below: 

--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'; Stable Outlook;

--Short-term IDR at 'B';

--Local currency Long-Term IDR at 'BB-'; Stable Outlook;

--Local currency Short-Term IDR at 'B';

--Viability rating at 'bb-';

--Support rating at '5'; 

--Support rating Floor 'NF';

--National long-term rating at 'A-(bra)'; Stable Outlook; 

--National short-term rating at 'F2(bra)'.

The above ratings reflect Industrial's small size, diminished profitability, and
its inherent asset and liability concentrations due to its wholesale business 
model. This is somewhat offset by low leverage and focus on the SME market.  

The bank's return on average assets (ROA) has deteriorated to 1.26% in 2011 from
2.25% in 2009 due to shrinking net interest margins, marginally weaker 
efficiency and a sharp increase in credit loss provisions. BIB's profitability 
remains lower than its local peers' average, a trend that Fitch expects to 
continue during 2012, due to impact in its margin and credit deterioration.

The bank's small size and the fact that is operates in a segment more 
susceptible to change in the economic cycle emphasize its dependence on proper 
collateral coverage and credit risk practices as it is more vulnerable to an 
overall credit deterioration. This is somehow mitigated by the short term 
profile of its loan portfolio.

Over the last several years the bank has decided to intensify its focus on the 
SME segment and to scale back its payroll deductible loan business (reaching its
goal of an 85/15 split on its loan portfolio, respectively), leading to a higher
asset concentration. Fitch deems such a strategy as correct due to the 
short-term profile of its SME portfolio in comparison with the payroll 
deductible business.

The bank's goal of expanding its loan portfolio has been achieved but has not 
been translated into a higher profitability level reflecting the fierce 
competitive environment. Impaired loans worsened to 2.77% of gross loans at 
end-2011 from 2.40% at end-2010 despite significantly higher net credit losses 
(3.86% of average loans in 2011 compared to 1.97% in 2010). Impairment charges 
exceeded 40% of pre-impairment operating profit in 2011 compared with 13% in 
2010. This further worsened to 42% in 1Q12 and negatively impacted earnings.

Though concentrated, BIB's funding base has been rather stable even during more 
volatile periods. The bank has also presented some diversification of its 
funding base as it has been able to access trade finance lines with multilateral
agencies. BIB also benefited from the change on compulsory requirement rules for
large banks and expanded its deposits base as it raised roughly BRL 200 million 
with longer terms and lower costs, which will have a favourable impact on its 
funding profile.

The bank has maintained an adequate liquidity position and a fairly comfortable 
Fitch Core Capital ratio (19.2%, as of March 2012).

If BIB is able to translate the growth of its loan portfolio into a more 
profitable performance closing the gap with its peers, ratings could be 
positively affected; however, this is not envisioned over the near-term. 
Significant upside for the bank is constrained by its business model and 
inherent asset and liability concentrations.

Deterioration in the bank's asset quality indicators and a subsequent drop in 
the bank's performance could lead to a downgrade in BIB's ratings.

BIB is a SME-oriented bank 100% owned by Mr. Carlos Alberto Mansur.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.