TEXT-S&P comments on Belfius Bank
June 29, 2012 / 3:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P comments on Belfius Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ‘C’ issue rating on the EUR228 million undated junior subordinated notes issued by Belgium’s Belfius Bank (A-/Negative/A-2) is not affected by the tender offer announced on June 25, 2012, by the bank.

The notes have been rated ‘C’ since Belfius Bank first deferred interest payment to noteholders on Nov. 18, 2009. This is the same rating we would assign in the event of an exchange offer we considered “distressed,” as defined in our criteria. We believe Belfius Bank will likely post a profit on the buyback of the notes following the completion of the tender offer. However, the potential gain would unlikely, in and of itself, be sufficient for us to revise our current assessment of Belfius Bank’s capital. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

