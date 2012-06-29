FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms Hudson Advisors German ABOVE AVERAGE ranking
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Hudson Advisors German ABOVE AVERAGE ranking

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- We have affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE overall ranking on Hudson Advisors 
Germany as a special servicer of commercial loans in Germany. 
     -- The outlook is stable.
     -- Established in 2002, Hudson Advisors Germany is the European 
subsidiary of Hudson Advisors LLC.
    
     June 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its overall
ranking on Hudson Advisors Germany GmbH (HAG) as ABOVE AVERAGE as a primary and
special servicer of residential and commercial mortgages in Germany.

The ABOVE AVERAGE ranking reflects our view of the following:
     -- An established servicing platform with experienced and well tenured 
staff.
     -- The staff turnover rate was higher than we have seen for peer 
servicers in 2011.
     -- HAG has had limited opportunities for growth in servicing, but has 
deployed employees in other ways such as to enhance the hub operation created 
to support other European servicing business.
     -- Recorded training hours are low compared with other servicers that we 
rank. But, we acknowledge that there is a high proportion of "on the job" 
training and that HAG retains its commitment to the development of its 
employees.
     -- The European internal audit discipline has been re-established 
following the departure of the previous team in late 2010.
     -- HAG has developed a robust automated servicing platform that enables 
it to manage a range of loan types including residential and commercial 
mortgages.
     -- During 2011, HAG adopted a "bulk sale" approach to loans it believes 
will optimize returns to stakeholders.
     -- The volume of residential mortgages in primary servicing continues to 
decrease. We will monitor the level closely, as it is correlated to the 
ranking.


OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable as a primary and special servicer of residential and 
commercial mortgages in Germany.

MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION

Our subranking for management and organization is ABOVE AVERAGE for both 
primary and special servicing of residential and commercial mortgages. 

During 2011, the Hudson Advisors group restructured its European servicing 
platform to emphasize the Frankfurt office as the central hub for the other 
entities by providing operational services including human resources (HR) and 
information technology (IT). A new global financial accounting system that 
includes the centralization of global account function was also established at 
Hudson Advisors Ireland. In addition, HAG has made staff available for other 
offices generally on a secondment basis.

LOAN ADMINISTRATION

Our subranking for loan administration is ABOVE AVERAGE. 

This is based on our evaluation of HAG's loan boarding, special servicing, and 
primary servicing activities, in addition to other factors.

FINANCIAL POSITION

We consider the Hudson Advisors group's financial position to be SUFFICIENT 
and are of the opinion that there is currently enough financial strength to 
sustain HAG's servicing operations.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Servicer Evaluation: Hudson Advisors Germany GmbH, June 29, 2012
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- Servicer Evaluation: Hudson Advisors Germany GmbH, May 18, 2011
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Criteria Methodology For Servicer Risk 
Assessment, May 28, 2009
     -- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., Sept. 21, 2004
     -- Select Servicer List, published monthly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.