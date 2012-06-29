TEXT-Fitch affirms MutRe's IFS at 'A-'

June 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed MutRe's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. The affirmation reflects the company's strong, though slightly weakened, capital position, the strong financial flexibility provided by its committed shareholders base, its consistent strategy and its solid franchise in the French accident and health reinsurance market. The rating remains constrained by the company's modest profitability and size and its exposure to some operational risks and to potential pandemic risks not fully covered by the company's retrocession program. According to Fitch's risk-based capital assessment, MutRe's capitalisation slightly weakened in 2011 mainly because of the change in financial assets' value. Overall, Fitch considers MutRe's capitalisation as strong and commensurate with the rating level. The Solvency I ratio was stable at 195% at end-2011 (194% in 2010). MutRe's net profit declined to EUR0.3m in 2011 due to a loss of EUR6.4m on a specific treaty which experienced unexpected level of claims. The treaty has been revised in order to avoid further losses. As a consequence, underwriting results deteriorated with a net combined ratio of 106% (105% in 2010). The depressed financial markets resulted in significant impairments and realized losses. However, assets were cautiously managed and particularly invested in high-quality fixed-income assets. Fitch expects MutRe's profitability to remain resilient despite current low-investment returns. MutRe's rating could be upgraded in the medium-term if the company achieves a strong and sustainable underwriting performance for several financial periods, while maintaining its solvency at least at current high levels. Due to its modest size, MutRe's rating could be downgraded should the company be unable to renew contracts. A material decline in the company's capital, failure to maintain a disciplined underwriting approach, underperformance relative to peers or the occurrence of pandemics or any adverse developments in the French health insurance market affecting the company's credit profile could trigger a downgrade. MutRe is a French reinsurance company with shareholder's funds of EUR116m and gross written premiums of EUR306m in 2011. Major business lines are health (56%), protection (mostly death and disability, 34%) and dependency products (10%). MutRe predominantly offers proportional reinsurance treaties to more than 50 French primary insurers, mostly mutual organizations. The company currently employs 26 staff. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 22 September 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology