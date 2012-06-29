FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises Spirit Aerosystems outlook to positive
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2012 / 4:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Spirit Aerosystems outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

June 29 - Overview
     -- We expect U.S.-based aircraft structures manufacturer Spirit's credit 
protection measures and cash generation to improve over the next 12 months 
because of higher production rates. 
     -- We are revising the outlook to positive and affirming the 'BB' 
corporate credit rating. 
     -- The positive outlook reflects the possibility that 787 deliveries to 
Boeing will enable Spirit to start generating sustainable positive free cash 
flow.

Rating Action
On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, 
including the 'BB' corporate credit rating, on Wichita, Kan.-based Spirit 
AeroSystems Inc. and revised the outlook to positive from stable. 

Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that free cash flow will turn positive 
in 2012. Spirit is now receiving cash payments from Boeing Co. on 787 
shipments, and production is increasing on other models, especially the Boeing 
737. We also expect this will strengthen credit protection measures, which are 
already somewhat better than average for the rating. We expect funds from 
operations to debt to increase to 35%-40% and debt to EBITDA to decrease to 
about 2x by 2013. However, our ratings also incorporate the risk that problems 
increasing production on the 787 or difficulties with the company's other 
development programs could constrain improvement in earnings and cash flow. 

We assess the company's business risk profile as "fair" (according to our 
criteria), reflecting Spirit's position as the largest independent supplier of 
commercial aerostructures and its limited customer and program diversity. We 
view Spirit's financial risk as "significant." The company has reported 
significant negative free cash flow since 2005, when it spun off from Boeing, 
because of large investment needs to participate in new programs. 

We expect free cash flow to get a boost from material production increases of 
the 787 over the next several years. Spirit, which produces the composite 
forward fuselage for the 787 aircraft, was not collecting any cash on 787 
deliveries it made to Boeing until late 2011 because it had to repay a 
significant portion of advance payments it received from Boeing in 2005-2008. 
Going forward, Spirit will now collect close to the full purchase price of the 
shipments (net of $700,000 that it is still required to repay to Boeing). 
Still, the 787 program has been delayed several times in the past, and we 
believe the planned increase in production rates involves significant 
operational and financial risks. Also, Spirit recently received a $150 million 
prepayment from Airbus for future A350 deliveries, which the company will 
repay at a rate of $1.25 million per shipment to Airbus.

A major risk is the supply chain's ability to increase capacity and manage 
higher production rates on not only the 787, but also other popular aircraft 
that are seeing increasing production. In response to strong demand and a 
sizable backlog for the 737, which accounts for roughly 50% of Spirit's total 
sales, Boeing is increasing production from 35 a month to 42 a month by 2014. 
A significant disruption in 787 production could cause Spirit to build up 
working capital, precluding the improvement we expect in free cash flow, which 
could in this situation remain negative over the next year. 

Spirit has won several major awards that create long-term growth 
opportunities. However, these new contracts require significant up-front 
investment and also create near-term execution risk that could hurt 
profitability and cash flow generation. Recent awards include the fuselage 
center section for the Airbus A350 XWB aircraft family (a competitor to the 
787). Airbus is currently scheduled deliver the A350 to its first airline 
customer in 2014, but delays are possible. Spirit also was awarded production 
of the wings and nacelle systems for the Gulfstream G650 business jet (the 
most expensive aircraft in the market) as well as content on the Gulfstream 
G280 business jet, Sikorsky CH-53K military helicopter, Mitsubishi MRJ 
regional jet, and Bombardier C-Series airliner programs. These programs are 
all currently in various stages of development. 

Liquidity
We view Spirit's liquidity as "adequate." We expect sources of liquidity to 
exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months. We also expect sources 
to exceed uses even if EBITDA declines by 15%.

On March 29, 2012, Spirit had $134 million of cash and equivalents and almost 
full availability under its $650 million revolving credit facility. Following 
an April 2012 refinancing, Spirit no longer has any meaningful debt maturities 
until 2017, when $300 million of notes and the undrawn revolver mature. 

Free cash flow was roughly negative $300 million in 2011 and about negative 
$40 million in the first quarter of 2012. The recent cash drain was due 
primarily to working capital needs for new programs. We expect free cash flow 
to improve over the next year, due to cash collection on the 787 that largely 
did not occur in 2011. However, themagnitude of improvement is uncertain, 
given the need for increasing capital expenditures and working capital to 
support new programs and higher build rates on existing programs. We expect 
Spirit to remain comfortably in compliance with the financial covenants in its 
credit facility, which include maximum debt to EBITDA.

Recovery analysis
See our full recovery report on Spirit AeroSystems Inc., to be published on 
RatingsDirect.

Outlook
The outlook is positive. We believe that Spirit's earnings and credit 
protection measures will continue to improve, aided by increased production 
rates on the profitable 737 program. We could raise the rating if 787 program 
deliveries result in free cash flow to debt increasing to more than 10% and 
the company's financial risk profile improves to the "intermediate" category 
(which includes FFO to debt above 35%). 

We could revise the outlook to stable if difficulties ramping up production on 
the 787 or cost overruns on development programs result in free cash flow 
remaining negative over the next 12 months and we do not believe it will turn 
positive within a reasonable time period.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The 
Aerospace And Defense Industries, June 24, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Spirit AeroSystems Inc.
 Corporate credit rating                BB/Positive/--     BB/Stable/--       
 Senior secured                         BBB-
  Recovery rating                       1
 Senior unsecured                       BB-
  Recovery rating                       5


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.