TEXT-Fitch says Ecuador's resolutions challenge banks' performance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 - Fitch Ratings believes Ecuadorian bank performance could prove increasingly challenging given a pair of new banking resolutions. Bank Resolution JB-2012-2151 was implemented in April 2012 and prohibits financial institutions from charging for various services, including the provision of account statements, issuance of new credit cards, and renewal of credit cards. We believe this resolution is likely to have a bigger impact on bank revenue than the forced divestment and/or liquidation of noncore assets. As a result of these regulations, Ecuadorian banks will be challenged to diversify income and maintain improvements in profitability achieved in 2011 over the long term. Additionally, the Ecuadorian Banking Board last July issued Bank Resolution No. JB-2011-1973 stating that “private sector financial institutions, their directors and principal shareholders may not hold, either directly or indirectly, shares or participations in companies outside of financial activities”. As a result, Ecuadorian banks are being forced to divest or liquidate their stakes in insurance and brokerage companies and fund administrators by July 1, 2012. We believe the near-term impact on financial performance will likely be muted for the largest banks as most are expected to obtain at least book value for their investments and the size of these operations relative to the financial groups is small. Over the longer term, this could affect the banks’ ability to compete with other regional banks from Latin America, although we believe larger banks with more diversified operations abroad will be better positioned to meet this challenge. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)