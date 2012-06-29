TEXT-Fitch cuts Depfa Bank's covered bonds

June 29 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Depfa ACS Bank’s (Depfa, ‘BBB+/Negative/F2’) asset-covered securities (ACS) to ‘A’ from ‘AAA’ and removed it from Rating Watch Negative. The rating action follows Fitch’s review of the programme, notably in light of updated information received on the cover pool and on the ongoing overcollateralization (OC) commitment to the programme. The downgrade primarily reflects a deterioration of the credit risk profile of the cover pool and the lower level of OC Fitch gives credit to for this programme, which is in a run-down mode. The rating is based on Depfa’s IDR of ‘BBB+’ an updated Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) for the ACS of 11.5%, the combination of which still enables the ACS to be rated as high as ‘AA+’ on a probability of default (PD) basis and ‘AAA’ after taking into account stressed recoveries given default. Depfa is in a run-down mode and, by way of exception to its criteria for entities rated ‘F2’ or above, the agency only gives credit in its analysis to the level of OC publicly committed by the issuer, which currently stands at 5% on a nominal basis. This level allows for high recoveries on the ACS in the agency’s ‘A’ scenarios, hence the ACS can be rated two notches above the issuer’s IDR. Everything else being equal, the rating of the ACS could remain at ‘A’ as long as Depfa is rated ‘BBB+'. The D-Factor was increased from 9.5% to 11.5% in line with Fitch’s counterparty criteria to reflect the materiality of the privileged derivatives with Depfa plc. Fitch deems internal swap arrangements to constitute a higher risk for the timely payment on the covered bonds upon a default of Depfa ACS, as compared to the case where swaps are concluded with counterparties external to the issuer’s banking group. The D-Factor also reflects strong segregation of the assets in the cover pool under the Irish ACS legislation, mitigants to liquidity gaps in the form of liquid assets registered in the pool, provision for alternative management of the pool and covered bonds in the ACS legislation aided by the quality of Depfa ACS’ IT systems, and oversight from the Irish regulator. Considering the ACS’ hard bullet maturities, the proportion of liquid assets in the cover pool is a key driver of Fitch’s assessment of the covered bonds liquidity risk post issuer insolvency. Class 1 assets, defined as assets deemed tradable within one week in a stressed situation, represented 29% of the pool as of end March 2012. As of March 2012, the pool amounted to EUR28.8bn, compared to EUR26.5bn of ACS outstanding. The nominal OC was at 9.3%, with the lowest OC of the last 12 months being at 8.8%. The pool comprises 728 assets, representing exposures to 360 counterparties, which can be aggregated to 166 ultimate guarantors. It is highly concentrated with the 20 largest borrowers and guarantors accounting for more than 80% of the total. The largest exposures are the Federal Republic of Germany (‘AAA’/stable, 28% of the pool) and the United States (‘AAA’/ Negative, 15%). The exposure to the US sovereign comprises student loan ABS issued under the FFELP programme and ultimately guaranteed by the US Department of Education (12% of the pool). The pool is internationally diversified with concentrations in Germany, the US and Spain. The largest debtor groups are sovereigns (71%, including the student loan ABS) and regional entities (15%). Some 95% of the assets are publicly rated by at least one major agency and 49.9% are made of securities. Fitch believes that the cover assets’ credit risk has increased since its previous analysis, whilst the pool composition, the proportion of liquid assets, and the FX and maturity mismatches have remained relatively unchanged over the last 12 months. The main reason for increased credit risk in the cover pool is the declining creditworthiness of public sector entities within the eurozone, notably within Spain (‘BBB’/Negative) and Italy (‘A-'/Negative), which represent around 14% of the pool. Taking this into account, Fitch has stress-tested the default of one non-‘AAA’ sovereign and a concomitant significant increase in the default rate of the exposures located in that country, combined with a low stressed recovery rate on these defaulted assets to simulate the potential impact that a sovereign default could have on the public-sector entities located within that country (see press release Fitch Clarifies Public Sector Covered Bond Rating Approach to Country Concentration, dated 11 October 2011). As a result, the level of OC supporting a ‘AA’ rating on a PD basis and outstanding recoveries given default in a ‘AAA’ scenario has increased to 16.4% from 8.7% previously. Maturity mismatches are low, with a weighted average asset maturity of 7.1 years compared to 7.9 years on the liability side. 59% of the assets in the cover pool yield a fixed rate of interest, whereas most of the covered bonds (83%) are at a fixed rate. Also, the cover assets are denominated in 10 different currencies, mostly EUR (63%) and USD (24%), while the covered bonds are denominated in 11 different currencies, with 69% in EUR and 15% in USD. Privileged swaps are in place to hedge mismatches between the cover assets and the ACS, so that they are in floating rate in matching currencies. Notably, all ACS in a given currency are matched by a larger amount of assets in the same currency, taking into account the swaps. However, a significant part of the OC is held in USD, and the OC supporting a given rating factors in a potential depreciation of the USD versus other currencies in the pool. Fitch has published an exposure draft outlining a number of enhancements to its criteria for rating covered bonds (see ‘Fitch: Exposure Draft: Global Covered Bonds Rating Criteria’ dated 30 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). If implemented as proposed, the criteria changes would not impact the rating of Depfa’s covered bonds. However, it could impact the maximum uplift that the covered bonds can achieve above Depfa’s IDR.