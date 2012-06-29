TEXT-S&P affirms ICON Health & Fitness 'B+' rating

Overview -- Operating performance at U.S. fitness equipment maker ICON weakened through its third fiscal quarter of 2012 due to increased costs of sales and higher selling expenses, resulting in a deterioration of free operating cash flow generation and credit measures. -- We believe management's efforts to address its manufacturing issues will be effective. -- We are affirming our ratings on ICON, including our 'B+' corporate credit rating, and removing them from CreditWatch with negative implications. The rating outlook is negative -- The negative outlook reflects credit measures that will likely remain weak for the rating for the next few quarters and the risk that, absent near-term EBITDA growth and margin improvement, ICON's liquidity position may weaken to the extent that we would consider a downgrade. Rating Action On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including its 'B+' corporate credit rating, on Logan, Utah-based fitness equipment maker ICON Health & Fitness Inc. At the same time, we removed all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on May 4, 2012. The outlook is negative. Rationale The rating affirmation reflects our belief that management's efforts to address manufacturing challenges that arose earlier in fiscal 2012 (ended May) will be effective over the intermediate term, leading to improved liquidity and credit measures returning to levels in line with the current rating. It is our understanding that the margin pressure in early fiscal 2012 was the result of a large number of product updates introduced following a few years with limited updates, which strained cost-effective manufacturing capacity. We expect management to pursue a smoother product refresh cycle in the future, but also believe the company will benefit from investments in manufacturing capacity made during fiscal 2012. While we have affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating, our negative rating outlook reflects credit measures that will likely remain weak for the rating for the next few quarters and the risk that, absent near-term EBITDA growth and margin improvement, ICON's liquidity position may weaken to the extent that we may consider a lower rating. Our 'B+' corporate credit rating on ICON reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "aggressive" and our assessment of its business risk profile as "weak," according to our criteria. Our assessment of ICON's financial risk profile as aggressive reflects our expectation that operating lease-adjusted leverage will be maintained in the 4x to 5x range, and interest coverage will remain above 2x. We also expect the company to continue to generate modest levels of discretionary cash flow and maintain an "adequate" liquidity profile through internally generated cash and availability under its asset-backed revolving credit facility. ICON is the largest U.S. manufacturer and marketer of home fitness equipment, which is sold through multiple distribution channels. The company's products are marketed under the brand names NordicTrack, Weider, ProForm, and HealthRider, among others. Our assessment of ICON's business risk profile as weak reflects the company's relatively low EBITDA margin, its vulnerability to both increases in input costs (including commodity and freight), and pricing pressure, given the company's large customer base of mass merchandise retailers, as well as its exposure to manufacturing execution risks and customer concentration. We believe these risks are only partially offset by ICON's solid market share in the home fitness equipment industry. Our ratings incorporate our expectation for low-single-digit percent growth in net sales and around 20% growth in EBITDA in fiscal 2013. Our revenue expectation stems from our belief that continued growth in consumer spending (our economists are forecasting 2.2% and 2.4% growth in calendars 2012 and 2013, respectively) will help drive demand for home fitness equipment. Our EBITDA expectation reflects our belief that gross margin will improve modestly following improvements in the manufacturing process, and also reflects our belief that there will be no meaningful adverse changes in commodity input pricing over the next several quarters. In addition, our EBITDA expectation also incorporates our belief that selling expenses will increase modestly as the company pursues growth through direct channels, as well as expand relationships with a larger base of retailers. Based on these expectations, we expect ICON will regain some of the EBITDA margin it lost through the first nine months of fiscal 2012. While revenue was relatively stable in the first nine months of fiscal 2012, EBITDA declined 20%, and EBITDA margin declined around 200 basis points (bps). The EBITDA decline resulted from a nearly-70bp increase in cost of sales, and around a 135-bp increase in selling expenses. The increase in cost of sales was primarily the result of manufacturing issues the company experienced early in fiscal 2012. The increase in selling expenses was largely due to a one-time fee paid to a retailer in connection with a sales agreement. As of March 3, 2012, adjusted leverage and coverage were 5.6x and 1.9x, respectively. Both measures are weak for the 'B+' rating. Given our assessment of ICON's business risk profile as weak, we believe maintaining adjusted leverage in the 4x to 5x range is in line with the 'B+' rating. Under our performance expectations, we expect leverage to improve to within this range in fiscal 2013. Liquidity Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months and incorporating our performance expectation, ICON has an adequate liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant factors in our assessment of ICON's liquidity profile include the following: -- We expect the company's sources of cash to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more. -- We also expect that sources of cash would exceed uses, even if forecasted EBITDA were to decline by 15%. -- We believe compliance with respect to financial maintenance covenants would survive a 15% drop in forecasted EBITDA. -- We also believe ICON has a sound relationship with banks. Cash sources primarily consist of availability under ICON's $250 million asset-backed revolving credit facility due 2016 and internally generated cash flow. Cash uses are mainly seasonal working capital requirements, and capital expenditures and intangible asset purchases (which together are generally around 2% of revenue). Revolver borrowings tend to peak in the first half of the fiscal year as the company builds inventory and finances accounts receivables before the holiday selling season. Availability under the revolver is based on a percentage of eligible accounts receivable and inventory. Under our current forecast, we expect ICON will retain sufficient availability to fund seasonal working capital needs. However, ICON's outstanding balance under its revolver is substantially higher entering fiscal 2013 than it has been in past years. Any meaningful under performance relatively to our forecast would pressure the company's liquidity position and could result in a lower rating. ICON's debt maturities are limited to modest amortization payments under its $10 million asset-backed loan until 2016, when both the asset-backed revolver and senior secured notes mature. Outlook The negative rating outlook reflects credit measures that will likely remain weak for the rating for the next few quarters and the risk that, absent near-term EBITDA growth and margin improvement, ICON's liquidity position may weaken to the extent that we would consider a lower rating. Lower ratings are likely if growth in EBITDA in 2013 is meaningfully below our expectation, as this would likely result in leverage being sustained above 5x, a level consistent with a lower rating, in our view. In this scenario, ICON's availability under its revolver may also be insufficient. We would consider an outlook revision to stable once ICON has demonstrated several quarters of EBITDA growth and margin improvement, particularly during the key holiday sales season. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch To From ICON Health & Fitness Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- B+/Watch Neg/-- Senior Secured B B/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 5 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.