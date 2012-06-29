FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates Illinois unemployment fund building receipts bonds
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2012 / 7:17 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Illinois unemployment fund building receipts bonds

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

June 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA+' rating to the 
following Illinois Department of Employment security unemployment insurance fund
building receipts revenue bonds:

--$777.88 million series 2012A;
--$542.74 million series 2012B; 
--$172.41 million series 2012C.

The bonds are expected to be sold via negotiation the week of July 18, 2012. 

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

Bonds are secured by a first lien on 'fund building receipts,' a portion of 
state employer contributions to the unemployment insurance trust fund (UTF). The
fund building rate is set at .55% for the life of the bonds on a statutorily 
determined wage base. 

KEY RATING DRIVERS

BROAD AND PREDICTABLE PLEDGED TAX: The source of bond repayment is a .55% 
assessment levied on all contributing Illinois employers against a statutorily 
set wage base. 

CONSERVATIVE BOND STRUCTURE: The bonds have been structured to well within the 
expected revenue stream with excess collections used for early redemption of 
bonds. Amortization is rapid and expected to be accelerated even under a 
recession scenario. 

BONDS SEPARATE FROM OPERATIONS OF THE STATE: Pledged revenues are deposited in a
segregated account, separate and distinct from funds of the state.

STRONG LEGAL PROTECTIONS: Additional borrowing is limited by a 1.5 times (x) 
revenues test and may only be issued if at least 75% of the current offering has
been retired. The Financing Act constitutes an irrevocable and continuing 
appropriation of the fund building receipts for the purposes of the Act, 
including payment of P&I on the bonds. 

LIQUIDITY PROTECTIONS: The highly seasonal nature of unemployment tax 
collections is mitigated by a requirement to retain at $25 million plus an 
amount necessary to provide 150% of the second semi-annual debt service payment,
taking into account expected fund building receipts for the balance of the year.
Further, payment into the bond fund is from the broader collection of 
unemployment taxes with quarterly adjustments to reflect actual collections.

STRONG COLLECTIONS AND ENFORCEMENT: The state's unemployment tax collection 
mechanisms are well-established, with a collection rate of approximately 98%. 
The pledged fund building rate is collected in the same manner, and subject to 
the same penalties, as other unemployment taxes.

ECONOMY A CREDIT STRENGTH BUT RECOVERY SLOW: The Illinois economy is broad and 
wealth levels are above average, although the economy tends to be vulnerable to 
cyclicality.

CREDIT PROFILE

The 'AA+' rating reflects the healthy debt service coverage provided by a 
pledged portion of required unemployment insurance payments by employers to the 
Illinois Department of Employment Security, sound legal provisions, and a 
conservative debt structure that accelerates debt retirement with excess 
collections. 

The bonds, which are being issued to repay advances taken by the state from the 
federal government to cover a deficit in the state's unemployment trust fund, 
are secured by a first lien on 'fund building receipts,' a portion of state 
employer contributions to the unemployment insurance trust fund (UTF). The fund 
building rate is a separate levy, charged to contributing Illinois employers at 
the same time and in the same manner as the state's other, longstanding 
unemployment assessments. The fund building rate, which has been collected since
1988, has varied from .4% to .9% and is set at .55% for the life of the bonds on
a statutorily determined wage base. The fund building rate generated $295 
million in 2011 and, with enacted adjustments to the rate and wage base, is 
estimated to generate $363 million in calendar year 2012. Bonds may be 
additionally paid from other legally available funds in the UTF, to be utilized 
subject to federal limitations, if building fund revenues are insufficient 10 
days prior to any principal payment.

Legal provisions are strong, with pledged revenues deposited in a segregated 
account, controlled by the Department of Employment Security, separate and 
distinct from other funds of the state. Additional borrowing is limited by a 
strong additional bonds test that requires both 1.5x coverage of projected debt 
service by existing revenues and repayment of at least 75% of the current 
offering prior to issuance. No additional action is required for repayment of 
the bonds as the Financing Act constitutes an irrevocable and continuing 
appropriation of the fund building receipts for the purposes of the Act, 
including payment of P&I on the bonds. Strong non-impairment language limits the
ability of the state to reduce either the fund building rate or the wage base 
upon which it is levied.

The bonds benefit from the well-established nature of the state's unemployment 
assessment system. Contributing Illinois employers pay a variety of levies to 
the state's unemployment trust fund from which state benefits are paid, with 
components based on their benefit experience, the status of the state fund, and 
whether the state has federal advances outstanding. Historical collection 
experience is very strong, with approximately 98% of taxes due being collected. 
The system has been in operation for decades, with the legislature making 
periodic adjustments to benefits, the taxable wage base, and other factors. None
of the other levies are pledged to bondholders.

All unemployment taxes are payable by contributing Illinois employers on a 
quarterly basis and due by the 30th of the month after the end of a quarter. 
Approximately 60% of all collections are received in the first half of the year,
the vast majority of which reflects workers' January-March wages. The bonds' 
structure takes into account the seasonality of collections. Principal and 
interest are due on June 15 and Dec. 15, with a larger debt service payment on 
the July 1 date. Excess collections are directed to early redemption after 
transfers for debt service and retention of at least $25 million plus an amount 
necessary to provide 150% of the second semi-annual debt service payment, taking
into account expected fund building receipts for the balance of the year. The 
retention mechanism ensures sufficient revenues for debt service in the event of
taxable wage decline well beyond the level experienced by the state in the last 
downturn. 

The Illinois economy is centered on the Chicago metropolitan area, which is the 
nation's third largest and a nationally important business and transportation 
center. Illinois' economy has gradually shifted, similarly to the U.S. in 
general, away from manufacturing to professional and business services. The 
remaining manufacturing sector includes more resilient non-durables and is less 
concentrated in the auto sector than are surrounding states (Indiana, Michigan, 
and Ohio). 

While the state economy was not as negatively affected by the recent recession 
as some of these neighboring Midwestern states, it did contract further than the
national economy. Total non-farm employment declined 4.9% in 2009, versus the 
national rate of 4.4%, followed by a further 0.8% contraction in 2010. Modest 
growth has resumed with year-over-year job gains of 0.5% as of May 2012, lower 
than the national rate of 1.4%. The unemployment rate remains slightly above the
national rate at 8.6% in May 2012. Wealth levels remain high. Per capita income 
is 105% of the national average, 14th among the states.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.