TEXT-Fitch on Digital Realty Trust

June 29 - Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE: DLR) expansion in the greater London area will not affect the company’s current ratings or Outlook. Certain of the company’s credit metrics will weaken slightly but will remain appropriate for the ‘BBB’ Issuer Default Rating (IDR) in connection with the announcement by DLR and its operating partnership, Digital Realty Trust, L.P. (collectively, Digital Realty) that the company is acquiring a three-property data center portfolio known as the Sentrum Portfolio. This transaction will add quality real estate to the company’s unencumbered pool, bolster the company’s European footprint, and further reduce overall tenant concentration. Fitch currently rates Digital Realty as follows: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. --IDR ‘BBB’; --$453.0 million redeemable preferred stock ‘BB+'; --$292.5 million convertible preferred stock ‘BB+'. Digital Realty Trust, L.P. --IDR ‘BBB’; --$1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility ‘BBB’; --$750 million senior unsecured multi-currency term loan facility ‘BBB’; --$1.4 billion senior unsecured notes ‘BBB’; --$266.4 million senior unsecured exchangeable notes ‘BBB’. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The purchase price for the Sentrum portfolio, which totals approximately 761,000 square feet in Woking, Watford and Croydon, will be approximately 715.9 million pounds Sterling or $1.1 billion. Meaningfully, pro forma annualized rent is generated across 31 markets in nine countries and will increase Digital Realty’s exposure to London, a high growth market. In addition, as of March 31, 2012 pro forma, top tenants were CenturyLink, Inc. (Fitch IDR ‘BBB-’ with a Stable Outlook) at 9.5% annualized rent, Equinix Operating Company, Inc. at 3.7%, TelX Group, Inc. at 3.6%, Facebook, Inc. at 3.4%, and AT&T (Fitch IDR ‘A’ with a Stable Outlook) at 2.9%. Digital Realty’s exposure to each of its top four tenants declines from 40 to 90 basis points of annualized rent when compared with March 31, 2012 levels. The ‘BBB’ IDR continues to reflect the solid performance of the company’s large data center portfolio. The portfolio benefits from favorable demand, high barriers to entry, as well as long-term leases, and contributes towards improving fixed charge coverage. Digital Realty also has a strong balance sheet, a deep bench in terms of real estate and technical expertise professionals, and a good liquidity profile. The ratings also take into account that the company is a niche real estate investment trust (REIT) that is by definition exposed to the technology industry. Technology industry obsolescence and cycles can cause industry volatility, creating vacancy but also enable new entrants to fill vacant space. In addition, the company has good unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt, but its access to secured debt for contingent liquidity and financial flexibility may be more constrained than for REITs in other commercial property sectors. Positive demand drivers for datacenters include growth in data storage and use by corporate enterprises, telecommunication companies, providers of colocation (multi-tenant datacenter product offered on the basis of individual racks or cages), and other customers such as social networking sites. Cloud computing (shared resources provided to Internet computing devices on demand) and other changes in information technology are also boosting datacenter demand, while expensive building costs limit new supply. In this context, leasing trends remain positive for Digital Realty’s Turn-Key Flex (TKF) properties that offer metered power to various customers, as well as Powered Base Building (PBB) space that enables tenants to build out their own datacenter facilities. TKF and PBB lease renewal rates on commenced leases increased in the first quarter of 2012 (1Q‘12) by 1.2% and 20.5%, respectively, resulting in same store net operating income (NOI) growth of 9.1% in 1Q‘12. Same-store NOI increases ranged from 6.4% to 11.1% each quarter in 2011. Tier1 Research, LLC projects that datacenter revenue growth will continue on its current trajectory during 2012-2013, which should provide opportunities for Digital Realty to continue to increase rents and leasing up space under construction. Digital Realty’s remaining lease term was seven years and weighted average original lease term was approximately 14 years as of March 31, 2012, providing cash flow predictability absent tenant bankruptcies. The company also has a staggered lease expiration schedule. As of March 31, 2012, 4.7%, 7.3%, and 12.3% of annualized rent was scheduled to expire for the remainder of 2012, 2013, and 2014, respectively. The company’s fixed charge coverage ratio (recurring operating EBITDA less recurring capital expenditures less straight-line rent adjustments divided by total interest incurred and preferred dividends) was 2.9 times (x) for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2012 pro forma for the Sentrum acquisition, compared with 2.8x for the trailing twelve monthsended March 31, 2012 and 2.8x in 2011. The company expects to fund the Sentrum portfolio purchase with borrowings under its global revolving credit facility, a bridge loan facility, the proceeds from debt and equity financings (including approximately $796.8 million offering priced on June 26, 2012) and/or available cash. The pro forma coverage ratio assumes the company will access the unsecured debt market to repay the bridge loan facility and a portion of the global revolving credit facility. Fitch projects continued mid-to-high single same-store NOI growth, along with acquisitions in the 7% to 8% capitalization rate range and a gradual lease-up of construction in progress, to result in fixed charge coverage sustaining around 3.0x over the next 12 to 24 months. In a stress case where the majority of the company’s current development pipeline remains unleased, fixed charge coverage would decline from current levels but remain above 2.5x, which would be adequate for the current rating. In a more adverse case not anticipated by Fitch whereby tenant bankruptcies result in a 10% decline in NOI, fixed charge coverage would fall just below 2.5x, which would be weak for the current rating. Leverage is rising as a result of the Sentrum acquisition, with net debt to recurring operating EBITDA of 5.4x as of March 31, 2012 pro forma, compared with 5.1x and 4.7x as of March 31, 2012 and Dec. 31, 2011, respectively. Fitch anticipates that leverage will sustain in the mid 4x to mid 5x range as the company continues to utilize a combination of debt and equity issuance to fund acquisitions and development. In a stress case where the majority of the company’s current development pipeline remains unleased, leverage would approach 5.5x in the near term. In a more adverse case not anticipated by Fitch whereby tenant bankruptcies result in a 10% decline NOI, leverage would rise slightly above 5.0x. Both of these downside leverage levels would remain appropriate for the rating. Digital Realty’s management team has a good track record of acquiring and developing assets with attractive returns, as well as a technical staff focused on operating efficiencies. Fitch anticipates that the company will utilize its productive leasing platform to fill vacant space in the portfolio currently under development, offsetting the relatively low 80% leased rate for the Sentrum portfolio. The company has a strong liquidity position. Its base case liquidity coverage ratio assuming no additional capital raises is 2.0x for April 1, 2012 to Dec. 31, 2013 pro forma for the Sentrum transaction. Fitch calculates base case liquidity coverage as liquidity sources (unrestricted cash, availability under the company’s $1.5 billion global unsecured credit facility pro forma for the Sentrum acquisition, and projected operating cash flow after dividends and distributions), divided by liquidity uses (debt maturities and projected recurring capital expenditures). Net proceeds from the company’s $796.8 million equity offering priced on June 26, 2012 are not expected to benefit corporate liquidity but will instead be used to source the Sentrum acquisition. While the company’s metrics are strong for a ‘BBB’ IDR, the rating takes into account the company’s exposure to the technology market. Digital Realty went public in 2004 several years after the dot-com bubble burst and has experienced a favorable technology environment through economic cycles. Moreover, uncertainties exist, such as the risk that Digital Realty’s more successful tenants choose to develop their own datacenters, as opposed to leasing space from the company. As evidenced by the Sentrum portfolio, the company continues to expand in Europe and across the Asia-Pacific region, including Singapore and Australia, to take advantage of datacenter needs. This expansion should provide the potential for above-average investment returns. As of June 29, 2012, Digital Realty’s portfolio consisted of 105 properties, excluding three unconsolidated joint venture properties and includes a large unencumbered pool. UA/UD, or the ratio of unencumbered assets (1Q‘12 unencumbered NOI divided by a stressed capitalization rate of 10%) to unsecured debt, was 1.8x as of March 31, 2012 pro forma for the Sentrum acquisition, compared with 2.0x as of March 31, 2012. The company’s access to secured debt for contingent liquidity may be more constrained than for REITs in more conventional commercial property sectors given the less-proven nature of the asset class through cycles and commercial real estate mortgage lender appetite for the asset class. That being said, the covenants in the company’s credit agreements do not restrict Digital Realty’s financial flexibility. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s projection that fixed charge coverage will sustain around 3x, that leverage will remain approximately in the mid-4x to mid-5x range, and that the company will continue its gradual tenant and asset diversification via acquisitions and development. Thetwo-notch differential between Digital Realty’s IDR and preferred stock rating is consistent with Fitch’s criteria for a U.S. REIT with an IDR of ‘BBB’. These shares are deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default. The following factors may have a positive impact on Digital Realty’s ratings and/or Outlook: --Fixed charge coverage sustaining above 3.0x (pro forma fixed charge coverage ratio is 2.9x); --Net debt to recurring operating EBITDA sustaining below 4.5x (pro forma leverage is 5.4x); --Increased mortgage lending activity in the datacenter sector; --Broader tenant and asset diversification. The following factors may have a negative impact on Digital Realty’s ratings and/or Outlook: --Fixed charge coverage sustaining below 2.5x; --Leverage sustaining above 6.0x; --Base case liquidity coverage sustaining below 1.0x.