FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P puts terra-gen finance co. llc on watch neg
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2012 / 8:12 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P puts terra-gen finance co. llc on watch neg

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview
     -- We are placing the Terra-Gen Finance Co. LLC (TG Finance) ratings on 
CreditWatch with negative implications. 
     -- Due to an error by Standard & Poor's when we assigned the rating to TG 
Finance in May 2011 and the subsequent fall in natural gas prices, the credit 
metrics for U.S. electricity project developer TG Finance are insufficient, 
pursuant to our criteria, to support the current rating.
     -- Management has presented a credible plan to enhance the issuer's 
credit profile. The CreditWatch listing reflects our anticipation that we will 
lower the ratings, unless management is able to provide sufficient credit 
enhancement (including the addition of new assets and or debt reduction) to 
support the current rating.

Rating Action
On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB-' 
corporate credit rating on Terra-Gen Finance Co. LLC (TG Finance) on 
CreditWatch with negative implications. We also placed our 'BB' rating on TG 
Finance's $250 million secured term loan due 2017 and secured $60 million 
working capital facility due 2016 on CreditWatch with negative implications. 
The recovery rating on the term loan and working capital facility is '2', 
reflecting our anticipation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery of principal 
if a payment default occurs.

Rationale
The CreditWatch listing reflects our view that the credit metrics have fallen 
below levels that support the current rating. This deterioration stems from an 
error in our original analysis and significant reductions in short-run avoided 
costs (SRACs) that dictate project payments under four of the power purchase 
agreements at TG Finance's portfolio of nine power projects. 

The error occurred in the development of our base case financial forecast. We 
did not use a P90 generation assumption for key assets -- out of accordance 
with our criteria -- and did not deduct subordinated debt payments from the 
distributions from one of the projects. As a result, our projections 
overstated power plant production and thus cash flows. In updating our 
projections, we are also incorporating changes in SRAC pricing under which 
four of the projects are paid. (See "California's Recent Electricity Pricing 
Settlement Could Be Good For Power Producers' Credit," May 2, 2012.)
 
Management has presented a credible plan to address these weaknesses. We will 
resolve the CreditWatch listing after we complete our review of TG Finance's 
plans to strengthen the credit through such means as adding assets or reducing 
debt. If it is unable to execute on its plans within our CreditWatch horizon 
(typically no longer than 90 days), we would lower the ratings. 

Our ratings on project owner/operator TG Finance reflect its reliance on 
distributions from its underlying portfolio of renewable energy projects that 
benefit from purchase power agreements (PPA) with largely investment-grade 
counterparties that are located mostly in California, which has shown 
considerable support for renewable energy resources. Two of TG Finance's 
biggest cash contributors are Alta Wind Holdings LLC (BBB-/Watch Neg) and 
Terra-Gen Solar Power LLC, which owns 50% of the SEGS VIII and IX projects 
(Harper Lake Solar Funding Corp.; BBB-/Stable). Ratings also reflect our views 
on resource concentration (wind), technology risk, asset concentration (the 
Alta projects), and vulnerability to availability declines, operations and 
maintenance cost increases and SRAC exposure.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Rating Criteria for Project Developers, Sept. 30, 2004 
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks For 
Utility-Scale Solar Photovoltaic Projects, Oct. 27, 2009
     -- Credit FAQ: A Look At U.S. Wind Project Risks In A Time Of Growth, 
Sept. 25, 2006.
     -- California's Recent Electricity Pricing Settlement Could Be Good For 
Power Producers' Credit, May 2, 2012

Ratings List
CreditWatch Action; Recovery Rating Unchanged
                             To                  From
Terra-Gen Finance Co. LLC
 Corporate credit rating     BB-/Watch Neg/--    BB-/Stable/--
 Term B bank loan            BB/Watch Neg        BB
  Recovery rating            2                   2


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.