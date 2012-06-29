FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: PRIMEDIA off watch negative, rating affirmed
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2012 / 8:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: PRIMEDIA off watch negative, rating affirmed

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S. consumer guide publisher PRIMEDIA acquired Rent.com in May 2012 
through a combination of cash on hand, revolver borrowings, and common equity.
     -- Pro forma for the transaction, we expect the cushion of covenant 
compliance to remain adequate over the next 12 months.
     -- We are affirming our ratings on PRIMEDIA, including the 'B' corporate 
credit rating, and removing them from CreditWatch with negative implications. 
The outlook is stable.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that PRIMEDIA will 
maintain adequate liquidity and a satisfactory margin of compliance with 
financial covenants over the near term despite continued pressure on the 
apartment rental advertising business.

Rating Action
On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' 
corporate credit rating on Norcross, Ga.-based PRIMEDIA Inc. At the same time, 
we removed the rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative 
implications on April 13, 2012. The rating outlook is stable.

We also affirmed all issue-level ratings on the company's debt. The recovery 
ratings on the debt issues remain '4', reflecting our expectation of average 
(30%-50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. 

Rationale
The rating on PRIMEDIA reflects Standard & Poor's assessment of its business 
profile as "vulnerable" (based on our criteria) and its financial profile as 
"aggressive." We expect core revenue to keep declining at a mid- to 
high-single-digit percentage rate over the near term as reduced ad spending by 
landlords in most markets pressure the apartment advertising segment. PRIMEDIA 
acquired Rent.com in May 2012 for $145 million with cash on hand, revolver 
borrowings, and common equity provided by financial sponsor TPG Capital L.P. 
Pro forma for the transaction as of March 31, 2012, the company had $7.6 
million of cash and roughly $8 million of borrowing availability under the $40 
million revolving credit facility. We expect the cushion of compliance with 
its net debt leverage covenant will remain above 15% over the next 12 months 
because of the EBITDA contribution from the acquisition. We expect the company 
to generate moderate discretionary cash flow and maintain "adequate" liquidity 
over the near term. Rent.com has a good competitive position in Internet 
apartment listing through a pay-for-performance business model, which we 
believe could complement and strengthen PRIMEDIA's ongoing online initiatives. 

PRIMEDIA publishes and distributes advertising-supported print and online 
consumer guides for the apartment rental sector (85% of 2011 revenue) and New 
Homes sector (5%). It also has a distribution arm, Distributech (10%), which 
distributes print guides under contracts with retail locations. PRIMEDIA is 
subject to cyclical and structural pressures in its home guides and 
distribution business, ongoing risks from the migration of real estate 
advertising to the Internet from print, the high fixed-cost nature of its 
distribution infrastructure, and its narrow business base in the highly 
volatile real estate market.

PRIMEDIA is subject to significant cyclical and structural pressures in its 
home guides and distribution business, ongoing risks from the migration of 
real estate advertising to the Internet from print, and its narrow business 
base in the highly volatile real estate market. These risks cause us to view 
PRIMEDIA's business risk profile as vulnerable. Longer term, we believe the 
migration of real estate advertising online poses risks in the form of 
competition and pricing pressure based on low barriers to entry by online 
competitors. Nevertheless, we expect that property managers, especially 
managers of larger properties, will still need to advertise using aggregators 
such as PRIMEDIA and Rent.com, which have considerable market reach. We expect 
weakness in apartment rental advertising demand to continue over the near term 
though some markets have exhibited signs of a bottoming. Our pro forma 
base-case scenario for 2012 assumes roughly 20% revenue growth and a 10% 
EBITDA increase primarily due to the consolidation of Rent.com on an 
annualized basis. Excluding Rent.com, we are assuming a mid-single-digit 
percent revenue decline at the Apartment Guide business and midteen percent 
revenue decline in New Homes and Distributech. For 2013, we expect revenue to 
decline at a mid-single-digit percentage rate, including low-single-digit 
percent revenue declines at Rent.com. We expect EBITDA to be flat to down at a 
low-single-digit percentage rate due to cost synergies from the acquisition. 

For the first quarter of 2012, revenue declined 9%, reflecting a 7.5% decline 
in the Apartment segment due to a $2.1 million impact of delayed revenue 
recognition for new product packaging, and a 3.8% decline in revenue per 
community served by Apartment Guide, partially offset by a 1.6% increase in 
the number of communities served. The lower revenue per community served 
reflects landlords spending less on advertisingper unoccupied unit, and 
pricing pressure as competitors reduce advertising rates to retain clients. 
Excluding one-time transaction costs related to company's acquisition by 
private-equity sponsor TPG Capital L.P., EBITDA during the quarter declined 
35%. Roughly 85% of its apartment leads are generated through online or mobile 
advertising rather than print. The EBITDA margin was 29% for the 12 months 
ended March 31, 2012, up from 27.6% in the year-ago period because of lower 
operating expenses and revenue mix shift to lower priced and higher margin 
products. Pro forma for the May 2012 Rent.com acquisition, debt to EBITDA 
(including $79 million in present value of operating leases and restructuring 
charges, and excluding a one-time transaction cost) was 4.8x at March 31, 
2012, down from 5.0x at 2011 year-end. Pro forma EBITDA coverage of interest 
was 2.9x, slightly down from 3.4x at 2011 year-end. We expect 2012 debt to 
EBITDA to modestly increase to 5.1x in 2012. The company converted roughly 30% 
of EBITDA into discretionary cash for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, the 
same as the year-ago period. We expect 2012 and 2013 conversion of roughly 35%.

Liquidity
In our opinion, PRIMEDIA has adequate liquidity over the next 12 to 24 months. 
However, if revenue trends do not begin to stabilize, we believe liquidity 
could become "less than adequate" over the next 12 months as a result of 
covenant step-downs. Expectations and assumptions that support our liquidity 
assessment include:
     -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 24 months to cover 
uses by 1.2x or more.
     -- Net sources would be positive, even with a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA 
over the next 12 months.
     -- PRIMEDIA has sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to decline by 
roughly 20% without the company breaching coverage tests over the coming 12 
months.
     -- Based on PRIMEDIA's current cash balances and availability under its 
revolving credit facility, we believe it could absorb low-probability, 
high-impact shocks over the coming year.

Sources of liquidity over the next 12 months include pro forma cash balances 
of roughly $7.6 million as of May 2012, $8 million of borrowing availability 
under the $40 million revolving credit facility, and our expectation of 
discretionary cash flow generation of roughly $20 million. Uses of cash over 
the same time frame are manageable capital expenditures of less than $15 
million, and required debt amortization payments of approximately $3 million. 
We estimate that the company will generate roughly $20 million of 
discretionary cash flow in 2012. PRIMEDIA had an adequate margin of compliance 
of 30% with its net debt leverage covenant, the company's tightest covenant, 
as of March 31, 2012. We expect PRIMEDIA to maintain an EBITDA cushion of 
compliance above 15% with its debt leverage and interest expense ratio 
covenants over the near term, but we see the risk that this could drop below 
15% over the intermediate term if operating trends do not stabilize.

Outlook
Our stable rating outlook reflects PRIMEDIA's adequate near-term liquidity and 
improved covenant headroom, despite continuing top-line pressure. We could 
lower the rating if discretionary cash flow declines below $10 million and we 
become convinced that the headroom against financial covenants could narrow to 
less than 15%. A downgrade scenario would likely involve deterioration in the 
apartment rental advertising business and unsuccessful integration of 
Rent.com. In our view, this outcome would reflect a significant falloff in 
EBITDA, as the company currently has roughly 30% headroom against covenants. 
Factors that could lead to this scenario include increased competition in the 
online rental advertising space and worsening economic conditions that lower 
occupancy and effective rent metrics in the majority of markets served.

Conversely, an upgrade would likely entail the company reversing operating 
trends in the apartment business--a scenario we do not view as likely over the 
near term, based on our economic outlook. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch
                                        To                 From
PRIMEDIA Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        B/Watch Neg/--
 Senior Secured                         B                  B/Watch Neg
   Recovery Rating                      4                  4


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.