TEXT-S&P may change Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Puerto Rico ratings
#Credit RSS
June 29, 2012 / 8:52 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P may change Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Puerto Rico ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- On June 28, 2012, Puerto Rico-based regional banking company Oriental 
Financial Group announced a definitive agreement to acquire Banco Bilbao 
Vizcaya Argentaria Puerto Rico.
     -- We are placing our 'BB+/B' ratings on BBVA PR on CreditWatch with 
developing implications.
     -- We likely will resolve the CreditWatch listing after the acquisition 
has closed, which is expected to happen in fourth-quarter 2012.

Rating Action
On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB+/B' 
counterparty credit ratings on Puerto Rico-based regional banking company 
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Puerto Rico (BBVA PR) on CreditWatch with 
developing implications.

Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows Oriental Financial Group's announcement that 
it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BBVA PR for 
approximately $500 million in cash, which is a slight premium to its tangible 
book value. To facilitate the merger, Oriental expects to raise approximately 
$150 million of Tier 1 capital (common equity and noncumulative convertible 
preferred shares) to bolster capital ratios.

We expect the transaction, which the Oriental board of directors and BBVA S.A. 
(the parent of BBVA PR) have approved, to close in fourth-quarter 2012. The 
completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and 
approval by Oriental's common shareholders.

CreditWatch
We expect that Oriental will be able to complete the transaction partly 
because of its progress thus far in raising Tier 1 capital. We will evaluate 
the business and financial profiles of the combined entity to update the 
rating on the company once the acquisition is complete. In addition, we will 
monitor Oriental's progress in raising the additional capital noted above, as 
well as Oriental's and BBVA PR's interim financial results. If the acquisition 
closes as expected, we could affirm or raise the ratings on BBVA PR by one 
notch to the same level as the ratings on Oriental Bank & Trust. However, if 
the deal is not completed, we could lower the ratings on BBVA PR by one notch. 
This is because we currently treat BBVA PR as a moderately strategic important 
subsidiary, and under our group methodology criteria, the rating on BBVA PR 
has one notch of support or uplift given its strategic importance to its 
parent company. However, if the transaction does not move forward, we would no 
longer view this subsidiary as having any strategic importance to the parent 
given the effort to sell it.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating                  BB+/Watch Dev/B

SACP                                  bb                   
  Anchor                              bbb+                 
  Business Position                   Moderate (-1)        
  Capital and Earnings                Adequate (0)         
  Risk Position                       Weak (-2)            
  Funding and Liquidity               Below Average        
                                      and Adequate (-1)    

Support                               +1                   
  GRE Support                         0                    
  Group Support                       +1                   
  Sovereign Support                   0                    

Additional Factors                    0                    

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Oriental Financial Group 'BB+' Rating Placed On CreditWatch Negative 
After Acquisition Announcement, June 29, 2012
     -- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Puerto Rico, Feb. 29, 2012
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

Ratings List

CreditWatch Action
                                        To                 From
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Puerto Rico
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB+/Watch Dev/B    BB+/Negative/B
 Subordinated                           BB/Watch Dev       BB
 Commercial Paper                       B/Watch Dev        B

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

