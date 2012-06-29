TEXT-S&P may change Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Puerto Rico ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On June 28, 2012, Puerto Rico-based regional banking company Oriental Financial Group announced a definitive agreement to acquire Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Puerto Rico. -- We are placing our 'BB+/B' ratings on BBVA PR on CreditWatch with developing implications. -- We likely will resolve the CreditWatch listing after the acquisition has closed, which is expected to happen in fourth-quarter 2012. Rating Action On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BB+/B' counterparty credit ratings on Puerto Rico-based regional banking company Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Puerto Rico (BBVA PR) on CreditWatch with developing implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows Oriental Financial Group's announcement that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BBVA PR for approximately $500 million in cash, which is a slight premium to its tangible book value. To facilitate the merger, Oriental expects to raise approximately $150 million of Tier 1 capital (common equity and noncumulative convertible preferred shares) to bolster capital ratios. We expect the transaction, which the Oriental board of directors and BBVA S.A. (the parent of BBVA PR) have approved, to close in fourth-quarter 2012. The completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and approval by Oriental's common shareholders. CreditWatch We expect that Oriental will be able to complete the transaction partly because of its progress thus far in raising Tier 1 capital. We will evaluate the business and financial profiles of the combined entity to update the rating on the company once the acquisition is complete. In addition, we will monitor Oriental's progress in raising the additional capital noted above, as well as Oriental's and BBVA PR's interim financial results. If the acquisition closes as expected, we could affirm or raise the ratings on BBVA PR by one notch to the same level as the ratings on Oriental Bank & Trust. However, if the deal is not completed, we could lower the ratings on BBVA PR by one notch. This is because we currently treat BBVA PR as a moderately strategic important subsidiary, and under our group methodology criteria, the rating on BBVA PR has one notch of support or uplift given its strategic importance to its parent company. However, if the transaction does not move forward, we would no longer view this subsidiary as having any strategic importance to the parent given the effort to sell it. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Watch Dev/B SACP bb Anchor bbb+ Business Position Moderate (-1) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Weak (-2) Funding and Liquidity Below Average and Adequate (-1) Support +1 GRE Support 0 Group Support +1 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Oriental Financial Group 'BB+' Rating Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Acquisition Announcement, June 29, 2012 -- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Puerto Rico, Feb. 29, 2012 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 Ratings List CreditWatch Action To From Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Puerto Rico Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Watch Dev/B BB+/Negative/B Subordinated BB/Watch Dev BB Commercial Paper B/Watch Dev B (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)