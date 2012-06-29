FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB-' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to Montreal-based
pharmaceutical company Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.'s  
incremental $100 million term loan B due Feb. 13, 2019. All other ratings,
including the 'BB' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged. The company
intends to use the proceeds from this issuance for general corporate purposes.
Although pro forma leverage increases to about 4x, this remains in line with our
expectation.

The ratings on Valeant reflect Standard & Poor's view that the company will 
maintain a "significant" financial risk profile. Despite our expectation of 
acquisition activity, we believe the company will only commit to acquisitions 
that do not result in leverage consistently above 4x, in line with their 
stated financial policy. Our consideration of Valeant's business risk profile 
as "fair" reflects the benefits of a broader product portfolio, geographic 
diversification, and expanded pipeline it has achieved through multiple 
acquisitions over the past two years. This is offset by the potential for 
integration issues, and the potential challenges of managing a very large 
portfolio of small products, given the high level of acquisition activity. 

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

RATINGS LIST

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                    BB/Stable/--

New Ratings

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
 Incremental $100 mil term loan B due 2019  BBB-
   Recovery Rating                          1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.