TEXT-S&P affirms Inter-American Investment Corp
June 29, 2012 / 9:02 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Inter-American Investment Corp

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- The Inter-American Investment Corp. (IIC) retains a very strong 
capitalization level and good balance sheet liquidity.   
     -- We affirmed our 'AA/A-1+' foreign currency credit ratings on the IIC.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the IIC's financial 
metrics-- very strong capitalization, good asset quality, and good balance 
sheet liquidity--and business profile will remain sound over the rating 
horizon.


Rating Action
On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA/A-1+' 
foreign currency credit ratings on the Inter-American Investment Corp. (IIC). 
The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The ratings on the IIC reflect its continued strong capital position, ample 
balance sheet liquidity, and membership in the Inter-American Development Bank 
(IADB) Group. The offsetting factors are the institution's small size and its 
exposure to private-sector borrowers, particularly in the form of second-floor 
lending to commercial banks, which expose them to Latin American financial 
system risk and, for its direct lending, to idiosyncratic corporate risk.  
IIC's private-sector loans entail higher default rates and losses given 
default than multilateral lending institution (MLI) loans to central 
governments, which usually benefit from preferred creditor status.  

IIC is well-capitalized, with 77% narrow risk-bearing 
capacity-to-development-related exposure (DRE) and shareholders' equity 
covering more than half of total assets at the end of 2011. The institution 
remained profitable through the recent global recession, but its profit margin 
has narrowed since 2008. With net income of $10 million, IIC's return on 
average shareholders' equity was 1.3% in 2011.  This included a $4.6 million 
release from the allowance for loan losses and $2 million write down on equity 
investments. Also, during the year, actuarial losses on the institution's 
employee pension and postretirement benefit funds, which the IIC jointly 
manages with IADB, resulted in a $16 million comprehensive loss. However, 
IIC's shareholders' equity increased due to U.S. payment of subscribed capital 
stemming from the 1999 capital increase. Overall, shareholders' equity 
increased by a net $5 million, or 0.6%, in 2011. 

Impaired loans decreased as a share of total loans to 1% at the end of 2011 
from 4% for the previous two years, as IIC wrote off 28% of its impaired loans 
as of the end of 2010.  It maintained an allowance for loan losses covering 
impaired loans at year-end more than four fold.  IIC's DRE totaled $1.067 
billion at the end of 2011. Of this amount, 65% was advances to regional 
financial institutions, which in turn on lent at their own risk to small and 
medium-sized enterprises (known as second floor lending).  This exposes IIC to 
general financial-sector risk in Latin America. IIC's small equity portfolio, 
however, has suffered losses for the past two years. In 2011 and 2010, 
respectively, IIC marked down the aggregate valuation of the portfolio by 7% 
and 2% of outstanding equity investment at previous year-end.

Ample liquidity and a diversified and proactive funding strategy reduce the 
institution's rollover risk and size constraints for capital market access. 
Liquid assets covered 197% of undisbursed loans and equity investments plus 
one year of estimated debt service at the end of 2011, higher than for many 
other regional MLIs. Liquid assets were 33% of total assets and 74% of gross 
debt at the end of 2011. A diversified funding strategy largely offsets the 
infrequency of IIC's global capital market issuance. This funding strategy 
consists issuance consists of the following: new and increased issuance in 
Mexican and other Latin American capital markets, credit lines from 17 
international banks, global geographic diversification of lenders, financial 
support from IADB (AAA/Stable/A-1+) that we expect to remain in place, and the 
institution's practice of issuing long-term debt to match the medium- to 
long-term maturities of its investments.

In recent years, IIC has had delays in receiving capital subscriptions 
pertaining to its 1999 general capital increase, including delays from its 
largest shareholder, the U.S.  The IIC board approved a rescheduling of U.S. 
arrears in 2008.  The U.S. (AA+/Negative/A-1+) paid a portion of these arrears 
in 2011 ($21 million) and 2012 ($4.7 million) but informed the board that it 
would not make a payment for the remaining $15.8 million balance. We expect 
other shareholders of the IADB Group to take up these shares and pay in the 
corresponding capital soon. If none does, this could signal a reduction in 
general shareholder support for the institution.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that IIC will maintain strong 
capitalization, liquidity, and funding structure as well as that the 
relinquished shares will be taken up by other IADB Group shareholders.  The 
ratings could be affected-up or down-following introduction of our revised MLI 
criteria, which we expect to occurby the end of this year.  


Ratings List
Inter-American Investment Corp.
  Issuer credit rating                AA/Stable/A-1+

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

