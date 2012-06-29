TEXT-S&P affirms First Wind Capital LLC

Overview -- On June 15, 2012, First Wind Capital closed its transaction with Emera Inc. ("Emera", BBB+/Negative/--) to form a joint venture (the Northeast JV) that will own and operate First Wind Capital LLC's (FW Capital) Northeast projects. Emera invested a total of $211 million in the Northeast JV, higher than the $190 million that was originally contemplated. -- At the same time, Emera replaced Albert Investment Management (AIMCO) as the PIK (Payment-In-Kind) lender to the Northeast JV projects, reducing PIK loan costs. The new $150 million PIK loan is due June 2017. -- We are removing the CreditWatch with negative implications. The outlook is stable. -- We are affirming First Wind's 'B-' CCR and '1' recovery rating on the $200 million senior secured notes. Rating Action Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' corporate credit rating on First Wind Capital LLC and removed the rating from CreditWatch with negative implications. The outlook is stable. The recovery rating on the senior secured notes remains '1' (90% to 100%), indicating a high expectation of recovery. The issue rating on First Wind Capital's $200 million senior secured notes is 'B+'. Rationale On June 15, 2012, FW Capital announced that it closed an agreement with power and utilities company Emera to jointly build, own, and operate wind energy projects in the Northeast U.S. (the "Northeast transaction"). FW Capital has a 385 MW portfolio of wind energy projects in that region, including eight operating projects. These assets are now part of a newly established operating company (Northeast JV Co.) of which FW Capital owns 51%. Emera owns the remaining 49% of Northeast JV. FW Capital used the $174 million net proceeds from this transaction to make a $120 million distribution to First Wind Holdings, FW Capital's parent. The remaining $54 million was used to pay off $30 million intermediate holding company loan. The remaining cash is now at FW Capital. In total, FW Capital now has $41 million in cash on hand, along with a $12 million cash-funded debt service reserve. We consider this cash on hand a liquidity buffer which we view as a key contributor to the portfolio's credit quality. We analyze FW Capital according to our project developer criteria. Like other project developers, FW Capital relies on cash flow from its subsidiaries to repay debt. Therefore, a critical element in our evaluation of the company's credit is the assignment of a quality-of-cash-flow (QCF) score to each source of cash flow upstreamed to FW Capital. The QCF score reflects our opinion of the potential volatility of such cash flows, ranging from '1' to '10', with '1' being the most certain and '10' being the most volatile. We conclude that FW Capital's overall QCF is "somewhat uncertain," as defined in our criteria, with a weighted-average score of '5' to '6'. On the financial side, debt sustainability credit measures are typical of those of a highly leveraged corporate issuer, with issuer-level cash flows barely covering interest-only debt service and considerable refinancing risk when the notes mature in 2018. FW Capital continues to build projects on time and on budget. In the past 12 months, four projects -- including Rollins, Sheffield, Steel Wind II, and KWP II -- have achieved commercial operations. In addition, projects currently under construction -- including Bull Hill, Palouse, and Kawailoa -- have entered into long-term power purchase agreements These agreements will likely provide a more stable source of revenues, and thus more predicable distributions to FW Capital, when construction is completed, which is anticipated by November 2012. All operating projects continue to perform above our base-case expectations, with the wind resource typically exceeding management's P50 forecast. Recovery Rating In arriving at a hypothetical default, we have stressed the S&P base case by assuming that operating and maintenance costs increase by 25%, and Clipper turbines operate at 85% availability. These are harsh conditions aimed at reaching a hypothetical default, as is typical for our recovery analysis, but are not reflective of our base-case assumptions. Under this hypothetical scenario, the liquidity at FW Capital would be extinguished during 2016, leading to a payment default. The LOC facility will be cross-defaulted with the notes. Under this scenario, distributions to FW Capital post-default have an enterprise value of around $202 including 5% administrative fees. This leads to a '1' recovery rating of FW Capital's outstanding principal at default plus around $12 million of prepetition interests, indicating "very high" expectations of recovery of principal in a default scenario Liquidity At First Wind Capital, liquidity is sufficient to cover its remaining construction needs for its three projects in construction. Currently, the company has $41 million cash on hand, in addition to its $12 million debt service reserve account. The company has been successful in obtaining external financing for its projects to-date, and given that the company has a strong track record of building wind farms on time and on budget, we feel that funding at the individual asset level is sufficient through 2012. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that FW Capital will continue to progress with its construction projects on time and on budget, resulting in 980MW of wind capacity in operations by the end of 2012. Under our base-case scenario, we expect cash flows from operating subsidiaries to barely cover FW Capital's interest expenses until the notes' final bullet maturity in 2018. We expect cash at FW Capital to appropriately cover any minor shortfall. Any deterioration in liquidity such that FW Capital taps its $12 million debt service reserve would likely lead to a lowered rating, whether the deterioration was due to larger equity investments in new projects than we assumed under our base-case scenario, wind or turbine underperformance, material construction delays, or cost overruns. We see little potential for a raised rating, given the low coverage ratios under our base-case scenario until the notes' final maturity, the weak cash retention mechanism provided by the indenture, and the considerable refinancing risk, however if the company were to achieve and sustain debt service coverage of 1.5x through debt maturity under our base-case scenario, we could raise the rating. Related Criteria And Research Rating Criteria For Project Developers, published Sept 30, 2004 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From First Wind Capital LLC Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- B-/Watch Neg/-- First Wind Capital LLC Senior Secured B+ B+/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 1 1