FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - Fitch may still cut Banco Santander Totta covered bond rating
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 17, 2012 / 2:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch may still cut Banco Santander Totta covered bond rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 17 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Banco Santander Totta’s (Totta; ‘BBB-'/Negative) Portuguese mortgage covered bonds (‘Obrigacoes Hipotecarias’; OH) ‘BBB’ rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Fitch placed Totta’s covered bonds on RWN earlier this year to reflect the recalculation of the agency’s breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) pending the application of its updated residential mortgage loss criteria and refinancing cost assumptions to the programme (see ‘Fitch Downgrades Banco Popular Portugal and Banco Santander Totta Covered Bonds’ dated 20 June 2012). The RWN will be resolved once Fitch completes its analysis considering loan-level data on the current cover pool composition provided by the issuer. The review of the programme is expected to be finalised within the next three months. The programme has a D-Cap of 0, equalising the covered bond ratings on a probability of default (PD) basis with Totta’s Issuer Default Rating. The current ‘BBB’ rating reflects a one-notch uplift for recoveries in excess of 51% on the longer dated covered bonds given the minimum level of OC required by the Portuguese covered bond legislation (5.26%) which Fitch takes into account in its analysis. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.