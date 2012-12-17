TEXT - S&P revises Standard Chartered PLC outlook to negative

Overview -- On Dec. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on its unsolicited sovereign ratings on the U.K. to negative from stable. -- Consequently, we are revising our outlook on the long-term issuer credit ratings on Standard Chartered Bank, Standard Chartered PLC, and two other subsidiaries of the group to negative from stable. -- The negative outlook on the four entities reflects our view that we could lower the 'aa-' group credit profile if we lower the long-term sovereign credit rating on the U.K. -- We are also affirming the ratings on these entities as well those on SCBHK; the rating on SCBHK has a stable outlook. Rating Action On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services took the following rating actions on Standard Chartered group entities: -- We revised the outlook on Standard Chartered PLC (SCPLC), the group's holding company, to negative from stable. We affirmed our 'A+/A-1' issuer credit ratings on this entity. -- We revised the outlook on the group's principal operating company Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) to negative from stable. We affirmed our 'AA-/A-1+' issuer credit ratings on SCB. -- We revised the outlook on Standard Chartered Bank (China) Ltd. (SCBC), a "core" subsidiary of the group, to negative from stable. We affirmed our 'AA-/A-1+' issuer credit ratings and 'cnAAA/cnA-1+' Greater China regional scale ratings on this bank. -- We revised the outlook on Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Ltd., a "highly strategic" subsidiary of the group, to negative from stable. We affirmed our 'A+/A-1' issuer credit ratings, 'cnAAA/cnA-1+' Greater China regional scale ratings, and 'twAAA/twA-1+' Taiwanese rating scale ratings on this bank. -- We affirmed our 'AA-/A-1+' issuer credit ratings and 'cnAAA/cnA-1+' Greater China regional scale ratings on Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd. (SCBHK). The outlook on the long-term issuer credit rating is stable. -- We also affirmed all our ratings on issues by all the above entities. Rationale The rating actions follow the revision in the outlook on the unsolicited long-term ratings on the U.K. (AAA/Negative/A-1+) to negative from stable on Dec. 13, 2012. Standard Chartered's group credit profile (GCP) incorporates one notch of potential support from the U.K. government. This reflects our view that the group's principal operating company, SCB, has "moderate" systemic importance in the U.K., and the U.K. government is "supportive" of its banking system. We therefore consider that there is a "moderate" likelihood that SCB would receive extraordinary support from the U.K. government. Further, we assume that if SCB does receive such support, the bank would be allowed to pass the support to its rated subsidiaries such as SCBT, SCBK and SCBC, should they need it. SCB's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'a+'. Standard & Poor's bases its SACP on SCB on the bank's 'bbb+' anchor, "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "strong" risk position, "above-average" funding, and "strong" liquidity, as defined under our criteria. Our view of the SACP is unchanged, reflecting our view that the group's performance remains solid and that it should be well placed to withstand the softening in global economic conditions. We also maintain our assessment of the systemic importance of SCB, and the supportive stance of the U.K. government. However, if the U.K. was downgraded to 'AA+', in line with our criteria we would no longer factor any notches of systemic support into the GCP, and so the ratings on SCB, SCPLC, SCBT and SCBC. We affirmed the ratings on SCBHK because the bank is "highly likely" to receive systemic support from the Hong Kong (AAA/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) government, in our view. Under our criteria, we may raise the ratings on a subsidiary such as SCBHK above its SACP to reflect the scope for either potential group support or local systemic support, whichever leads to the highest rating. The SACP of SCBHK is 'a-'. If the GCP were to move to 'a+', the ratings on SCBHK could no longer be uplifted to the current level due to group support. However, we would expect to reflect three notches of systemic support from the Hong Kong government. This reflects our view of SCBHK's "high" systemic importance in Hong Kong and our assessment that the Hong Kong government is "highly supportive" of its banking system. This approach further reflects our view that SCBHK is subject to strong regulatory oversight by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. While SCBHK does have exposure to other parts of the group, we consider such exposure to be controlled. Our ratings and outlook on another "core" Standard Chartered Group subsidiary, Standard Chartered Bank Korea Ltd. (SCBK; A+/Stable/A-1) are unaffected because the ratings are already constrained by the foreign-currency sovereign ratings on Korea (foreign currency A+/Stable/A-1; local currency AA-/Stable/A-1+) and would be unaffected even if the GCP was lowered by a notch. Outlook The negative outlooks on SCB, SCPLC, SCBT, and SCBC reflect the outlook on our unsolicited long-term rating on the U.K. government. We could lower Standard Chartered's GCP to 'a+' from 'aa-' and lower the ratings on these entities if we lower the ratings on the U.K. We could also downgrade these entities if we lower SCB's SACP to 'a'. This could happen if a combined and severe economic slowdown in the bank's key markets substantially dampens the bank's revenue growth and puts pressure on its asset quality, credit costs, and profitability. We could also lower the SACP if any unexpected legal and regulatory action seriously threatens SCB's reputation, revenue-generating capability, or profitability. We would very likely revise the outlooks on these entities to stable if we take a similar action on the U.K. sovereign rating. The stable outlook on SCBHK reflects our view that the bank will retain its high systemic importance in Hong Kong and maintain its SACP at 'a-' over the next one to two years. We also expect SCBHK to remain a core subsidiary of the Standard Chartered group. The potential increase in the SCBHK's credit risk exposure to entities from China or other Asian countries may put pressure on our assessment of SCBHK's anchor and SACP. However, SCBHK's risk management capacity in maintaining lower credit losses compared with that of peers facing a similar level of economic risk should mitigate the effects of such exposure. We could upgrade SCBHK if we raise the GCP. We could downgrade SCBHK if: (1) we downgrade the GCP or we no longer consider SCBHK to be a "core" subsidiary of the group; and (2) we lower the SACP of SCBHK to 'bbb+', we downgrade Hong Kong, or we no longer believe the bank has "high systemic importance" in Hong Kong. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating AA-/Negative/A-1+ SACP a+ Anchor bbb+ Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Strong (+1) Funding and Liquidity Above Average and Strong (+1) Support +1 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support +1 Additional Factors 0 *This snapshot reflects the rating methodology used to derive the Standard Chartered group credit profile, currently 'aa-'. The ICR indicated is that of Standard Chartered Bank and most of the group's other "core" subsidiaries. Standard Chartered PLC is rated one notch lower, reflecting its status as a nonoperating holding company. Related Criteria And Research -- Outlook On United Kingdom Revised To Negative, Dec. 13, 2012 -- Credit FAQ: Rating A Financial Institution Subsidiary Above Its Bank Parent, Oct. 10, 2012 -- Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating On Standard Chartered Bank Korea Raised To 'A+' After Korea Upgrade, Sept. 14, 2012 -- Standard Chartered Bank Upgraded To 'AA-/A-1+' On Bank Criteria Change; Outlook Stable, Dec. 1, 2011 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Standard Chartered PLC Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Negative/A-1 A+/Stable/A-1 Standard Chartered Bank Standard Chartered Bank (China) Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating AA-/Negative/A-1+ AA-/Stable/A-1+ Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Negative/A-1 A+/Stable/A-1 Taiwanese Rating Scale twAAA/Negative/ twAAA/Stable/ twA-1+ twA-1+ Ratings Affirmed Standard Chartered Bank Certificate Of Deposit AA-/A-1+ Standard Chartered Bank (China) Ltd. Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating Greater China Regional Scale cnAAA/--/cnA-1+ Standard Chartered Bank (China) Ltd. Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd. Certificate Of Deposit AA- Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+ Greater China Regional Scale cnAAA/--/cnA-1+ Standard Chartered PLC Senior Unsecured A+ Subordinated A- Preference Stock BBB+ Standard Chartered Bank Senior Unsecured AA- Subordinated A Junior Subordinated A- Preferred Stock A- Commercial Paper A-1+ Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd. Subordinated A+ Subordinated cnAA+