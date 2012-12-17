FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - S&P revises Standard Chartered PLC outlook to negative
December 17, 2012 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - S&P revises Standard Chartered PLC outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview
     -- On Dec. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on its 
unsolicited sovereign ratings on the U.K. to negative from stable.
     -- Consequently, we are revising our outlook on the long-term issuer 
credit ratings on Standard Chartered Bank, Standard Chartered PLC, and
two other subsidiaries of the group to negative from stable.
     -- The negative outlook on the four entities reflects our view that we 
could lower the 'aa-' group credit profile if we lower the long-term sovereign 
credit rating on the U.K. 
     -- We are also affirming the ratings on these entities as well those on 
SCBHK; the rating on SCBHK has a stable outlook.

Rating Action
On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services took the following rating 
actions on Standard Chartered group entities:
     -- We revised the outlook on Standard Chartered PLC (SCPLC), the group's 
holding company, to negative from stable. We affirmed our 'A+/A-1' issuer 
credit ratings on this entity.
     -- We revised the outlook on the group's principal operating company 
Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) to negative from stable. We affirmed our 
'AA-/A-1+' issuer credit ratings on SCB.
     -- We revised the outlook on Standard Chartered Bank (China) Ltd. (SCBC), 
a "core" subsidiary of the group, to negative from stable. We affirmed our 
'AA-/A-1+' issuer credit ratings and 'cnAAA/cnA-1+' Greater China regional 
scale ratings on this bank.
     -- We revised the outlook on Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Ltd., a 
"highly strategic" subsidiary of the group, to negative from stable. We 
affirmed our 'A+/A-1' issuer credit ratings, 'cnAAA/cnA-1+' Greater China 
regional scale ratings, and 'twAAA/twA-1+' Taiwanese rating scale ratings on 
this bank.
     -- We affirmed our 'AA-/A-1+' issuer credit ratings and 'cnAAA/cnA-1+' 
Greater China regional scale ratings on Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) 
Ltd. (SCBHK). The outlook on the long-term issuer credit rating is stable.
     -- We also affirmed all our ratings on issues by all the above entities.

Rationale
The rating actions follow the revision in the outlook on the unsolicited 
long-term ratings on the U.K. (AAA/Negative/A-1+) to negative from stable on 
Dec. 13, 2012.

Standard Chartered's group credit profile (GCP) incorporates one notch of 
potential support from the U.K. government. This reflects our view that the 
group's principal operating company, SCB, has "moderate" systemic importance 
in the U.K., and the U.K. government is "supportive" of its banking system. We 
therefore consider that there is a "moderate" likelihood that SCB would 
receive extraordinary support from the U.K. government. Further, we assume 
that if SCB does receive such support, the bank would be allowed to pass the 
support to its rated subsidiaries such as SCBT, SCBK and SCBC, should they 
need it.

SCB's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'a+'. Standard & Poor's bases its 
SACP on SCB on the bank's 'bbb+' anchor, "strong" business position, 
"adequate" capital and earnings, "strong" risk position, "above-average" 
funding, and "strong" liquidity, as defined under our criteria. Our view of 
the SACP is unchanged, reflecting our view that the group's performance 
remains solid and that it should be well placed to withstand the softening in 
global economic conditions.

We also maintain our assessment of the systemic importance of SCB, and the 
supportive stance of the U.K. government. However, if the U.K. was downgraded 
to 'AA+', in line with our criteria we would no longer factor any notches of 
systemic support into the GCP, and so the ratings on SCB, SCPLC, SCBT and SCBC.

We affirmed the ratings on SCBHK because the bank is "highly likely" to 
receive systemic support from the Hong Kong (AAA/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) 
government, in our view. Under our criteria, we may raise the ratings on a 
subsidiary such as SCBHK above its SACP to reflect the scope for either 
potential group support or local systemic support, whichever leads to the 
highest rating. The SACP of SCBHK is 'a-'. If the GCP were to move to 'a+', 
the ratings on SCBHK could no longer be uplifted to the current level due to 
group support. However, we would expect to reflect three notches of systemic 
support from the Hong Kong government. This reflects our view of SCBHK's 
"high" systemic importance in Hong Kong and our assessment that the Hong Kong 
government is "highly supportive" of its banking system. This approach further 
reflects our view that SCBHK is subject to strong regulatory oversight by the 
Hong Kong Monetary Authority. While SCBHK does have exposure to other parts of 
the group, we consider such exposure to be controlled.

Our ratings and outlook on another "core" Standard Chartered Group subsidiary, 
Standard Chartered Bank Korea Ltd. (SCBK; A+/Stable/A-1) are unaffected 
because the ratings are already constrained by the foreign-currency sovereign 
ratings on Korea (foreign currency A+/Stable/A-1; local currency 
AA-/Stable/A-1+) and would be unaffected even if the GCP was lowered by a 
notch.

Outlook
The negative outlooks on SCB, SCPLC, SCBT, and SCBC reflect the outlook on our 
unsolicited long-term rating on the U.K. government.

We could lower Standard Chartered's GCP to 'a+' from 'aa-' and lower the 
ratings on these entities if we lower the ratings on the U.K. We could also 
downgrade these entities if we lower SCB's SACP to 'a'. This could happen if a 
combined and severe economic slowdown in the bank's key markets substantially 
dampens the bank's revenue growth and puts pressure on its asset quality, 
credit costs, and profitability. We could also lower the SACP if any 
unexpected legal and regulatory action seriously threatens SCB's reputation, 
revenue-generating capability, or profitability.

We would very likely revise the outlooks on these entities to stable if we 
take a similar action on the U.K. sovereign rating.

The stable outlook on SCBHK reflects our view that the bank will retain its 
high systemic importance in Hong Kong and maintain its SACP at 'a-' over the 
next one to two years. We also expect SCBHK to remain a core subsidiary of the 
Standard Chartered group. The potential increase in the SCBHK's credit risk 
exposure to entities from China or other Asian countries may put pressure on 
our assessment of SCBHK's anchor and SACP. However, SCBHK's risk management 
capacity in maintaining lower credit losses compared with that of peers facing 
a similar level of economic risk should mitigate the effects of such exposure.

We could upgrade SCBHK if we raise the GCP. We could downgrade SCBHK if: (1) 
we downgrade the GCP or we no longer consider SCBHK to be a "core" subsidiary 
of the group; and (2) we lower the SACP of SCBHK to 'bbb+', we downgrade Hong 
Kong, or we no longer believe the bank has "high systemic importance" in Hong 
Kong.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating    AA-/Negative/A-1+

SACP                    a+
Anchor                  bbb+
Business Position       Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings    Adequate (0)
Risk Position           Strong (+1)
Funding and Liquidity   Above Average and Strong (+1)
Support                 +1
GRE Support             0    
Group Support           0    
Sovereign Support       +1   
Additional Factors      0    

*This snapshot reflects the rating methodology used to derive the Standard 
Chartered group credit profile, currently 'aa-'. The ICR indicated is that of 
Standard Chartered Bank and most of the group's other "core" subsidiaries. 
Standard Chartered PLC is rated one notch lower, reflecting its status as a 
nonoperating holding company.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Outlook On United Kingdom Revised To Negative, Dec. 13, 2012
     -- Credit FAQ: Rating A Financial Institution Subsidiary Above Its Bank 
Parent, Oct. 10, 2012
     -- Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating On Standard Chartered Bank Korea Raised 
To 'A+' After Korea Upgrade, Sept. 14, 2012
     -- Standard Chartered Bank Upgraded To 'AA-/A-1+' On Bank Criteria 
Change; Outlook Stable, Dec. 1, 2011
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Standard Chartered PLC
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A+/Negative/A-1    A+/Stable/A-1

Standard Chartered Bank
Standard Chartered Bank (China) Ltd.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             AA-/Negative/A-1+  AA-/Stable/A-1+

Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Ltd.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A+/Negative/A-1    A+/Stable/A-1
 Taiwanese Rating Scale                 twAAA/Negative/    twAAA/Stable/
                                        twA-1+             twA-1+

Ratings Affirmed

Standard Chartered Bank
 Certificate Of Deposit                 AA-/A-1+           

Standard Chartered Bank (China) Ltd.
Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) Ltd.
 Counterparty Credit Rating
 Greater China Regional Scale           cnAAA/--/cnA-1+    

Standard Chartered Bank (China) Ltd.
Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd.
 Certificate Of Deposit                 AA-                

Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             AA-/Stable/A-1+    
 Greater China Regional Scale           cnAAA/--/cnA-1+    

Standard Chartered PLC
 Senior Unsecured                       A+                 
 Subordinated                           A-                 
 Preference Stock                       BBB+               

Standard Chartered Bank
 Senior Unsecured                       AA-                
 Subordinated                           A                  
 Junior Subordinated                    A-                 
 Preferred Stock                        A-                 
 Commercial Paper                       A-1+               

Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd.
 Subordinated                           A+                 
 Subordinated                           cnAA+

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
