TEXT - Fitch says covered bond outlook in peripheral Europe remains negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2013 Outlook: Covered Bonds here Dec 17 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it has an overall negative outlook for covered bond ratings in Cyprus, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain and a stable outlook for covered bonds from other regions. In peripheral Europe, any deterioration in sovereign or financial institutions' Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) is expected to cause covered bond downgrades. In the rest of Europe, North America, New Zealand and Australia, the stable outlook is supported by high sovereign ratings as well as Stable Outlooks on most sovereign and issuer IDRs. Over 2013, covered bond programmes secured by public sector assets are expected to decrease, due to the low margins on these assets. Covered bonds are expected to grow in Australia, Belgium, Canada and South Korea as new covered bond legislation has been, or is soon expected to be put in place. Fitch furthermore notes that issuers are expected to rely less on privileged swaps in their covered bonds programmes due to decrease of eligible counterparties and more punitive treatment in liquidity coverage ratios. The resulting interest or currency risk can to some extent be compensated by increasing overcollateralisation. The report, entitled "2013 Outlook: Covered Bonds", is available at www.fitchratings.com. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)