FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - Fitch says covered bond outlook in peripheral Europe remains negative
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
December 17, 2012 / 3:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch says covered bond outlook in peripheral Europe remains negative

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2013 Outlook: Covered Bonds here Dec 17 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it has an overall negative outlook for covered bond ratings in Cyprus, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain and a stable outlook for covered bonds from other regions. In peripheral Europe, any deterioration in sovereign or financial institutions' Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) is expected to cause covered bond downgrades. In the rest of Europe, North America, New Zealand and Australia, the stable outlook is supported by high sovereign ratings as well as Stable Outlooks on most sovereign and issuer IDRs. Over 2013, covered bond programmes secured by public sector assets are expected to decrease, due to the low margins on these assets. Covered bonds are expected to grow in Australia, Belgium, Canada and South Korea as new covered bond legislation has been, or is soon expected to be put in place. Fitch furthermore notes that issuers are expected to rely less on privileged swaps in their covered bonds programmes due to decrease of eligible counterparties and more punitive treatment in liquidity coverage ratios. The resulting interest or currency risk can to some extent be compensated by increasing overcollateralisation. The report, entitled "2013 Outlook: Covered Bonds", is available at www.fitchratings.com. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.