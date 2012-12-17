FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch revises Groupama outlook to evolving
December 17, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch revises Groupama outlook to evolving

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Dec 17 - Fitch Ratings has revised Groupama S.A. and its core subsidiaries'
Outlooks on their Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings to Evolving from Negative. 

At the same time, all IDRs and IFS ratings have been affirmed. The ratings of 
the three hybrid debt instruments issued by Groupama S.A. remain on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN) at 'B+, 'B-' and 'CCC', respectively. 

The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's view that the group's solvency is likely 
to recover at year-end 2012 from the low level reached a year earlier and that 
full year 2012 operating profit (i.e., excluding the negative impact from the 
disposal of subsidiaries) is likely to be positive. Fitch expects to review the 
ratings again when full year 2012 combined accounts are published.

The maintained RWN on the subordinated debt instruments continues to reflect 
Fitch's view of the risk of further coupon deferral.

The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include further 
non-payment of coupons, deterioration of the group's financial profile, 
especially in terms of solvency (regulatory solvency ratio below 105%), as well 
as its inability to translate measures aimed at improving performance into a 
positive operating profit for ongoing operations.

The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include improvement in 
the regulatory solvency ratio (130% at year-end 2012) and in profitability 
(positive operating profit from ongoing operations for the full year 2012).

The ratings actions are as follows:  

Groupama S.A.

IFS rating affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook revised to Evolving from Negative

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook revised to Evolving from Negative

Dated Senior Subordinated debt (ISIN FR0010815464) 'B+' rating maintained on RWN

Undated Senior Subordinated debt (ISIN FR0010208751) 'B-' rating maintained on 
RWN

Undated Deeply Subordinated Notes (ISIN FR0010533414) 'CCC' rating maintained on
RWN

Groupama GAN Vie

IFS rating affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook revised to Evolving from Negative

GAN Assurances 

IFS rating affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook revised to Evolving from Negative

GAN Eurocourtage 

IFS rating affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook revised to Evolving from Negative

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

