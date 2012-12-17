FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Fator Administracao de Recursos' National Asset Manager Rating
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2012 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Fator Administracao de Recursos' National Asset Manager Rating

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Dec 17 - Fitch Ratings today affirmed the National Asset Manager Rating
'M2-(bra)' (M2 minus (bra)) of Fator Administracao de Recursos Ltda. (FAR). 

The 'M2-(bra)' rating is assigned to asset managers that demonstrate low 
vulnerability to operational and investment management failure compared with 
other asset managers in the same country. 

FAR's National Asset Manager Rating reflects the asset manager's long track 
record in equities and multimarket funds, supported by the adequate quality of 
its investment process, with an emphasis on macroeconomic research and its 
proprietary fundamentalist analysis of companies (bottom up). The rating also 
considers FAR's good processes of controls, policies and compliance, as well as 
the ongoing investments to support those activities, in addition to the 
appropriate practices for funds accounting, settlement and custody.

Banco Fator S.A. (Fator) and its affiliated companies, such as FAR, have 
undergone a significant restructuring process. Changes were made in the 
composition and roles of FAR's senior management team in 2012 but without 
significant impacts on its business model and investment decision-making 
process. In the short term, this has had a neutral effect on funds' performance 
and flows of the assets under management (AUM).

The investment process remains aligned with local market best practices. 
Decisions are made on a collegiate basis and based on macroeconomic research and
fundamentalist analysis of companies to support asset allocation. The portfolio 
management structure is segmented by type of strategy, allowing team 
specialization.

However, a longer period will be necessary to verify if the stability in 
portfolios investment style will remain with the new organization of the senior 
management. The asset manager maintains a relatively lean structure and new 
changes on the investment team could introduce risks of continuity for its 
development in terms of AUM flows, processes and control.

Roseli Machado, FAR's primary executive in Brazil since the creation of the 
company, left the executive board in August 2012. She will be dedicated to 
develop new projects for the asset manager overseas. The change in the structure
is part of a project that intends to expand the asset manager's business to 
offer solutions to foreign and local investors in the medium term. Her base will
be in New York, in order to develop networks with foreign investors for domestic
products fundraising. FAR also aims to stimulate the sales of products with 
cross-border investing to offer wide diversification to its local investors, in 
the extent allowed by regulations, as a complement to its existing strategies.

Roseli Machado continues to contribute to the asset manager's investment 
process, despite her new role. Marcos Paolozzi was also hired in October 2012 as
Director of fixed income and derivatives, previously under the responsibility of
Damont Carvalho in the last seven years. Patricia Stierli has assumed FAR's 
general management and continues to be responsible for the equities strategies 
and research team. 

Risk management relies on good controls, policies, degree of automation and 
formalization. These processes have been improved following the continuous 
enhancements made since 2009, when the team was strengthened and investments 
were made in controls and systems. The risk, compliance and internal control 
structures are corporate-wide for the Fator group and adequate for the current 
AUM and regulatory requirements, with appropriate independence and supervision. 
Funds have not presented market risk limit breaches. Deviations in concentration
limits were low and promptly addressed.

The asset manager's AUM flows are expected to be favored in 2013, as well as of 
its main competitors. The lower local interest rates environment may continue to
stimulate the migration to riskier assets in Brazilian industry. On the other 
hand, FAR has a concentrated client base, with institutional investors 
historically representing around 77% of the total AUM. Furthermore, it has shown
high AUM volatility, especially in periods of higher risk aversion. AUM totaled 
BRL3.9 billion in September 2012 (BRL3.6 billion in 2011 and BRL5.9 billion in 
2010), with around 35% in equities funds.

FAR relies upon good quality of outsourced services for fund accounting, 
settlement and custody, primarily provided by specialized institutions such as 
Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (Local Currency IDR 'A-'/Outlook Stable). 
Nevertheless, the asset manager's middle and back office areas carry out 
reconciliation procedures to avoid operational failures in the settlement of 
positions and the calculation of fund net asset value. FAR has also benefited 
from improvements to its internal controls. The company systematically reviews 
the efficiency ratios of its primary processes, which are applied to its main 
service provider.

The asset manager also has adequate technological platforms, with basic security
resources, supported by the corporate structure. The contingency plan is 
satisfactory and is formally tested annually, with redundancy for the critical 
systems.

Among the key challenges for FAR is to present lower AUM volatility and higher 
diversification of its client base. Other challenges include the development of 
the new organizational structure of the senior team, sustain good performance on
a recurring basis throughout market cycles and continuous improvements in 
controls, as well as the implementation of the international fundraising 
strategy in the medium and long terms. 

FAR's rating 'M2-(bra)' is based on the following score categories, which 
represent a scale from '1' to '5', '1' being the highest possible:

Organizational Structure and Teams: 3.00

Risk Management and Controls: 2.25 (from 2.50)

Portfolio Management: 2.50 (from 2.00)

Investment Administration: 2.25 (from 2.50)

Technology: 3.00

FAR was established as an independent asset manager in 1997 and focuses on 
active portfolio management of equity and multi-market fund classes, which are 
more volatile by nature. The distribution between these products has changed, 
although historically about 50% of AUM is related to equity strategies. 
According to the Associacao Brasileira das Entidades dos Mercados Financeiro e 
de Capitais (Anbima), FAR was the 49th largest Brazilian asset manager in 
September 2012 with AUM of BRL3.9 billion and the 19th in equity funds. 

FAR is a wholly owned subsidiary of Banco Fator S.A. with a track record in 
equity research and transactions, mainly in mid- and small-caps companies listed
on BM&FBovespa (the Brazilian stock, commodities and futures exchange). It was 
one of the pioneers asset managers in this sector.

The rating is sensitive to adverse changes in any key driver of its 
classification, which could be altered in the event of a significant deviation 
from Fitch's guidelines.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.